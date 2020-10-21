Parrot : Announces Partnership with industry leader FoxFury Lighting Solutions

Professionals from the public safety and inspection verticals will be able to extend crucial work in the most extreme situations, such as a search and rescue mission at night or traveling through dimly lit structures like tunnels.

Parrot and FoxFury designed a tailored system for the ANAFI platform, allowing professionals to attach up to three D10 lights modules on the drone. The intuitive saddle mounting system and the lights are made in the USA and provide up to 40 minutes of continuous use in 'High' mode and 80 minutes in 'Strobe' mode, with self-contained LiPo batteries.

Parrot ANAFI USA is a very versatile and powerful UAV solution built to meet the demands of first responders, firefighters, search-and-rescue teams, security agencies, surveying and inspection professionals. In some specific cases, those operations require specialized equipment to ensure the highest level of safety and operability.

The power of our ecosystem relies on both state-of-the-art software and deep hardware integration. The compatibility of FoxFury solutions with ANAFI's range will make of our drones the most efficient and customizable tools for all professionals. - Jerome Bouvard, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Based on our vast reach into professional verticals in the recent years and listening to real users' feedbacks from all around the world, we recognize the important and urgent need for more tailored solutions for professionals. These latest integrations of key complementary hardware are another milestone for Parrot as the company further extends the professional usability of its drones - said Chris Roberts, VP & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

With more industries using drones, we saw an opportunity with Parrot to provide a one-of-a-kind option for professionals looking to brighten their surroundings - said Mario Cugini, CEO of FoxFury Lighting Solutions. Our new lights on an ANAFI drone will provide a unique and crucial resource for professionals like first responders in high-risk environments.