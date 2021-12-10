Log in
    PRKV   US7014961012

PARKVIDA GROUP, INC.

(PRKV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/08 02:55:33 pm
0.0589 USD   +7.09%
PARKVIDA : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions
PU
PARKVIDA : Officer/Director Disclosure
PU
ParkVida : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

12/10/2021 | 09:16pm EST
OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR INSIDER TRANSACTIONS IN PARK VIDA GROUP, INC.'S SECURITIES

December 10, 2021

NAME

POSITION

BUY/SELL

DATE

PRICE

SHARES

Doyle Betsill

CEO/CFO/DIR

BUY

06/21/2021

0.0062

10,000

BUY

11/15/2021

0.040

100

BUY

11/19/2021

0.040

1,400

BUY

11/22/2021

0.0539

500

BUY

12/01/2021

0.0549

11,000

BUY

12/08/2021

0.0589

6,000

Total number of shares of Park Vida Group, Inc. Common Stock owned by Doyle Betsill

7,829,000

Disclaimer

ParkVida Group Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 02:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
