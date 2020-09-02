Parrot : Selected by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit as a major drone supplier

ANAFI USA MIL and ANAFI USA GOV are the result of Parrot's work over the past 18 months for the SRR and Blue sUAS programs. Manufactured in the U.S., both drones offer a powerful stabilized 32x zoom, FLIR thermal imaging, 4K HDR video, and exceptional data encryption and privacy features.

Easy to fly, fast to deploy, and offering impossibly quiet operations, both drones offer core features complementary to those of Parrot's ANAFI USA drone, which was announced in June 2020 for enterprise, public safety, first responders and inspection professionals.

Building onto the ANAFI USA platform, ANAFI USA MIL and ANAFI USA GOV provide additional special features that were engineered to meet the needs of U.S. military forces, and U.S. government and federal agencies. Both drones are fully compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA) and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Parrot's legacy of security excellence was a key enabler for ANAFI USA MIL and ANAFI USA GOV to meet the rigorous requirements of the U.S. Army and DIU. Both drones have achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) status by the DoD after passing comprehensive cybersecurity validation testing.

The ANAFI USA MIL and ANAFI USA GOV drones offer outstanding security at their core. Both models use an AES-XTS algorithm with a 512-bit key length to encrypt all data saved to the drone's SD card. An encryption key is required to read all data captured by the drone, protecting sensitive data if the drone falls into the wrong hands.

ANAFI USA MIL and ANAFI USA GOV use a secure WPA2 Wi-Fi connection to authenticate and encrypt all communications between the controller and the drone. With ANAFI USA MIL, pilots also benefit from an AES 256-bit encrypted radio communication system (Microhard) between the drone and its controller: drone operators are able to use the U.S. Army's TOGA GCS controller with ANAFI USA MIL or the included dedicated Skycontroller USA.