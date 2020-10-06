|
Parrot : 2019 Annual financial statement
174-178 quai de Jemmapes, 75010 Paris, France Paris trade and companies register: 394 149 496
Annual financial statements
2019
|
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.1. Annual financial information for Parrot SA ..........................................................................................................................
|
3
|
1.2. Audit of historical financial information ..............................................................................................................................
|
27
|
1.3. Pro forma financial information .........................................................................................................................................
|
38
|
1.4. Dividend policy ................................................................................................................................................................
|
38
|
1.5. Arbitration and legal proceedings .....................................................................................................................................
|
38
|
1.6. Significant change in the issuer's financial position since the last financial year-end ..........................................................
|
39
2019 CONSOLIDATED AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.1. Annual financial information for Parrot SA
1.1.1. Balance sheet for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
BALANCE SHEET: ASSETS
|
|
SECTIONS
|
|
GROSS
|
|
Depreciation and
|
Net
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
provisions
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Concessions, patents and related
|
3,145,368
|
|
3,135,631
|
9,737
|
|
32,859
|
Goodwill
|
7,622
|
-
|
|
7,622
|
|
7,622
|
Other intangible assets
|
1,304,040
|
|
1,296,859
|
7,181
|
|
13,072
|
Current intangible assets
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7,760
|
|
TOTAL intangible assets
|
|
4,457,030
|
|
|
4,432,490
|
|
24,540
|
|
|
61,313
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technical facilities, plant and equipment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other property, plant and equipment
|
8,835,323
|
|
8,373,418
|
461,905
|
|
763,164
|
Fixed assets under construction
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL property, plant and equipment
|
|
8,835,323
|
|
|
8,373,418
|
|
461,905
|
|
|
763,164
|
NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity securities
|
192,427,363
|
189,818,874
|
2,608,490
|
|
2,608,490
|
Equity interest-related receivables
|
47,885,318
|
47,885,318
|
0
|
|
-
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
290,926
|
-
|
|
290,926
|
|
838,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL non-current financial assets
|
|
240,603,607
|
|
|
237,704,191
|
|
2,899,415
|
|
|
3,447,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIXED ASSETS
|
253,895,959
|
250,510,099
|
3,385,860
|
|
4,271,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVENTORIES AND WORK-IN-PROGRESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories of raw materials
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Inventories of intermediate and finished products
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL inventories and work-in-progress
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECEIVABLES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advances and deposits paid on orders
|
2,851
|
-
|
|
2,851
|
|
2,851
|
Trade receivables and related
|
1,422,877
|
|
-
|
|
1,422,877
|
|
7,787,420
|
Other receivables
|
238,618,358
|
164,157,908
|
74,460,449
|
|
9,518,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL receivables
|
240,044,086
|
164,157,908
|
75,886,178
|
|
17,308,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transferable securities
|
40,743,363
|
-
|
|
40,743,363
|
|
42,821,906
|
Cash at bank and in hand
|
19,861,694
|
-
|
|
19,861,694
|
|
81,342,807
|
Prepaid expenses
|
62,633
|
-
|
|
62,633
|
|
144,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL cash and cash equivalents
|
60,667,691
|
-
|
|
60,667,691
|
|
124,309,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
300,711,777
|
164,157,908
|
136,553,868
|
|
141,617,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred expenses over several years
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Bond redemption premiums
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Translation gains
|
2,563,071
|
|
-
|
|
2,563,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,058,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENERAL TOTAL
|
557,170,807
|
414,668,007
|
142,502,798
|
|
152,948,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET: LIABILITIES
|
SECTIONS
|
Net
|
|
Net
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET POSITION
|
|
|
|
Share capital, of which 4,599,258 paid
|
4,599,259
|
4,599,258
|
Issue, merger, contribution premiums
|
331,678,139
|
331,677,756
|
Revaluation differences
|
-
|
-
|
Legal reserve
|
203,512
|
203,512
|
Statutory or contractual reserves
|
-
|
-
|
Regulated reserves
|
-
|
-
|
Other reserves
|
-
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
-227,476,830
|
-31,632,980
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings for the year
|
4,218,430
|
-195,843,850
|
|
|
|
|
Investment subsidies
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
113,222,511
|
109,003,696
|
|
|
|
|
Income from issues of equity securities
|
-
|
-
|
Conditional advances
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER EQUITY
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for liabilities
|
6,362,139
|
36,120,318
|
Provisions for charges
|
233,000
|
801,000
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISIONS FOR LIABILITIES AND CHARGES
|
6,595,139
|
36,921,318
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible bonds
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other bonds
|
-
|
|
-
|
Bank borrowings and debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
Sundry borrowings and financial debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
ADVANCES AND DEPOSITS RECEIVED ON CURRENT ORDERS
|
2,501
|
-
|
SUNDRY LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Trade payables and related
|
907,488
|
2,404,980
|
Tax and social security liabilities
|
1,647,334
|
2,264,339
|
Fixed asset payables and related
|
-
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
19,774,142
|
2,350,185
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SUNDRY LIABILITIES
|
22,328,964
|
7,019,503
|
|
|
|
PREPAID INCOME
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
22,331,465
|
7,019,503
|
|
|
|
Translation losses
|
353,683
|
3,484
|
|
|
|
GENERAL TOTAL
|
142,502,798
|
152,948,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
76,1 M
89,5 M
89,5 M
|Net income 2019
|
-29,5 M
-34,8 M
-34,8 M
|Net cash 2019
|
116 M
136 M
136 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-2,72x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
126 M
149 M
149 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|-0,60x
|EV / Sales 2019
|-0,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|539
|Free-Float
|35,6%
|
|
Technical analysis trends PARROT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|PARROT
|58.05%
|149