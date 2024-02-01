On February 1, 2024, Parks! America, Inc has filed a preliminary proxy statement soliciting proxies and urged the shareholders to vote against Focused Compounding proposals and against each of Focused Compounding?s nominees. In addition, the Company stated that it is not responsible for the accuracy of any information provided by, or relating to, Focused Compounding that is contained in any proxy solicitation materials, if and when filed or disseminated by, or on behalf of, Focused Compounding or any other statements that Focused Compounding or its representatives have made or may otherwise make, including statements relating to the Focused Compounding Proposals.