Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
32.05 CAD   +9.72%
04:40pToronto market ends lower as Fed hikes interest rates
RE
01:51pEngine Capital urges Parkland to consider sale, spinoff of non-core assets
RE
01:42pActivist investor wants Parkland to sell or spin off Burnaby refinery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto market ends lower as Fed hikes interest rates

03/22/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends down 122.14 points, or 0.6%, at 19,532.78

*

Energy falls 1.4%; oil settles 1.8% higher

*

Financials lose 0.8%

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its gains in recent days, as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike and signal that its tightening campaign is nearing an end.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 122.14 points, or 0.6%, at 19,532.78. On Tuesday, the index posted its highest closing level in one week.

Wall Street also ended lower after the Fed delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

"This is a Fed meeting that has gone pretty much on plan," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"People have been concerned about the banking system and that is something that we can move on from and maybe go back to looking at earnings which is the next big thing for the market to focus on."

The energy group fell 1.4% even as a weaker U.S. dollar helped support oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.8% higher at $70.90 a barrel.

Heavily weighted financials also lost ground, falling 0.8%, while technology ended 1.1% lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was a bright spot. It climbed 0.8% as the price of gold rose.

Activist investor Engine Capital urged

Parkland Corp

to look at strategic options, including the sale or spinoff of non-core assets, to become a more focused fuel and convenience retailer, sending its stock 9.7% higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Paul Simao and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.05% 0.6682 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
BRENT OIL 0.80% 75.71 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.2265 Delayed Quote.1.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7279 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.77% 1.08541 Delayed Quote.0.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.0.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.62206 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
PARKLAND CORPORATION 9.72% 32.05 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.06% 388.5783 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.62% 19532.78 Delayed Quote.1.39%
WTI 0.70% 69.904 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
All news about PARKLAND CORPORATION
04:40pToronto market ends lower as Fed hikes interest rates
RE
01:51pEngine Capital urges Parkland to consider sale, spinoff of non-core assets
RE
01:42pActivist investor wants Parkland to sell or spin off Burnaby refinery
AQ
12:52pToronto Stocks Up Ahead of Fed Decision; Parkland Gains After Activist Investor Suggest..
DJ
09:57aParkland Up 6.3% as Shareholder Asks Its Board to Become a Pure-Play Convenience Store ..
MT
09:04aEngine Capital urges Parkland to consider sale, spinoff of non-core assets
RE
08:36aParkland Shareholder Engine Capital Asks Its Board to Become a Pure-Play Convenience St..
MT
08:13aParkland Brief: Asserts Parkland Could Be Worth $45 Per Share if Board Fo..
MT
08:13aParkland Brief: Calls on Board to Initiate a Strategic Alternatives Proce..
MT
08:13aParkland Brief: Engine Capital Sends Letter to Parkland's Board of Direct..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARKLAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 990 M 25 484 M 25 484 M
Net income 2023 409 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2023 5 736 M 4 178 M 4 178 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 5 126 M 3 734 M 3 734 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,21 CAD
Average target price 39,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-1.68%3 734
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.96%435 758
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-10.89%174 374
BP PLC6.00%109 520
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.40%91 842
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.22%56 656
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer