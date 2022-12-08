Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCX   US70184A1088

PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP

(PCX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2022-12-08 pm EST
10.16 USD   -0.10%
01:07pParsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/18Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsec Capital Acquisitions : Other Information - Form 8-K

12/08/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 8, 2022

PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40871 86-2087408

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission
File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

320 W. Main Street

Lewisville, TX75057

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

203-524-6524

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock, and one Warrant PCXCU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PCX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share PCXCW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Information

As a result of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. having failed to make the required payment to extend the date required to consummate a business combination, the Trust Administrator has begun the process of liquidating the Trust Account. All Class A Shares will be redeemed and all outstanding warrants will expire worthless. The Company will try to receive permission from its remaining shareholders and regulatory authorities to continue its existence and complete its previously announced business combination with Enteractive Media Inc.but there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

December 8,2022 Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp
By: /s/ Patricia Trompeter
Name: Patricia Trompeter
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP
01:07pParsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
11/18Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
11/02Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
10/18Parsec Capital Acquisitions, Enteractive Media Agree to Merge
MT
10/18Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation..
AQ
10/18Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. Announces Execution of Merger Agreement with Enteract..
GL
10/18Enteractive Media, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Parsec Capital Acquisition..
CI
08/03PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/03Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,49 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patricia Trompeter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Haber Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edmund C. Moy Independent Director
William Francis Readdy Independent Director
Daniel K. Elwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARSEC CAPITAL ACQUISITIONS CORP0.00%110
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.06%57 209
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%21 501
HAL TRUST-11.72%11 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.60%11 510
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.134.85%9 066