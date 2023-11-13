Stock PSN PARSONS CORPORATION
PDF Report : Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Stock price

PSN

US70202L1026

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Nyse
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Parsons Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
62.60 USD +1.18% +1.59% +35.35%
Nov. 09 Honda Motor Selected to Lead 2-Year Project to Develop Road Condition Management System for Ohio MT
Nov. 09 Parsons Awarded $91 Million Contract by US Cyber Command MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 5,289 M Sales 2024 * 5,671 M Capitalization 6,566 M
Net income 2023 * 158 M Net income 2024 * 191 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,34x
Net Debt 2023 * 526 M Net Debt 2024 * 4.93 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,16x
P/E ratio 2023 *
43,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
34,2x
Employees 18
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 71.00%
Chart Parsons Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Parsons Corporation

Transcript : Parsons Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Parsons' Q3 Adjusted Net Income, Revenue Rise; 2023 Revenue Outlook Lifted MT
- Earnings Flash (PSN) PARSONS SERVICES COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $1.4B, vs. Street Est of $1.265B MT
Earnings Flash (PSN) PARSONS SERVICES COMPANY Posts Q3 EPS $0.69, vs. Street Est of $0.62 MT
Earnings Flash (PSN) PARSONS SERVICES COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $1.4M, vs. Street Est of $1.265B MT
Parsons Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Parsons Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Parsons Applies AI Technology in Construction Management in Middle East MT
Parsons Corporation Leverages Technical Expertise to Transform Construction Supervision with Ai and 360-Dega Imagery CI
Parsons Awarded Position on $200 Million US Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Contract MT
Parsons Receives Two-Year Extension for $19 Million Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Contract MT
Parsons Corporation Announces $19 Million Task Order Extension with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority CI
Laser Photonics Receives Laser Cleaning System Order From Parsons MT
Analyst Recommendations on Parsons Corporation

BofA Upgrades Parsons to Buy From Underperform, Boosts Price Target to $65 From $46 MT
Truist Securities Adjusts Personalis Price Target to $66 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Truist Securities Upgrades Parsons to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $60 From $50 MT
Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Parsons to $52 From $51, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Parsons to $41 From $39, Maintains Underweight Rating MT
Press releases Parsons Corporation

Parsons Awarded $91 Million Cyber Capabilities Contract AQ
Parsons’ AI Technology Recognized in City of Chicago’s Smart 50 Award GL
News in other languages on Parsons Corporation

Vinci : contrat dans la construction aux USA.
Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.18%
1 week+1.59%
Current month+10.70%
1 month+8.25%
3 months+14.40%
6 months+41.18%
Current year+35.35%
Highs and lows

1 week
61.20
Extreme 61.2
62.97
1 month
55.22
Extreme 55.215
62.97
Current year
40.61
Extreme 40.61
62.97
1 year
40.61
Extreme 40.61
62.97
3 years
29.25
Extreme 29.25
62.97
5 years
24.67
Extreme 24.67
62.97
10 years
24.67
Extreme 24.67
62.97
Managers and Directors - Parsons Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Carey Smith CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 59 2016
Matthew Ofilos DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2022
Ricardo Lorenzo CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Steven Leer BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 -
Mark Holdsworth BRD
 Director/Board Member 57 2005
M. Mitchell BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2010
ETFs positioned on Parsons Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
SPDR S&P AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - USD
4.31% 1,515 M€ +9.89%
SPDR S&P KENSHO INTELLIGENT STRUCTURES ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF - USD
3.28% 18 M€ -7.45%
FIRST TRUST INDXX AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ETF - USD ETF First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF - USD
2.46% 46 M€ +5.12%
ETFMG PRIME CYBER SECURITY ETF - USD ETF ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF - USD
2.19% 1,332 M€ +21.20%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 62.60 +1.18% 1,141,684
23-11-09 61.87 +0.77% 688,215
23-11-08 61.40 -0.47% 458,873
23-11-07 61.69 +0.06% 710,995
23-11-06 61.65 +0.05% 1,353,018

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Parsons Corporation is a provider of the integrated solutions and services for security environment and digital transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, including cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR); space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems, and biometrics and bio surveillance. Its Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The Company delivers technology-driven solutions to its customers worldwide.
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Parsons Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
62.60USD
Average target price
68.89USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.05%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Aerospace & Defense Electronics

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PARSONS CORPORATION Stock Parsons Corporation
+35.35% 6 566 M $
ASELSAN ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI Stock Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
+35.67% 6 731 M $
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Stock QinetiQ Group plc
-3.70% 2 394 M $
DATA PATTERNS (INDIA) LIMITED Stock Data Patterns (India) Limited
+73.99% 1 281 M $
SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD Stock Sun Create Electronics Co., Ltd
-5.03% 801 M $
XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD. Stock Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd.
+7.51% 780 M $
TELLHOW SCI-TECH CO., LTD. Stock Tellhow Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.
+17.04% 777 M $
INVISIO AB (PUBL) Stock Invisio AB (publ)
+8.75% 740 M $
GUANDIAN DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Guandian Defense Technology Co.,Ltd.
+8.78% 532 M $
SICHUAN TIANWEI ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD. Stock Sichuan Tianwei Electronic Co.,LTD.
+15.02% 346 M $
Aerospace & Defense Electronics
