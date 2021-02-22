Log in
Parsons : Awarded $600M Ceiling U.S. Postal Service Contract

02/22/2021 | 05:36pm EST
CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has won a seven-year contract with the  U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) Nationwide Program Management Services (PMS) worth a total potential value of $600 million. The deal is the company's third consecutive with the USPS. The seven-year timeframe assumes all option periods are exercised.

"We look forward to continuing our 17-year relationship with the USPS and helping them deliver exceptional support to citizens around the country," said Chris Alexander, executive vice president, and general manager of the Parsons' engineered systems market. "Our experience in program management, architectural and engineering design, and construction management supports the USPS' ongoing modernization efforts ensuring uninterrupted delivery of reliable and affordable mail service to our nation."

Parsons recently supported USPS National Facilities Programs, including self-service kiosks, elevator modernization, parking structure rehabilitation, leased space accessibility program, and the repair and alteration program.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+ 1 703.851.4425
bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
dave.spille@parsons.com 

© PRNewswire 2021
