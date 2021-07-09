Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C2PU   SG1V52937132

PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(C2PU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of The Acquisition Of Two Nursing Homes Located In Japan

07/09/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF TWO NURSING HOMES LOCATED

IN JAPAN

Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

("Parkway Life REIT", and as manager of Parkway Life REIT, the "Manager"), is pleased to

announce that further to its announcement on 30 June 2021 in relation to the acquisition of two nursing homes in Japan (the "Properties") by Godo Kaisha SAMURAI 15 from Kabushiki Kaisha Strawberry Firm and Kabushiki Kaisha Anthebliss, the acquisition of the Properties (being the Will- Mark Kashiihama property and the Crea Adachi property) has been completed today.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Parkway Trust Management Limited (Company Registration no. 200706697Z)

As manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

Chan Wan Mei

Company Secretary

9 July 2021

1

Important Notice

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of Units and the income from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
06:02aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interests Of Substantial ..
PU
06:02aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Two Nursi..
PU
07/02DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interests Of Substantial ..
PU
06/30PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : REIT Completes Asset Recycling Initiative..
PU
06/30ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Acquisition Of Two Nursing Homes Located I..
PU
06/30Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Acquisition of Two Nursin..
CI
06/30Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to acquire Crea Adachi Prope..
CI
06/25DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interests Of Substantial ..
PU
06/18PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investor Presentation Slides
PU
06/18DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interests Of Substantial ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 123 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
Net income 2021 86,7 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2021 744 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 2 831 M 2 093 M 2 091 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,0x
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,68 SGD
Average target price 4,50 SGD
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yean Chau Yong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Kian Guan Ho Chairman
Seak Sze Tan Chief Investment Officer
Gek Choo Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST20.93%2 051
WELLTOWER INC.31.37%35 080
VENTAS, INC.17.35%21 874
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.13.60%18 318
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-6.79%12 057
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.0.33%8 678