Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to

a trust deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

RESPONSES TO THE SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS

Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT", and the manager of Parkway Life REIT, the "Manager"), refers to:

  1. Parkway Life REIT's notice of extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") dated 8 September 2021; and
  2. the accompanying general announcement released on 8 September 2021 setting out, inter alia, the alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM via electronic means.

The Manager would like to thank all Unitholders who have submitted their questions in advance of the EGM.

Please refer to the Annex hereto for the Manager's responses to the substantial and relevant questions which have been submitted by Unitholders.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Parkway Trust Management Limited (Company Registration no. 200706697Z)

As manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

Chan Wan Mei

Company Secretary

29 September 2021

ANNEX

LIST OF SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS AND RESPONSES

No.

Question

Response

1

Given the ROFR over Mount

The right of first refusal over the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital

Elizabeth Novena Hospital, how

Property to be granted to Parkway Life REIT ("ROFR") is in

possible is ParkwayLife in terms of

connection with the Proposed Transaction, which is subjected to

commitment

and

financial

Unitholders' approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30

considering the debt headroom to

September 2021. The period of which shall be for 10 years and will

acquire the property. If so, how is

commence from the date of ROFR agreement. Currently, the

the fund raising and also the

parties have yet to initiate any formal discussion and evaluation of

estimated timeline.

the proposed acquisition of the ROFR asset. Proposed timing and

decision will be subject to various considerations including but not

limited to the financial viability of the deal etc. Regardless, given the

high quality attributes of the ROFR asset, Parkway Life REIT is

committed to proactively explore the proposed acquisition of the

ROFR asset as part of its strategic portfolio expansion. Funding

decision will have to accordingly take into account the then

prevailing market conditions and Parkway Life REIT will seek out

the most optimal available funding options. We will keep the market

apprised when there are further developments.

2

The rental renewal is based on

The

annual

rent

review

formula

is based on the higher of

either base rent + variable rent or

{(1 + (CPI+1%)

X

total

rent payable for the immediately

base rent + CPI. Which formula will

preceding year} or {Base Rent + Variable Rent} for the respective

provide a better yield? Could the

properties. Depending on which tabulations provide a higher rent

management give some highlights

figure i.e. better yield, it will accordingly be adopted as the actual

on the delta between both and also

annual rent payable for the respective properties for the particular

how often each of the formula was

year.

achieved during the previous rental

In general, the tabulations under the rent review formula each year

agreement?

are subjected to various attributing factors such as Singapore CPI

trends, performance of the hospital operations etc. In terms of the

past statistics, we would like to share that with Singapore's high

inflationary trends particularly in the initial few years of the existing

15-year term, the annual rent reviews for the Singapore hospitals

were

largely

dominated

by the

CPI + 1% tabulation. The

{Base Rent

+

Variable

Rent} tabulation had kicked in for the

Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital at the start of the

15-year term with Parkway East Hospital property continuing to

register variable rent growth in the last few years as well.

With the Singapore hospitals continue to be underpinned by the

annual rent review formula from Year 4 of the Renewal Term, this

will guarantee a minimum rental growth of 1.0% for the Singapore

hospitals annually while providing the opportunity for Parkway Life

REIT to ride on the variable rent growth following completion of the

Renewal Capex Works.

No.

Question

Response

3

The ROFR previously was based

In line with the key principles in driving the strategic expansion of

on assets over Asia-Pacific

Parkway Life REIT, we seek to invest in more developed markets

Region. Why is the ROFR this time

with mature healthcare systems. As such, we have selectively

only based on a single Novena

negotiated for a ROFR over the high quality Mount Elizabeth

property instead of Asia-Pacific or

Novena Hospital Property in Singapore. Singapore, being a

better still based on global assets

developed country, remains a key market for Parkway Life REIT

as the sponsor's assets are

given its political stability and developed healthcare system. The

present globally?

healthcare sector is poised for strong growth, driven mainly by the

rapidly ageing population, the rising number of chronic disease

patients and medical tourism.

4

Please highlight the progress of

We understand that "the 3rd mandate" mentioned in the question

the 3rd mandate as mentioned last

here refers to a third key market which Parkway Life REIT could

year.

expand into.

Parkway Life REIT is continually looking for a suitable third key

market to invest, but with the current uncertain external

environment, we remain cautious and will only invest into new

market when we are sufficiently comfortable with the improvement

in the economic environment.

We will keep the market apprised when there are further

developments.

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX- ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
