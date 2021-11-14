Parkway Corporate : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

2. Resolution 2 -Election of Director: Ms Penelope Creswell

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 14.4, Clauses 7.2(b)(ii) and 7.6 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Ms Penelope Creswell, a Director who was appointed as a Director by the Board of Directors in accordance with Clause 7.6(a) of the Constitution on 26 October 2021, retires and, being eligible, is elected as a Director of the Company on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

3. Resolution 3 - Election of Director: Mr Alexander Cook

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 14.4, Clauses 7.2(b)(ii) and 7.6 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Alexander Cook, a Director who was appointed as a Director by the Board of Directors in accordance with Clauses 7.6 and 9.1(a) of the Constitution on 26 October 2021, retires and, being eligible, is elected as an Executive Director of the Company on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

4. Resolution 4 - Approval for Additional 10% Placement Facility

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:

'That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue and allotment of Equity Securities totaling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2, and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution if at the time of the Meeting, the Company is proposing to make an issue of Equity Securities under the 10% Placement Facility, by or on behalf of any persons who are expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associate of those persons.

However this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by: