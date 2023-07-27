NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PLIFE REIT ACHIEVES DPU GROWTH of 3.3% TO 7.29 SINGAPORE CENTS IN 1H 2023 Distribution Per Unit ("DPU") rises on the back of contribution from five nursing homes acquired in September 2022 and higher rent from the Singapore properties under the new master lease agreements which commenced in August 2022

Healthy gearing level of 35.3% and low all-in cost of debt at 1.19%

all-in cost of debt at 1.19% No long-term debt refinancing needs till February 2024 Total Portfolio 1H 2023 1H 2022 Variance S$'000 S$'000 % Gross revenue 74,402 60,175 23.6 Net property income 70,084 56,036 25.1 Distributable income to Unitholders 44,084 42,696 3.3 (net of amount retained for capital expenditure) Distribution Per Unit (cents)1 - DPU for the period 7.29 7.06 3.3 - Annualised DPU 14.58 14.12 3.3 Annualised distribution yield (%) 3.74 3.62 3.3 (based on closing market price of S$3.90 as at 30 June 2023) Singapore, 26 July 2023 - Parkway Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("PLife REIT" or the "Group"), one of Asia's largest listed healthcare REITs, today announced its results for the first half ended 30 June 2023 ("1H 2023"). The Group is pleased to announce a DPU of 7.29 Singapore cents for 1H 2023, representing an increase of 3.3% year-on-year("Y-O-Y"). Gross revenue for 1H 2023 increased by 23.6% Y-O-Y to S$74.4 million, due principally to contribution from the five nursing homes acquired in September 2022 in Japan, as well as 1 In computing the Distribution per Unit, the number of units in issue as at the end of each period is used. 1

higher rent from the Group's Singapore properties, partially offset by the depreciation of the Japanese Yen. Property expenses increased by 4.3% to S$4.3 million in 1H 2023 and consequently, the Group's net property income increased by 25.1% to S$70.1 million for 1H 2023 from S$56.0 million in the corresponding period a year ago. In 1H 2023, the Group registered a realised foreign exchange gain amounting to about S$3.3 million and S$1.9 million from the settlement of Japanese Yen forward contracts in 1H 2023 and 1H 2022 respectively. This partially offsets the higher management fees for 1H 2023 of S$7.3 million which was 9.7% higher than 1H 2022, largely attributed to the increase in net property income. Lower trust expenses were registered for 1H 2023 due to lower professional fees incurred during the period. Finance costs have increased mainly due to funding of capital expenditure and new acquisitions in 2022 and higher interest costs from Singapore dollar debts partially offset by the depreciation in Japanese Yen. Overall, distributable income to Unitholders grew by 3.3% to S$44.1 million in 1H 2023, as compared with S$42.7 million in the previous corresponding period. Prudent capital management and financial position Amongst the macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges, PLife REIT continues to adhere to a disciplined financial management framework to mitigate any potential refinancing risk as well as actively manage any exposure to interest rate and foreign currency risks on an ongoing basis. Following the redemption in full of the outstanding fixed rate notes due in June 2023, the Group has effectively managed its debt maturity profile with no immediate long-term debt refinancing need till February 2024. To manage foreign currency risk, the Group adopts a natural hedge strategy for its Japanese investments to maintain a stable net asset value and establishing Japanese Yen forward exchange contracts to shield against Japanese Yen currency volatility. With that, the Group has put in place Japanese Yen forward contracts till 1Q 2027. As at 30 June 2023, PLife REIT has a weighted average debt term to maturity of 2.9 years and interest coverage ratio of 13.8 times. The Group continues to enjoy an effective low all-in cost of debt at 1.19% with about 77% of interest rate exposure hedged. Gearing remains optimal at 35.3% well within the regulatory gearing limit of 50.0%. Commenting on the results, Mr. Yong Yean Chau, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said: "PLife REIT has delivered a sustained performance of higher distributions for our 2

Unitholders. The healthcare industry will remain critically essential in a rapidly aging population with greater demand for better quality healthcare and aged care services. Our portfolio of assets places the Group in a good position to benefit from the resilient growth of the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region." END 3