Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in this fast-growing industry of drone. A visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot has a range of solutions covering equipment, software and services, adapted to the needs of companies, large groups and government organizations. Its offer is mainly centred on 3 vertical markets: inspection, 3D mapping and geomatics, defence and security, and precision agriculture.