Parks America : Response to your letter to the Board of Parks! America, Inc. dated December 18, 2023 - Form 8-K
December 22, 2023 at 05:32 pm EST
Re: Response to your letter to the Board of Parks! America, Inc. dated December 18, 2023
Dear Mr. Kuhn,
We have received the letter dated December 18, 2023 sent on behalf of Focused Compounding Fund, LP ("Focused') outlining Focused's proposed terms for a standstill and the potential composition of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Parks! America, Inc. (the "Company"). The letter has been shared with our full Board.
We appreciate this opportunity to continue our dialogue with you and Focused. We are committed to maximizing value for all shareholders, and the Board wants to reiterate that we are open to a constructive dialogue.
It is essential to clarify that our fiduciary duties are to safeguard the interests of shareholders. While the Board desires to maintain the independence of our directors, it is willing to engage Focused in constructive dialogue that benefits all shareholders.
We value the chance to discuss matters of mutual interest. Please respond in writing to the Board to schedule a meeting.
Sincerely,
Lisa Brady
President and CEO
Parks! America, Inc.
P.O. Box 1197 • 1300 Oak Grove Road • Pine Mountain • Georgia • 31822-1197
Parks! America, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are Wild Animal Safari, Inc. (Wild Animal Georgia), Wild Animal, Inc., (Wild Animal Missouri) and Aggieland-Parks, Inc., (Aggieland Wild Animal Texas). Wild Animal Georgia owns and operates the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia (the Georgia Park). Wild Animal Missouri owns and operates the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri (the Missouri Park). Aggieland Wild Animal Texas owns and operates the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park near Bryan/College Station, Texas (the Texas Park). Wild Animal Georgia Park is situated within a 200-acre portion of a 500-acre plot, located approximately 75 miles southwest of Atlanta.