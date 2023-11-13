Parsons Corporation is a provider of the integrated solutions and services for security environment and digital transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, including cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR); space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems, and biometrics and bio surveillance. Its Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The Company delivers technology-driven solutions to its customers worldwide.