PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.

(PE)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRCP, SFBK, CBLI, and PE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/06/2020 | 10:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Swedish-based Atlas Copco Group.  Under the terms of the agreement, PRCP shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each PRCP share that they own.  If you own PRCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prcp/   

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation.  Under the terms of the agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own.  If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/   

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer Natural").  Under the terms of the agreement, PE stockholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural common stock for each share of PE common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $9.96 based upon Pioneer Natural's November 5, 2020 closing price of $79.58.  If you own PE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/pe/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-prcp-sfbk-cbli-and-pe-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301168145.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
