Parkway Corporate : Proposed issue of securities - PWN

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unquoted $0.02 options expiring 3 years from grant date
15,000,000
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
16/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PARKWAY CORPORATE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
147346334
1.3
ASX issuer code
PWN
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
16/12/2021
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
No
Comments
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unquoted $0.02 options expiring 3 years from grant date
+Security type Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 15,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Granted as part of remuneration package
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
use
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0200
16/12/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
PWN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1 PWN Ordinary Fully Paid Share for 1 Option
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer to Notice of Annual General Meeting announced on 15 November 2021
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
16/12/2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
16/12/2021
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
Yes
use
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Granted as part of remuneration package
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
