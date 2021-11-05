Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Parrot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARRO   FR0004038263

PARROT

(PARRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DroneLife.com reveals how the ANAFI Ai made it possible to generate the perfect digital twin of one of the world's most challenging to map city.

11/05/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DroneLife.com reveals how the ANAFI Ai made it possible to generate the perfect digital twin of one of the world's most challenging to map city.

News

05/11/2021

As Parrot tested out the mapping capabilities of ANAFI Ai with the tremendous technological challenge of making the Digital Twin of Positano, Olivier Revon, Parrot's product leader, and Erwan Renaudin, Head of Geomatics at Logiroad, explained in a DroneLife.com interview how we passed it with flying colors in the picturesque but hard-to-map city.

Disclaimer

Parrot SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARROT
01:28pDroneLife.com reveals how the ANAFI Ai made it possible to generate the perfect digital..
PU
11/02Bat flies off with New Zealand's bird of the year title
RE
10/27Parrot launches new certified training programs for ANAFI USA & ANAFI Ai
PU
10/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Unilever, Paypal, Elliott, Novartis...
10/21PARROT : Wraps Up $23 Million Sale of Drones Unit to AgEagle Aerial Systems
MT
10/20PARROT : Closing of the sale of senseFly to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
PU
10/20PARROT : Closing of the sale of senseFly to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
AQ
10/20VANGO MINING : Validates Mineralized Continuity at Marymia Project
MT
10/19AGEAGLE AERIAL : to Acquire Drone Maker senseFly in $23 Million Cash-and-Stock Deal
MT
10/19PARROT : to Sell Drones Unit to AgEagle Aerial Systems For $23 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,3 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net income 2020 -38,4 M -44,3 M -44,3 M
Net cash 2020 77,9 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 146 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 521
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart PARROT
Duration : Period :
Parrot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARROT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henri Seydoux Fornier de Clausonne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Maury Chief Financial Officer
Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Stéphane Marie Independent Director
Natalie Rastoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARROT-1.33%168
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.27.64%240 911
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.47.84%42 570
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.80.29%40 243
ERICSSON-4.16%36 278
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%36 086