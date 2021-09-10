Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Parque Arauco S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PARAUCO   CLP763281068

PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.

(PARAUCO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Parque Arauco S A : Agrees to Assume the Administration of Parque Fabricato and Exchanges Call Options with Inmoval

09/10/2021 | 09:21pm EDT
Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE: PARAUCO; Bloomberg: PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco” or “PASA”) announces that its affiliates, Administradora Parque Arauco S.A.S (“ADPAR”), has come to an initial agreement with Promotora Entre Mares S.A.S to assume administration of “Parque Fabricato Centro Comercial”, a mall with approximately 54,000 m2 of GLA, located in the Bello municipality of the city of Medellín, Colombia.

In addition, ADPAR has reached an agreement with Patrimonio Autónomo Locales (“PAL”), for the administration and commercialization of its stores that as of today represents 72.8% of the total GLA of Parque Fabricato Centro Comercial.

In parallel, Fondo de Inversión Colectiva Inmobiliario Inmoval (“Inmoval”) has given a call option to the affiliates of Parque Arauco, Parque Arauco Colombia S.A. (“PACSA”) and Inversiones Colombianas Arauco S.A.S. (“INVECA”) for 51.0% of the fiduciary rights that Inmoval has in PAL. Inmoval owns 56.9% of the total rights of PAL. At the same time, PACSA and INVECA have given a call option to Inmoval for 49.0% of the fiduciary rights in Fideicomiso P.A. Alegra Barranquilla, owner of Parque Alegra, a mall of 50,000 m2 of GLA located in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Both options are subject to conditions that have to be met during the first 5 years of operations of each mall, respectively. If these conditions are met, both call options can be executed during the following years.

Eduardo Pérez Marchant, CEO of Parque Arauco International, mentioned, “This transaction strengthens our footprint in Colombia with our arrival to Medellin, the second largest city in Colombia. Parque Fabricato and Parque Alegra are expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Consequently, at the end of the first quarter of 2022 we will manage 68% more GLA in Colombia, increasing from 154.500 m2 currently to 258.500 m2 after the incorporation of Parque Fabricato and Parque Alegra.”

Parque Fabricato will include supermarket Exito, global clothing retailer H&M, and sporting goods store Decathalon as anchor stores.

Currently, Parque Arauco has 1,071,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 8 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood center, 4 premium outlet malls and 18 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 9 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia, as well as a land bank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 159 B 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 44 972 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2021 771 B 978 M 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 824 B 1 044 M 1 046 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 57,8%
Managers and Directors
Juan Antonio Álvarez Avendaño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Humberto Chamorro Carrizo Chief Financial Officer & Administration Manager
Luis Hernán Paúl Fresno Independent Director
Ana Beatriz Holuigue Barros Independent Director
Paul Ernesto Fontaine Benavides Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.-21.77%1 044
SCENTRE GROUP1.80%10 784
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.76%3 607
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-0.28%3 164
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)17.94%2 996
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-10.83%2 735