Parkway Corporate : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX Announcement
16 DECEMBER 2021
PARKWAY CORPORATE
2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) PRESENTATION
Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX: PWN) ("Parkway" or the "Company") is pleased to provide (attached) a presentation to be delivered by Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak, at the Parkway 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
AGM DETAILS
The AGM will be held virtually at 9:00am (AWST) today.
Shareholders
Instructions for shareholders to participate in the AGM are outlined on your proxy form. To participate in the AGM online and watch the webcast, shareholders will need to visit:
Parkway's Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak, makes the following comments:
"Despite a generally challenging operating environment, 2021 has been another enormously transformational year for Parkway. I look forward to updating shareholders about the significant progress we have made during the year, as well as providing an overview of where the Company is headed, in terms of strategic direction and the many exciting opportunities in-front of us."
The release of this announcement has been approved by Parkway's Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For further information or investor enquiries, please contact:
Bahay Ozcakmak
Alexander Cook
General Enquiries
Group MD & CEO
General Counsel
1300 7275929
solutions@pwnps.com
ir@pwnps.com
1300 PARKWAY
www.parkway-corp.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position, capex requirements and performance are also forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding internal management estimates and assessments of market outlook.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkway, its officers, employees, agents and advisors, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their differences may be material.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward- looking statements" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.
ABOUT PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED
Parkway Corporate Limited is an Australian cleantech company focused on developing and implementing, industrial-scale innovative water treatment solutions. The Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PWN) in 2011 and is emerging as a leader in water related sustainability solutions. With significant inhouse technical expertise and established partnerships, the Company is well-placed to deliver the next generation of wastewater treatment plants, incorporating the company's portfolio of world-class technologies.
Parkway Corporate Limited primarily operates through three core business units:
Parkway Process Solutions (PPS) - is an emerging provider of industrial and innovative water treatment related, products, services, solutions & technology across Australia and is the primary operating division of the Company. PPS has recently established commercial relationships with key water industry participants, including globally recognised OEMs.
Parkway Process Technologies (PPT) - is the technology development, acquisition, and commercialisation division of the Company. PPT owns a portfolio of industrial wastewater treatment related technologies, including the patented aMES® and iBC® process technologies. PPT has global aspirations and is supported by a network of strategic partners, including global engineering company Worley.
Parkway Ventures (PV) - holds a portfolio of project equity and royalty related interests owned by the Parkway group, including interests relating to the Karinga Lakes Potash Project in the Northern Territory of Australia.
Additional information regarding Parkway Corporate Limited, including an overview of the corporate structure of the Company, can be found at: www.pwnps.com/pages/about-us
Social Media Policy
Parkway is committed to communicating with the investment community through all available channels. Whilst the ASX announcements platform remains the most appropriate channel for market-sensitive news about Parkway, investors and other interested parties are also encouraged to:
follow Parkway on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; and
subscribe for our email alert service, Parkway News Alerts, on our website (www.pwnps.com).
2021
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
16 December 2021
Bahay Ozcakmak
Group Managing Director & CEO
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
Completeness and Accuracy of Information
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. The
No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness
of the information contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by
words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
law, none of Parkway, its Directors, employees or agents or any other person, accept any
statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings,
liability for any loss arising from or in connection with this presentation including (without
fi ancial position, capex requirements and performance are also
limitation) any liability arising from fault or negligence, or make any representations or
forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding
warranties regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this publication and make
internal management estimates and assessments of market
no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability,
or completeness of information in this announcement.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or
No Professional Advice
belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is
xpressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
The information in this presentation does not take into account individual investment and
However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance and involve known and unknown risks,
financial circumstances and is not intended in any way to influence a person dealing with
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the
any securities in Parkway. This presentation does not include any financial, legal or
control of Parkway, its officers, employees, agents and advisors,
taxation advice. Any person intending to deal in Parkway securities is recommended to
that may cause actual results to differ materially from those
obtain professional advice.
expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no
Additional Information
assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from
these statements. There are usually differences between
This presentation has been prepared by Parkway Corporate Limited ("Parkway" or the
forecast and actual results, because events and actual
circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their
"Company")(ASX: PWN) and has been released on the ASX announcement platform and is
differences may be material.
also available at the Company website:
The Company does not undertake any obligation to release
