Parkway Corporate : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position, capex requirements and performance are also forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding internal management estimates and assessments of market outlook.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkway, its officers, employees, agents and advisors, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their differences may be material.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward- looking statements" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

ABOUT PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED

Parkway Corporate Limited is an Australian cleantech company focused on developing and implementing, industrial-scale innovative water treatment solutions. The Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PWN) in 2011 and is emerging as a leader in water related sustainability solutions. With significant inhouse technical expertise and established partnerships, the Company is well-placed to deliver the next generation of wastewater treatment plants, incorporating the company's portfolio of world-class technologies.

Parkway Corporate Limited primarily operates through three core business units:

Parkway Process Solutions (PPS) - is an emerging provider of industrial and innovative water treatment related, products, services, solutions & technology across Australia and is the primary operating division of the Company. PPS has recently established commercial relationships with key water industry participants, including globally recognised OEMs.

Parkway Process Technologies (PPT) - is the technology development, acquisition, and commercialisation division of the Company. PPT owns a portfolio of industrial wastewater treatment related technologies, including the patented aMES ® and iBC ® process technologies. PPT has global aspirations and is supported by a network of strategic partners, including global engineering company Worley.

Parkway Ventures (PV) - holds a portfolio of project equity and royalty related interests owned by the Parkway group, including interests relating to the Karinga Lakes Potash Project in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Additional information regarding Parkway Corporate Limited, including an overview of the corporate structure of the Company, can be found at: www.pwnps.com/pages/about-us

