Euronext Paris  >  Parrot    PARRO   FR0004038263

PARROT

(PARRO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 06:40:20 am
4.205 EUR   -0.36%
06:25aPARROT : 2019 Annual financial statement
PU
09/17PARROT : Skyward- Parrot Partnership Brings Integration and Training for the ANAFI USA
PU
09/16PARROT : 2019 Consolidated financial statement
PU
Parrot : 2019 Annual financial statement

10/06/2020 | 06:25am EDT

174-178 quai de Jemmapes, 75010 Paris, France Paris trade and companies register: 394 149 496 www.parrot.com

Annual financial statements

2019

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...................................................................................................................................................

3

1.1. Annual financial information for Parrot SA ..........................................................................................................................

3

1.2. Audit of historical financial information ..............................................................................................................................

27

1.3. Pro forma financial information .........................................................................................................................................

38

1.4. Dividend policy ................................................................................................................................................................

38

1.5. Arbitration and legal proceedings .....................................................................................................................................

38

1.6. Significant change in the issuer's financial position since the last financial year-end ..........................................................

39

2019 CONSOLIDATED AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1. Annual financial information for Parrot SA

1.1.1. Balance sheet for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

BALANCE SHEET: ASSETS

SECTIONS

GROSS

Depreciation and

Net

Net

provisions

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Research and development costs

-

-

-

-

Concessions, patents and related

3,145,368

3,135,631

9,737

32,859

Goodwill

7,622

-

7,622

7,622

Other intangible assets

1,304,040

1,296,859

7,181

13,072

Current intangible assets

-

-

-

7,760

TOTAL intangible assets

4,457,030

4,432,490

24,540

61,313

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Technical facilities, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

Other property, plant and equipment

8,835,323

8,373,418

461,905

763,164

Fixed assets under construction

-

-

-

-

TOTAL property, plant and equipment

8,835,323

8,373,418

461,905

763,164

NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS

Equity securities

192,427,363

189,818,874

2,608,490

2,608,490

Equity interest-related receivables

47,885,318

47,885,318

0

-

Other non-current financial assets

290,926

-

290,926

838,653

TOTAL non-current financial assets

240,603,607

237,704,191

2,899,415

3,447,143

FIXED ASSETS

253,895,959

250,510,099

3,385,860

4,271,619

INVENTORIES AND WORK-IN-PROGRESS

Inventories of raw materials

-

-

-

-

Inventories of intermediate and finished products

-

-

-

-

TOTAL inventories and work-in-progress

-

-

-

-

RECEIVABLES

Advances and deposits paid on orders

2,851

-

2,851

2,851

Trade receivables and related

1,422,877

-

1,422,877

7,787,420

Other receivables

238,618,358

164,157,908

74,460,449

9,518,099

TOTAL receivables

240,044,086

164,157,908

75,886,178

17,308,370

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Transferable securities

40,743,363

-

40,743,363

42,821,906

Cash at bank and in hand

19,861,694

-

19,861,694

81,342,807

Prepaid expenses

62,633

-

62,633

144,699

TOTAL cash and cash equivalents

60,667,691

-

60,667,691

124,309,413

CURRENT ASSETS

300,711,777

164,157,908

136,553,868

141,617,782

Deferred expenses over several years

-

-

-

-

Bond redemption premiums

-

-

-

-

Translation gains

2,563,071

-

2,563,071

7,058,600

GENERAL TOTAL

557,170,807

414,668,007

142,502,798

152,948,001

3

BALANCE SHEET: LIABILITIES

SECTIONS

Net

Net

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

NET POSITION

Share capital, of which 4,599,258 paid

4,599,259

4,599,258

Issue, merger, contribution premiums

331,678,139

331,677,756

Revaluation differences

-

-

Legal reserve

203,512

203,512

Statutory or contractual reserves

-

-

Regulated reserves

-

-

Other reserves

-

-

Retained earnings

-227,476,830

-31,632,980

Earnings for the year

4,218,430

-195,843,850

Investment subsidies

-

-

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

113,222,511

109,003,696

Income from issues of equity securities

-

-

Conditional advances

-

-

OTHER EQUITY

-

-

Provisions for liabilities

6,362,139

36,120,318

Provisions for charges

233,000

801,000

PROVISIONS FOR LIABILITIES AND CHARGES

6,595,139

36,921,318

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Convertible bonds

-

-

Other bonds

-

-

Bank borrowings and debt

-

-

Sundry borrowings and financial debt

-

-

TOTAL FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

-

-

ADVANCES AND DEPOSITS RECEIVED ON CURRENT ORDERS

2,501

-

SUNDRY LIABILITIES

Trade payables and related

907,488

2,404,980

Tax and social security liabilities

1,647,334

2,264,339

Fixed asset payables and related

-

-

Other liabilities

19,774,142

2,350,185

TOTAL SUNDRY LIABILITIES

22,328,964

7,019,503

PREPAID INCOME

-

-

LIABILITIES

22,331,465

7,019,503

Translation losses

353,683

3,484

GENERAL TOTAL

142,502,798

152,948,001

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parrot SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:24:02 UTC
