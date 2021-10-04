Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY IN HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201107706H)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY IN HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Parkson Retail Asia Limited ("Company") refers to its announcements dated 27 July 2020, 30 October 2020, 8 February 2021 and 16 June 2021, as well as its circular to Shareholders dated 15 October 2020 ("Circular") in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that Parkson Haiphong Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkson Corporation Sdn Bhd which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had on 1 October 2021, completed the Proposed Disposal.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Sri William Cheng Heng Jem

Executive Chairman

4 October 2021