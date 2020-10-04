U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil
refineries are moving aggressively to produce renewable diesel,
partly to cash in on Canada's greener fuel standard before
Canadian refiners modify their own plants.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government intends
to present its Clean Fuel Standard this year, aiming to cut 30
million tonnes of emissions by 2030.
Renewable diesel, made by processing spent cooking oil,
canola oil or animal fats, can be used in high concentrations or
without blending in conventional diesel engines.
So far, Canadian companies have been slow in preparing to
make the fuel, with only three projects publicly announced, said
Ian Thomson, president of the Advanced Biofuels Canada industry
group.
At least five U.S. refiners have announced plans to produce
renewable diesel or said they are considering it, including
Phillips 66 and HollyFrontier Corp.
"This is Canada's to lose," Thomson said. "If Canada's
refiners want to get left out of the game, they will dig their
heels in and oppose the standard. Meanwhile, the Americans will
build."
Renewable diesel is a niche market, making up just 0.5% of
the 430-billion gallon per year global diesel market, according
to investment bank Morgan Stanley.
Greenhouse gas emissions from renewable diesel and
traditional biodiesel are typically 50% to 80% lower than
conventional diesel.
U.S. states such as Colorado and Washington are moving
toward such standards and along with Canada's fuel standard, a
sufficient market is developing, said HollyFrontier executive
Tom Creery, on the company's second-quarter earnings call.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's second-biggest oil
producer, has been considering a renewable diesel plant in
Montreal, but the pandemic slowed its progress, said Chief
Sustainability Officer Martha Hall Findlay.
Canadian refiners face longer regulatory delays than
competitors in the United States, setting them at a
disadvantage, she said.
"The timelines would force investment in facilities outside
Canada because of the sheer fact that we can't build them that
fast," Hall Findlay said. "That seems a little backward."
New supply could far overshoot demand if all announced
projects are built, Morgan Stanley said.
Parkland Fuel Corp is producing renewable diesel
and renewable gasoline in its Burnaby, British Columbia
refinery, and is considering expanding capacity, said Senior
Vice-President Ryan Krogmeier.
"There's a tremendous opportunity for Canada to harness its
natural resources," he said. "The market for renewable fuels is
really taking off."
However, Canada's criteria for crops to be made into
biofuels are too strict to be practical, said farmer Markus
Haerle, a corn and soybean grower and chair of Grain Farmers of
Ontario.
Federal officials have told the group that farms must meet
strict requirements to qualify their crops, such as growing them
at least 30 meters (98 ft) from waterways and on land that has
not been significantly cleared of trees.
"We know farmers won't be able to be certified under those
criteria," Haerle said.
The same standards will apply to imported fuels, said
Samantha Bayard, spokeswoman for Canada's environment ministry.
