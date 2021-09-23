Parque Arauco S A : Update Regarding Opening Status of Its Shopping Malls – August 2021

At Parque Arauco we are closely monitoring the circumstances and impact of the global outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on our business, prioritizing the health, safety and security of our customers, clients and employees during this time. We would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on the status of the openings in our shopping malls.

On average, during the month of August and using the total Gross Leasable Area (GLA) that we have available to rent, our assets in Chile had approximately 88% of its GLA open to the public. The same figures for Peru and Colombia were 75% and 87%, respectively. On a consolidated basis, Parque Arauco had approximately 83% of its GLA open to the public on average during August 2021.

Below is a table with a consolidated view of these figures:

August Average Chile Peru Colombia Consolidado GLA open (m2, thousands) 447 305 134 885 Total GLA (m2, thousands) 509 406 155 1,069 % Open/Total 88% 75% 87% 83%

In the beginning of the pandemic, we created an action plan with three pillars: care for people, operational continuity, and financial strength. We continue to maintain our focus on complying with sanitary restrictions, in order to take care of our clients, tenants, suppliers and collaborators, reinforcing our focus on opening our locations as soon as possible.

