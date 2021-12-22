Log in
    PARAUCO   CLP763281068

PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.

(PARAUCO)
Parque Arauco Announces Agreement to Develop a Multi-Family Residential Property in Bogota, Colombia

12/22/2021 | 08:05am EST
Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE: PARAUCO; Bloomberg: PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco”) announces that it´s subsidiary, Inversiones Colombianas Arauco S.A.S. (“INVECA”), signed a Term Sheet with the real estate developer and contractor IC Constructora S.A. (“IC”) to develop a multi-family residential property in Bogota, Colombia, of which Parque Arauco (INVECA) will own 80% and IC will own 20%, with the option for INVECA to acquire the remaining 20% of IC, and for IC to sell it, subject to certain terms and conditions that must be fulfilled over the years following the start of operations. The project will require a total investment, at the asset level of approximately US$ 11 million.

The Project called ¨Proyecto Calle 72¨ consists of the construction of a residential property with an approximate total GLA of 6,500 m2 of residential space and 1,500 m2 of commercial space. This 7-floor building is expected to have 132 apartments, 111 parking spaces, and will also include amenities such as a gym, co-working area, BBQ area, game room, washing machine room, and a rooftop panoramic terrace. The project will begin construction in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Eduardo Pérez Marchant, General Manager of Parque Arauco International mentioned, “This agreement marks the beginning of our investments in stand-alone properties of an asset class distinct from shopping malls. We believe that multi-family properties will grow strongly in Colombia over the next few years. We are convinced that investing in this type of real estate will contribute to reinforcing our strategic growth and profitability pillars. On the other hand, obtaining expertise in multi-family will allow us to continue developing successful shopping centers in central areas of important cities in the region, densifying and increasing the profitability of these commercial projects.”

In the next few months, IC and INVECA will advance in a due diligence process, defining the terms and conditions of the project including a general agreement, a project trust agreement, a construction management contract and a construction contract.

Currently, Parque Arauco has 1,069,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 17 regional shopping centers, 10 neighborhood center, 7 premium outlet malls, 21 strip centers and 9 offices, medical centers, and hotels across Chile, Peru and Colombia. In addition, Parque Arauco has a land bank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 163 B 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 30 869 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2021 759 B 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 697 B 801 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 55,3%
Technical analysis trends PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 770,00 CLP
Average target price 1 360,30 CLP
Spread / Average Target 76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Antonio Álvarez Avendaño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Humberto Chamorro Carrizo Chief Financial Officer & Administration Manager
Salvador Said Somavía Chairman
Ana Beatriz Holuigue Barros Independent Director
Paul Ernesto Fontaine Benavides Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.-33.79%801
SCENTRE GROUP10.79%11 389
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.54.93%5 508
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-5.70%3 200
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.00%3 106
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-4.19%3 037