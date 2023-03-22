Toronto market ends lower as Fed hikes interest rates

*
TSX ends down 122.14 points, or 0.6%, at 19,532.78
*
Energy falls 1.4%; oil settles 1.8% higher
*
Financials lose 0.8%
March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell
on Wednesday, giving back some of its gains in recent days, as
investors assessed the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate
hike and signal that its tightening campaign is nearing an end.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 122.14 points, or 0.6%, at 19,532.78. On
Tuesday, the index posted its highest closing level in one week.
Wall Street also ended lower after the Fed delivered a
widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting it was
on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent
turmoil in the financial sector.
"This is a Fed meeting that has gone pretty much on
plan," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose
Investments.
"People have been concerned about the banking system and
that is something that we can move on from and maybe go back to
looking at earnings which is the next big thing for the market
to focus on."
The energy group fell 1.4% even as a weaker U.S. dollar
helped support oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled
1.8% higher at $70.90 a barrel.
Heavily weighted financials also lost ground, falling 0.8%,
while technology ended 1.1% lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was a bright spot. It climbed
0.8% as the price of gold rose.
Activist investor Engine Capital urged
Parkland Corp
to look at strategic options, including the sale
or spinoff of non-core assets, to become a more focused fuel and
convenience retailer, sending its stock 9.7% higher.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Paul Simao and
Richard Chang)