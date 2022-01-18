Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of 2021 Full Year Financial Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT"), will be announcing Parkway Life REIT's full year unaudited financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 after trading hours on Monday, 24 January 2022.

By Order of the Board

Parkway Trust Management Limited (Company registration no. 200706697Z)

As manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

Chan Wan Mei

Chan Lai Yin

Company Secretaries

18 January 2022

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire,

purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of

Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to

investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST

does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.