    PWN   AU000000PWN8

PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED

(PWN)
Parkway Corporate : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX Announcement

16 DECEMBER 2021

PARKWAY CORPORATE

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) PRESENTATION

Parkway Corporate Limited (ASX: PWN) ("Parkway" or the "Company") is pleased to provide (attached) a presentation to be delivered by Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak, at the Parkway 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

AGM DETAILS

The AGM will be held virtually at 9:00am (AWST) today.

Shareholders

Instructions for shareholders to participate in the AGM are outlined on your proxy form. To participate in the AGM online and watch the webcast, shareholders will need to visit:

http://www.advancedshare.com.au/virtual-meeting

And log-in using the "Meeting ID" and your personalised "Shareholder ID".

Non-Shareholders

Non-shareholders of the Company are unable to participate, but can view the AGM at:

https://www.advancedshare.com.au/Dashboard/Meeting-Casting-Control?meetingid=PWN0009

COMMENTS FROM GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Parkway's Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak, makes the following comments:

"Despite a generally challenging operating environment, 2021 has been another enormously transformational year for Parkway. I look forward to updating shareholders about the significant progress we have made during the year, as well as providing an overview of where the Company is headed, in terms of strategic direction and the many exciting opportunities in-front of us."

The release of this announcement has been approved by Parkway's Group Managing Director & CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For further information or investor enquiries, please contact:

Bahay Ozcakmak

Alexander Cook

General Enquiries

Group MD & CEO

General Counsel

1300 7275929

solutions@pwnps.com

ir@pwnps.com

1300 PARKWAY

www.parkway-corp.com

16 December 2021 | ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position, capex requirements and performance are also forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding internal management estimates and assessments of market outlook.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkway, its officers, employees, agents and advisors, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their differences may be material.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward- looking statements" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

ABOUT PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED

Parkway Corporate Limited is an Australian cleantech company focused on developing and implementing, industrial-scale innovative water treatment solutions. The Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PWN) in 2011 and is emerging as a leader in water related sustainability solutions. With significant inhouse technical expertise and established partnerships, the Company is well-placed to deliver the next generation of wastewater treatment plants, incorporating the company's portfolio of world-class technologies.

Parkway Corporate Limited primarily operates through three core business units:

  • Parkway Process Solutions (PPS) - is an emerging provider of industrial and innovative water treatment related, products, services, solutions & technology across Australia and is the primary operating division of the Company. PPS has recently established commercial relationships with key water industry participants, including globally recognised OEMs.
  • Parkway Process Technologies (PPT) - is the technology development, acquisition, and commercialisation division of the Company. PPT owns a portfolio of industrial wastewater treatment related technologies, including the patented aMES® and iBC® process technologies. PPT has global aspirations and is supported by a network of strategic partners, including global engineering company Worley.
  • Parkway Ventures (PV) - holds a portfolio of project equity and royalty related interests owned by the Parkway group, including interests relating to the Karinga Lakes Potash Project in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Additional information regarding Parkway Corporate Limited, including an overview of the corporate structure of the Company, can be found at: www.pwnps.com/pages/about-us

Social Media Policy

Parkway is committed to communicating with the investment community through all available channels. Whilst the ASX announcements platform remains the most appropriate channel for market-sensitive news about Parkway, investors and other interested parties are also encouraged to:

  • follow Parkway on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; and
  • subscribe for our email alert service, Parkway News Alerts, on our website (www.pwnps.com).

www.parkway-corp.com

16 December 2021 | ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | 3

2021

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

16 December 2021

Bahay Ozcakmak

ASX: PWN | parkway-corp.com

Group Managing Director & CEO

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Completeness and Accuracy of Information

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. The

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness

of the information contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by

words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking

law, none of Parkway, its Directors, employees or agents or any other person, accept any

statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings,

liability for any loss arising from or in connection with this presentation including (without

fi ancial position, capex requirements and performance are also

limitation) any liability arising from fault or negligence, or make any representations or

forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding

warranties regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this publication and make

internal management estimates and assessments of market

no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability,

utlook.

or completeness of information in this announcement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or

No Professional Advice

belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is

xpressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

The information in this presentation does not take into account individual investment and

However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance and involve known and unknown risks,

financial circumstances and is not intended in any way to influence a person dealing with

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the

any securities in Parkway. This presentation does not include any financial, legal or

control of Parkway, its officers, employees, agents and advisors,

taxation advice. Any person intending to deal in Parkway securities is recommended to

that may cause actual results to differ materially from those

obtain professional advice.

expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no

Additional Information

assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from

these statements. There are usually differences between

This presentation has been prepared by Parkway Corporate Limited ("Parkway" or the

forecast and actual results, because events and actual

circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their

"Company")(ASX: PWN) and has been released on the ASX announcement platform and is

differences may be material.

also available at the Company website:

The Company does not undertake any obligation to release

www.parkway-corp.com

publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking statements" to

reflect events or circumstances after the date of this

Additional information regarding the Company can also be found at the Company's

presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated

website, or by contacting the Company at:

events, except as may be required under the applicable

ir@pwnps.com

securities laws.

ASX: PWN | Annual General Meeting Presentation | 16 December 2021

www.parkway-corp.com | 2

Disclaimer

Parkway Minerals NL published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
