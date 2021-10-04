Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Parkson Retail Asia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O9E   SG2D81975377

PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED

(O9E)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY IN HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201107706H)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY IN HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Parkson Retail Asia Limited ("Company") refers to its announcements dated 27 July 2020, 30 October 2020, 8 February 2021 and 16 June 2021, as well as its circular to Shareholders dated 15 October 2020 ("Circular") in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that Parkson Haiphong Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkson Corporation Sdn Bhd which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had on 1 October 2021, completed the Proposed Disposal.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Sri William Cheng Heng Jem

Executive Chairman

4 October 2021

Disclaimer

Parkson Retail Asia Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED
08:09aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of the proposed disposal of property in hai..
PU
06/17PARKSON RETAIL ASIA : Extends Deadline for $10 Million Sale of Retail Property in Vietnam
MT
06/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of financial year end from 30 june to 31 december
PU
06/10Parkson Retail Asia Limited Announces Change of the Financial Year End
CI
06/03PARKSON RETAIL ASIA : Store Operations Suffer in Malaysia and Vietnam
MT
06/02Parkson Retail Asia Limited Announces Updates on Operations in Malaysia and Vietnam
CI
05/19PARKSON RETAIL ASIA : Jakarta Court Declares Parkson Retail Asia's Indonesian Unit Bankrup..
MT
05/12PARKSON RETAIL ASIA : Attributbale Loss Widens in Fiscal Q3
MT
05/11Parkson Retail Asia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/06PARKSON RETAIL ASIA : to Defend New Lawsuit Over Department Store Closure in Malaysia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2021 -1,46 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net Debt 2021 245 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,74 M 4,97 M 4,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 537
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Parkson Retail Asia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tian Pang Chua Chief Financial Officer
Heng Jem Cheng Executive Chairman
Woon Chew Chai Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Lin Loong Koong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong Keen Sam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED-16.67%5
WESFARMERS LIMITED8.57%45 034
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-41.68%17 944
FIVE BELOW, INC.-0.76%9 728
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.36%6 194
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.94%6 002