    PARAUCO   CLP763281068

PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.

(PARAUCO)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Parque Arauco S A : Update Regarding Opening Status of Its Shopping Malls – August 2021

09/23/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
At Parque Arauco we are closely monitoring the circumstances and impact of the global outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on our business, prioritizing the health, safety and security of our customers, clients and employees during this time. We would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on the status of the openings in our shopping malls.

On average, during the month of August and using the total Gross Leasable Area (GLA) that we have available to rent, our assets in Chile had approximately 88% of its GLA open to the public. The same figures for Peru and Colombia were 75% and 87%, respectively. On a consolidated basis, Parque Arauco had approximately 83% of its GLA open to the public on average during August 2021.

Below is a table with a consolidated view of these figures:

August Average

Chile

Peru

Colombia

Consolidado

GLA open (m2, thousands)

447

305

134

885

Total GLA (m2, thousands)

509

406

155

1,069

% Open/Total

88%

75%

87%

83%

In the beginning of the pandemic, we created an action plan with three pillars: care for people, operational continuity, and financial strength. We continue to maintain our focus on complying with sanitary restrictions, in order to take care of our clients, tenants, suppliers and collaborators, reinforcing our focus on opening our locations as soon as possible.

This information will be posted on our website under the News section.

Currently, Parque Arauco has 1,068,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2005 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 8 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood shopping center, 4 premium outlet malls and 18 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 9 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia, as well as a landbank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 159 B 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 35 726 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net Debt 2021 723 B 922 M 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 805 B 1 023 M 1 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 57,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 889,00 CLP
Average target price 1 409,40 CLP
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Antonio Álvarez Avendaño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Claudio Humberto Chamorro Carrizo Chief Financial Officer & Administration Manager
Luis Hernán Paúl Fresno Independent Director
Ana Beatriz Holuigue Barros Independent Director
Paul Ernesto Fontaine Benavides Independent Director
