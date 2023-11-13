Parsons Corporation Stock price
Equities
PSN
US70202L1026
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.60 USD
|+1.18%
|+1.59%
|+35.35%
|Nov. 09
|Honda Motor Selected to Lead 2-Year Project to Develop Road Condition Management System for Ohio
|MT
|Nov. 09
|Parsons Awarded $91 Million Contract by US Cyber Command
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|5,289 M
|Sales 2024 *
|5,671 M
|Capitalization
|6,566 M
|Net income 2023 *
|158 M
|Net income 2024 *
|191 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,34x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|526 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|4.93 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,16x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
43,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
34,2x
|Employees
|18
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|71.00%
Fundamentals
|1 day
|+1.18%
|1 week
|+1.59%
|Current month
|+10.70%
|1 month
|+8.25%
|3 months
|+14.40%
|6 months
|+41.18%
|Current year
|+35.35%
1 week
61.20
62.97
1 month
55.22
62.97
Current year
40.61
62.97
1 year
40.61
62.97
3 years
29.25
62.97
5 years
24.67
62.97
10 years
24.67
62.97
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Carey Smith CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|59
|2016
Matthew Ofilos DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2022
Ricardo Lorenzo CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Steven Leer BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|-
Mark Holdsworth BRD
|Director/Board Member
|57
|2005
M. Mitchell BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2010
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.31%
|1,515 M€
|+9.89%
|3.28%
|18 M€
|-7.45%
|2.46%
|46 M€
|+5.12%
|2.19%
|1,332 M€
|+21.20%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|62.60
|+1.18%
|1,141,684
|23-11-09
|61.87
|+0.77%
|688,215
|23-11-08
|61.40
|-0.47%
|458,873
|23-11-07
|61.69
|+0.06%
|710,995
|23-11-06
|61.65
|+0.05%
|1,353,018
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Parsons Corporation is a provider of the integrated solutions and services for security environment and digital transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, including cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR); space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems, and biometrics and bio surveillance. Its Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The Company delivers technology-driven solutions to its customers worldwide.
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
62.60USD
Average target price
68.89USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.05%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+35.35%
|6 566 M $
|+35.67%
|6 731 M $
|-3.70%
|2 394 M $
|+73.99%
|1 281 M $
|-5.03%
|801 M $
|+7.51%
|780 M $
|+17.04%
|777 M $
|+8.75%
|740 M $
|+8.78%
|532 M $
|+15.02%
|346 M $