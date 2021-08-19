Parkway Acquisition Corp. : Announces Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.14 per share, payable September 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021. The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 17, 2021.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 24 branches and 1 loan production office.

For more information contact:

Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811

Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.