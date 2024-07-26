PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

MINUTES OF THE FIFTY-THIRD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("53RD AGM") OF THE COMPANY HELD AT LEVEL 3, MENARA LGB, NO.1, JALAN WAN KADIR, TAMAN TUN DR. ISMAIL, 60000 KUALA LUMPUR ON WEDNESDAY, 19 JUNE 2024 AT 11.00 A.M.

PRESENT

:

As per Attendance Lists

  1. CHAIRMAN
    Mr. Lim Chin Sean ("the Chairman"), the Executive Chairman of the Company, welcomed everyone who participated in the Meeting.
    The Chairman informed the members that the convening of the Meeting was in compliance with Section 327 of the Companies Act 2016 which stipulates that the Chairman shall be at the main venue of the AGM.
    The Chairman introduced to the members, the Board members, the Secretary, the key senior management, the representative from the External Auditors, Crowe Malaysia PLT, the representatives from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd as Poll Administrator and the representatives from SKY Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as Scrutineers, who participated at the Meeting.
    The Chairman also extended a warm welcome to Encik Norhisam, the representative from the Minority Shareholders Watch Group ("MSWG").
  2. QUORUM
    A quorum was present represented by 36 members present in person and 21 members present by proxies.
    The requisite quorum being present pursuant to Clause 79 of the Company's
    Constitution, The Chairman declared the Meeting duly convened at 11.00 a.m.
  3. NOTICE OF MEETING
    The Notice convening the Meeting, having been previously circulated to all members within the prescribed period and advertised in the New Straits Times on 30 April 2024 were taken as read.
  4. PROCEDURES FOR MEETING
    Before the Chairman proceeded with the items on the Agenda, he explained to the shareholders the procedures to be adhered to in tabling and approving the resolutions at the Meeting.

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

The Chairman informed the Meeting that pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, all resolutions set out in the notice of general meetings would be voted by poll and at least one (1) Scrutineer must be appointed to validate the votes cast at the Meeting.

The Chairman then announced that Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd as Poll Administrator to conduct the voting by way of electronic polling, and SKY Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd. has been appointed as the Independent Scrutineers to verify and validate the poll results.

The Chairman invited the Secretary to brief the polling procedures. The Secretary briefed the members of the polling procedures.

The Chairman further clarified that for the benefit of the members present, he has been appointed to act as proxy for a few shareholders and he would vote in accordance with the instructions given.

The Chairman clarified that for orderly conduct of the proceedings, the Questions-and-Answer session would be conducted after dealing with all the business of the Meeting.

  1. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TOGETHER WITH DIRECTORS' AND AUDITORS'
    REPORT
    The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon, which had been previously circulated to all shareholders, were tabled at the Meeting for discussion.
    The Chairman informed the Meeting that pursuant to the provision of Section 340(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016, no formal approval was required from the shareholders for the Audited Financial Statements. Therefore, the Audited Financial Statements tabled was meant for discussion only and not put forward for voting.
    The Chairman then put on record that the Audited Financial Statements of the Company laid at the Meeting have been duly received by the shareholders and proxies at the Meeting.
  2. DIRECTORS' FEES
    The Chairman informed that second item on the Agenda of the Meeting was Ordinary Resolution 1 to approve the payment of Directors' fees amounting to
    RM155,145.00 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

The Chairman further informed that pursuant to the best practices recommended under the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance ("MCCG") 2021, the interested Directors who are also shareholders of the Company would abstain from voting on the resolution.

  1. DIRECTORS' BENEFITS (OTHER THAN DIRECTORS' FEES)
    The Chairman informed the shareholders that Ordinary Resolution 2 on the Agenda of the Meeting was to approve the payment of Directors' benefits (other than Directors' fees) up to an amount of RM69,300.00 for the period from 20 June 2024 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
    The calculation of the Directors' benefits was based on the estimated number of scheduled and/or Special Board and Board Committees' meetings and on the assumption that all the Directors would remain in the office until the next AGM.
    Pursuant to the best practices recommended under the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance 2021, the interested Directors who were also shareholders of the Company would abstain from voting on the resolution.
  2. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR WHO RETIRED BY ROTATION PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 123 OF
    THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

The Chairman informed that as the Ordinary Resolution 3 on the Agenda of the Meeting was related to his re-election as Director. He shall hand over the Chairmanship of the Meeting to Datuk Hew Lee, the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, to chair the segment of the Meeting.

Datuk Hew Lee informed the shareholders that Ordinary Resolution 3 was on the reelection of Mr. Lim Chin Sean, who would be retiring by rotation pursuant to Clause 123 of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, had offered himself for reelection to the Board. Mr. Lim's profile was set out under the Profile of Directors on page 3 of the Annual Report 2023

Datuk Hew Lee then handed over the Chair of the Meeting back to the Chairman to continue with the remaining items of the Agenda.

9. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS WHO RETIRED PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 121 OF THE

COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

The Chairman informed the shareholders that Ordinary Resolutions 4 and 5 were on the re-election of Ms. Jessica Low May-Teng and Mr. Chin Kok Siong, who would be retiring pursuant to Clause 121 of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, had offered themselves for re-election to the Board. The Chairman shall proceed with Ordinary Resolutions 4 and 5 separately.

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

Ordinary Resolution 4 was on the re-election of Ms. Jessica Low May-Teng, who has offered herself for re-election to the Board. Ms. Jessica Low's profile was set out under the Profile of Directors on page 4 of the Annual Report 2023

Ordinary Resolution 5 was on the re-election of Mr. Chin Kok Siong, who had offered himself for re-election to the Board. Mr. Chin's profile was set out under the Profile of Directors on page 5 of the Annual Report 2023.

  1. RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS
    The Chairman informed the shareholders that the Ordinary Resolution 6 was on re- appointment of Crowe Malaysia PLT as the Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
    The Chairman further informed that the retiring auditors, Crowe Malaysia PLT, had expressed their willingness to continue in office for the ensuing year ending 31 December 2024.
    As all items under Ordinary Business have been dealt with, the Chairman then proceeded to deal with the items under Special Business.
  2. AUTHORITY FOR DIRECTORS TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES IN THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016
    The Chairman informed the shareholders that the first item under Special Business of the Meeting was to approve Ordinary Resolution 7 that to seek a general mandate from the shareholders for the Directors to allot and issue new shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
    The shareholders' mandate, unless revoked or varied by the Company at a general meeting, will expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.
  3. ANY OTHER BUSINESS
    The Chairman then moved to the last item on the agenda, which was to transact any other business of the Company for which due notice shall have been given.
    Following confirmation from the Secretary that she has not received any such notice, the Chairman then opened the floor for questions.
    The Chairman expressed that on behalf of the Board, he would like to express the
    Group's gratitude to the former Chairman, Dato' Ghazali and the former Executive Director, Dato' Ronnie Lim respectively, for their contribution and dedicated services in the past.

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

The Chairman then informed shareholders that the MSWG had, via its letter dated 12 June 2024 addressed to the Chairman and Board of Directors of the Company, raised some questions or points with regards to the operational and financial matters.

Mr. Justin Hor Chee Weng , the Senior Manager of the Company presented

the questions raised by the MSWG and Management's responses at the Meeting.

The MSWG's questions and the corresponding responses from the Management were attached to these minutes as "Annexure A".

The Chairman informed that the questions raised by the shareholder and the corresponding replies from the Management were attached to these minutes as "Annexure B".

  1. VOTING BY POLL
    As all the resolutions of the Meeting have been dealt with, the Chairman announced that 15 minutes would be given for the polling session.
    After that, the polling session would be closed. The counting of votes by the Poll Administrator and validation by the Independent Scrutineers of the poll results would take approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the polling session.
    [The shareholders/proxies and Directors proceeded to polling voting. The Share Registrars proceeded to count and generate the Polling Results. The Scrutineers then verified the Polling Results.]
  2. ANNOUNCEMENT OF POLL RESULTS
    After the poll results have been generated by the Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd and verified by the Scrutineers, SKY Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, the Chairman announced that the results of the polling for all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 53rd AGM dated 30 April 2024 were as set out below:
    ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1
    • DIRECTORS' FEES

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 1 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT the payment of Directors' fees of RM155,145.00 for the financial year ended

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

31 December 2023 be hereby approved.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

  • DIRECTORS' BENEFITS (OTHER THAN DIRECTORS' FEES)

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 2 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT the payment of Directors' benefits (other than Directors' fees) of RM69,300.00 for the period from 20 June 2024 until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company, be hereby approved.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

  • RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR WHO RETIRED BY ROTATION PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 123
    OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION - MR. LIM CHIN SEAN

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 3 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT Mr. Lim Chin Sean, the Director who retired by rotation pursuant to Clause 123 of the Company's Constitution, be and is hereby re-elected to the Board.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4

  • RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR WHO RETIRED PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 121 OF THE
    COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION - MS. JESSICA LOW MAY-TENG

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 5 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT Ms. Jessica Low May-Teng, the Director who retired pursuant to Clause 121 of the Company's Constitution, be and is hereby re-elected to the Board.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

  • RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTOR WHO RETIRED TO CLAUSE 121 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION - MR. CHIN KOK SIONG

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 6 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT Mr. Chin Kok Siong, the Director who retired pursuant to Clause 121 of the Company's Constitution, be and is hereby re-elected to the Board.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6

  • RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 6 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

THAT the retiring Auditors, Crowe Malaysia PLT be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 7

  • AUTHORITY FOR DIRECTORS TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES IN THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 ("THE ACT")

Number of shares held

%

FOR

160,085,479

100.00

AGAINST

0

0

TOTAL

160,085,479

100.00

Based on the results of the polling, the Chairman therefore declared that the Ordinary Resolution 8 was passed and it was RESOLVED:

"THAT pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Act, the Directors be and are hereby authorized to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

does not exceed ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being, subject always to the Constitution of the Company and approval of all relevant regulatory bodies being obtained for such allotment and issuance.

THAT pursuant to Section 85 of the Act and Clause 12 of the Constitution of the Company, approval be and is hereby given to waive the statutory pre-emptive rights of the shareholders of the Company to be offered new shares ranking equally to the existing issued shares arising from issuance of new shares pursuant to this mandate.

AND THAT the new shares to be issued shall, upon allotment and issuance, rank equally in all respects with the existing shares of the Company, save and except that they shall not be entitled to any dividends, rights, allotments and/or any other forms of distribution that which may be declared, made or paid before the date of allotment of such new shares."

15. CONCLUSION

As the items on the Agenda of the Meeting have been duly considered and voted upon, the Meeting closed at 12.00 noon with a vote of thanks to the Chair.

SIGNED AS A CORRECT RECORD

OF THE PROCEEDINGS THEREAT

………………………………………

LIM CHIN SEAN

CHAIRMAN

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

Annexure A

SUMMARY OF KEY MATTERS DISCUSSED AT THE 53RD AGM

No.

Questions raised by MSWG

Responses from Mr. Justin Hor Chee

Weng, the Senior Manager of the

Company

1. Operational & Financial Matters

Despite recording a year-on-year As to maintain a reasonable increase in revenue, Parkwood profitable margin against the recorded a loss before tax of backdrop of cost increase to its

RM4.3 million in FY2023 compared supply chain, the Group practice to a profit of RM3.3 million an effective cost management by

(including the significant fair value focusing on efficient design and gain of RM5.1 million) in FY2022 construction practices as well asexploring alternative materials to

(Page 10 of Annual Report 2023

control

costs

without

("AR2023")), which due to higher

compromising quality, The include

operating cost incurred in order to

lean construction

practices to

deal with the market challenges

minimize

waste

and

optimize

still lingering from pandemic (Page

resources as well as capitalising on

8 of AR2023).

technology

like

Building

Information Modelling ("BIM") and

As the Group forges ahead in FY2024,

project management software to

it anticipates challenges due to

improve

efficiency

and

reduce

escalating building material and

errors.

labour costs, which may drive up

construction costs for its forthcoming

projects (Page 12 of AR2023).

As higher costs already impacted the

Group's pre-tax result in FY2023, how

does it plan to mitigate the impact of

the anticipated building material and

labour costs on construction costs for

the next project? How can the Group

ensure the next project generates a

reasonable profitability margin?

2.

Utamara

Boutique

Residences

(UTAMARA)

  1. What is the latest take-up rate for (a) As of today, our current take-up

UTAMARA?

rate stands at 63%.

PARKWOOD HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 196901000692 (9118-M)

Minutes of the 53rd AGM held on 19 June 2024 [Cont'd]

(b) What are the current

and

(b)

We targeted

to sell 36 units for

targeted sales for FY2024?

FY2024. As of today, we

managed to convert 6 units and

secured 8 units or new bookings.

(c) What

is

the Group's

targeted

(c) Despite the

rising

costs

and

profit

margin

for UTAMARA?

challenging

marketing

Considering

financial-related

conditions, the Group strives to

challenges, such as

impacted

maintain

the

expected

profit

income, job insecurity, and more,

margin..

which continue to affect buying

demand (Page 11 of the

AR2023),

can

the

Company

achieve

the

targeted

profit

margin?

3.

Investment Property Segment

The segment recorded a loss before

The loss before tax of RM2.0 million

tax ("LBT") of RM2.0 million in FY2023

was mainly due to unabsorbed fixed

compared to a profit before tax of

operating overheads,

RM3.7 million (including the significant

fair value gain of RM5.1 million) in

To

improve

the

financial

FY2022 (Page 10 of AR2023).

performance of this segment, we

planned to commence construction

What factors led to the segment's LBT

on Avant Industrial Park in the 3rd

in FY2023? How does the segment

Quarter of this year and to complete

intend to address its financial

Phase 1 and Phase 2 by 2026 and

performance?

2028 respectively. The

completed

warehouse leasing will provide the

Group with a steady flow of

recurring income and cash flow as

well.

4.

The Group's finance costs rose sharply

As the Group embark on new

to RM2.5 million in FY2023 from RM1.1

projects from this year onwards, we

million in FY2022 (Page 60 of AR2023),

expect more bank borrowings to

an increase of RM1.4 million or 127.3%.

bridge these new projects. Such will

result in an increase in finance costs

Are the finance costs expected to

as well.

remain the same or higher in FY2024?

How does the Group intend to

In addition to bank borrowing for

manage its finance costs moving

above development, we could also

forward?

explore other

alternative financing

that could mitigate our future

finance costs.

Page 10 of 16

