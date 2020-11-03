Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parsley Energy, Inc.    PE

PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.

(PE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PARSELY ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Parsley Energy, Inc. - PE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:49pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) to Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Parsley will receive only 0.1252 shares of Pioneer for each share of Parsley that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pe/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
05:49pPARSELY ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
11/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Par..
PR
10/30PARSLEY ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/29PARSLEY ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
10/28PARSLEY ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/28PARSLEY ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial And Operating Results
PR
10/26PARSELY ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
10/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 742 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 573 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 3 949 M 3 949 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Parsley Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 15,05 $
Last Close Price 10,43 $
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gallagher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Sheffield Executive Chairman
David Dell Osso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Dalton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rob Hembree Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.-44.84%3 949
CNOOC LIMITED-43.75%40 495
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.51%32 429
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.03%20 466
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.98%19 081
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.70%19 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group