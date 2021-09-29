Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

|
No.
Question
Response
|
1
Given the ROFR over Mount
The right of first refusal over the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital
Elizabeth Novena Hospital, how
Property to be granted to Parkway Life REIT ("ROFR") is in
possible is ParkwayLife in terms of
connection with the Proposed Transaction, which is subjected to
commitment
and
financial
Unitholders' approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30
considering the debt headroom to
September 2021. The period of which shall be for 10 years and will
acquire the property. If so, how is
commence from the date of ROFR agreement. Currently, the
the fund raising and also the
parties have yet to initiate any formal discussion and evaluation of
estimated timeline.
the proposed acquisition of the ROFR asset. Proposed timing and
decision will be subject to various considerations including but not
limited to the financial viability of the deal etc. Regardless, given the
high quality attributes of the ROFR asset, Parkway Life REIT is
committed to proactively explore the proposed acquisition of the
ROFR asset as part of its strategic portfolio expansion. Funding
decision will have to accordingly take into account the then
prevailing market conditions and Parkway Life REIT will seek out
the most optimal available funding options. We will keep the market
apprised when there are further developments.
2
The rental renewal is based on
The
annual
rent
review
formula
is based on the higher of
either base rent + variable rent or
{(1 + (CPI+1%)
X
total
rent payable for the immediately
base rent + CPI. Which formula will
preceding year} or {Base Rent + Variable Rent} for the respective
provide a better yield? Could the
properties. Depending on which tabulations provide a higher rent
management give some highlights
figure i.e. better yield, it will accordingly be adopted as the actual
on the delta between both and also
annual rent payable for the respective properties for the particular
how often each of the formula was
year.
achieved during the previous rental
In general, the tabulations under the rent review formula each year
agreement?
are subjected to various attributing factors such as Singapore CPI
trends, performance of the hospital operations etc. In terms of the
past statistics, we would like to share that with Singapore's high
inflationary trends particularly in the initial few years of the existing
15-year term, the annual rent reviews for the Singapore hospitals
were
largely
dominated
by the
CPI + 1% tabulation. The
{Base Rent
+
Variable
Rent} tabulation had kicked in for the
Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital at the start of the
15-year term with Parkway East Hospital property continuing to
register variable rent growth in the last few years as well.
With the Singapore hospitals continue to be underpinned by the
annual rent review formula from Year 4 of the Renewal Term, this
will guarantee a minimum rental growth of 1.0% for the Singapore
hospitals annually while providing the opportunity for Parkway Life
REIT to ride on the variable rent growth following completion of the
Renewal Capex Works.
