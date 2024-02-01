On February 1, 2024, Parks! America, Inc. announced the filing of its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its Special Meeting of Stockholders on February 26, 2024. The Company urged stockholders to await its definitive proxy statement and proxy card before voting at the special meeting.

In a letter to Focused Compounding Fund, LP, the Company's CEO expressed a focus since November 2022 on strengthening operational, cultural, and financial aspects. The CEO noted that Focused Compounding's aim to replace management lacks industry expertise and may not serve all shareholders, yet the Company remains open to constructive dialogue and welcomes Focused Compounding's strategic ideas. Lisa Brady emphasized the Company's commitment to updating assets, enhancing guest experiences, and improving corporate governance through annual meetings and investor calls.

Furthermore, Lisa Brady highlighted the Company's appreciation of Focused Compounding's investment and its pursuit of dialogue for the benefit of all shareholders.