DroneLife.com reveals how the ANAFI Ai made it possible to generate the perfect digital twin of one of the world's most challenging to map city.
As Parrot tested out the mapping capabilities of ANAFI Ai with the tremendous technological challenge of making the Digital Twin of Positano, Olivier Revon, Parrot's product leader, and Erwan Renaudin, Head of Geomatics at Logiroad, explained in a DroneLife.com interview how we passed it with flying colors in the picturesque but hard-to-map city.
