PARKWAY ACQUISITION CORP.

Parkway Acquisition Corp. : Announces Cash Dividend

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
FLOYD, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.14 per share, payable September 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 17, 2021.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 24 branches and 1 loan production office.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkway-acquisition-corp-announces-cash-dividend-301359233.html

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
