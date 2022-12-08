Parsec Capital Acquisitions : Other Information - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 8, 2022

PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40871 86-2087408 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

320 W. Main Street

Lewisville, TX75057

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

203-524-6524

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock, and one Warrant PCXCU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PCX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share PCXCW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Information

As a result of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. having failed to make the required payment to extend the date required to consummate a business combination, the Trust Administrator has begun the process of liquidating the Trust Account. All Class A Shares will be redeemed and all outstanding warrants will expire worthless. The Company will try to receive permission from its remaining shareholders and regulatory authorities to continue its existence and complete its previously announced business combination with Enteractive Media Inc.but there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.