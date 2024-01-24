Jan 24 (Reuters) - Parkland Corp on Wednesday said it has temporarily shut down processing operations at its 55,000 barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery in British Columbia, Canada.

"While restarting, we encountered an issue with a processing unit on January 21, 2024. As a result, we paused the restart and the refinery's processing operations remain temporarily shut down," said Alex Coles, vice president and general manager of the refinery, in a press release.

"Due to recent extreme cold weather, we proactively initiated steps to pause processing operations at the refinery."

Heavy snowfall

and frigid winds swept across the country last week as Canada emerged from the blast of cold temperatures over the weekend.

