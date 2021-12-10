ParkVida : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR INSIDER TRANSACTIONS IN PARK VIDA GROUP, INC.'S SECURITIES
December 10, 2021
|
NAME
|
POSITION
|
BUY/SELL
|
DATE
|
PRICE
|
SHARES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Doyle Betsill
|
CEO/CFO/DIR
|
BUY
|
06/21/2021
|
0.0062
|
10,000
|
|
|
BUY
|
11/15/2021
|
0.040
|
100
|
|
|
BUY
|
11/19/2021
|
0.040
|
1,400
|
|
|
BUY
|
11/22/2021
|
0.0539
|
500
|
|
|
BUY
|
12/01/2021
|
0.0549
|
11,000
|
|
|
BUY
|
12/08/2021
|
0.0589
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares of Park Vida Group, Inc. Common Stock owned by Doyle Betsill
|
7,829,000
Disclaimer
ParkVida Group Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 02:15:03 UTC.