    C2PU   SG1V52937132

PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(C2PU)
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of 2021 Full Year Financial Results

01/18/2022 | 04:45am EST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT"), will be announcing Parkway Life REIT's full year unaudited financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 after trading hours on Monday, 24 January 2022.

By Order of the Board

Parkway Trust Management Limited (Company registration no. 200706697Z)

As manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

Chan Wan Mei

Chan Lai Yin

Company Secretaries

18 January 2022

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire,

purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of

Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to

investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST

does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forwardlooking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
