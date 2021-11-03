Log in
    C2PU   SG1V52937132

PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(C2PU)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/02
4.63 SGD   -0.64%
General Announcement::Investor Presentation Slides

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3Q 2021 Results

(3 November 2021)

Disclaimer

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Agenda

  1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT
  2. 3Q 2021 Key Highlights
  3. Our Properties
  4. Growth Strategy & Core Markets
  5. Capital & Financial Management
  6. Appendices

3

1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT

4

PLife REIT Portfolio

One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$2.29 billion1

Core Strengths:

  • Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
  • Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
  • Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
  • Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region

55 32

Properties Lessees

Weighted

Properties

Downside

Average Lease

(By Gross

Protection2

Portfolio Size

to Expiry

Revenue)3

(By Gross

S$2.29

(By Gross

Singapore:

Revenue)3

Revenue)

3

billion1

17.42

59.1%

With:

Japan:

97.9%

years

40.7%

Note:

  1. Based on latest appraised values (excludes right-of-use assets)
  2. Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws
  3. Based on Gross Revenue as at 30 September 2021, including Malaysia property at 0.2%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 124 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
Net income 2021 87,5 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 2 813 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,0x
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
