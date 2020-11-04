Parsons : Delivers Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 11/04/2020 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. CEO Commentary "We delivered strong third quarter results with record adjusted EBITDA and generated outstanding cash flow. We also recently announced a significant pending strategic acquisition in the rapidly expanding space market that exceeds all our disciplined quantitative and qualitative M&A criteria, while also preserving our financial flexibility for potential future acquisitions," said Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer of Parsons Corporation. "Our strong operational performance enabled us to win large new contracts in high-priority national security markets. We continue to execute our strategic plan and look forward to further leveraging our strong balance sheet to drive additional shareholder value." Third Quarter 2020 Results Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $19 million, or 2%, from the prior year period to $1 billion. Operating income increased 24% to $66 million primarily as a result of an increase in equity in earnings and lower indirect, general and administrative (IG&A) expenses. Net income decreased to $41 million and net income margin decreased to 4.0% from the prior year period. These decreases were driven by the nonrecurring positive tax benefit impact included in the third quarter of 2019 from elections made in connection with the filing of the company's 2018 S-Corporation tax return and associated with the company's change in tax status. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.40 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.57 in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the third quarter of 2020 was $101 million, a 13% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.0%. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.57, compared to $0.53 in the third quarter of 2019. Information about the company's use of non-GAAP financial information is provided on page nine and in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein. Segment Results Federal Solutions Segment



Three Months Ended



Growth



Nine Months Ended



Growth





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



Dollars/ Percent



Percent



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



Dollars/ Percent



Percent

Revenue

$ 498,156



$ 486,175



$ 11,981





2 %

$ 1,457,937



$ 1,387,484



$ 70,453





5 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45,936



$ 50,445



$ (4,509)





-9 %

$ 125,401



$ 126,979



$ (1,578)





-1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



9.2 %



10.4 %



-1.2 %



-11 %



8.6 %



9.2 %



-0.6 %



-6 % Third quarter 2020 revenue increased $12 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to an increase in business volume on new and existing contracts. Third quarter 2020 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $5 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.2% from the third quarter of 2019. These decreases were primarily driven by a large technical performance incentive fee recognized in the third quarter of 2019 and an increase in volume on contracts with pass-through costs during the third quarter 2020. Critical Infrastructure Segment



Three Months Ended



Growth



Fiscal Year Ended



Growth





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



Dollars/ Percent



Percent



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



Dollars/ Percent



Percent

Revenue

$ 506,080



$ 537,102



$ (31,022)





-6 %

$ 1,496,751



$ 1,529,940



$ (33,189)





-2 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,865



$ 38,545



$ 16,320





42 %

$ 127,057



$ 110,240



$ 16,817





15 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.8 %



7.2 %



3.7 %



51 %



8.5 %



7.2 %



1.3 %



18 % Third quarter 2020 revenue decreased $31 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume on contracts with pass-through revenue. Third quarter 2020 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $16 million, or 42%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 10.8%. These increases were primarily driven by higher equity in earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures and lower IG&A costs. Third Quarter 2020 Key Performance Indicators Book-to-bill ratio (third quarter): 1.2x on net bookings of $1.2 billion . Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $4.0 billion .

. Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of . Total backlog: $7.8 billion , a 6% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 and a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

, a 6% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 and a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operating activities: $145 million . This strong performance was driven by healthy cash collections.

. This strong performance was driven by healthy cash collections. Net cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $614 million and total debt was $587 million for a total net cash position of $27 million as of September 30, 2020 . Following the $300 million all-cash acquisition of Braxton, as of September 30, 2020 , pro forma net debt was approximately $273 million , positioning the company for continued investment in the implementation of its growth strategy. The company's pro forma net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was 0.8x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Third Quarter 2020 Significant Contract Wins Parsons continues to win large single-award contracts in markets of national security importance. Awarded a $307 million contract with a classified customer.

contract with a classified customer. Awarded a $115 million option year contract on the Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support (CCMS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration.

option year contract on the Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support (CCMS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration. Awarded a $51 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for the manufacturing, integration and sustainment of 13 Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) systems. RADBO employs the Parsons developed ZEUS™ directed energy system to destroy unexploded ordinance with extreme accuracy in previously denied areas and improves the safety of deployed warfighters. This program is the first Department of Defense (DoD) ground-based laser system placed into production. Recent Additional Corporate Highlights Parsons continues to build on its strong track record of acquiring and integrating leading-edge technology companies in high-growth markets that broaden its portfolio and customer footprint. In addition, the company was recognized for its commitment to various important military friendly programs. Announced on October 29, 2020 , its intent to acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group, LLC (Braxton). The addition of Braxton complements Parsons' space portfolio, increases its product offerings in high-growth markets, and adds critical intellectual property that complements and expands the company's capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and research laboratories. The transaction is also consistent with Parsons' strategy of acquiring high-growth, defense, and intelligence technology companies with software and hardware intellectual property that enhance its technology and transactional revenue growth and margin profile.

, its intent to acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group, LLC (Braxton). The addition of Braxton complements Parsons' space portfolio, increases its product offerings in high-growth markets, and adds critical intellectual property that complements and expands the company's capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and research laboratories. The transaction is also consistent with Parsons' strategy of acquiring high-growth, defense, and intelligence technology companies with software and hardware intellectual property that enhance its technology and transactional revenue growth and margin profile. Recognized numerous times as one of the best companies for its commitment to military personnel, veterans and their families.

Presented with the 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Silver designation by VIQTORY Media for its comprehensive veteran and military spouse employment, transition, retention and career development programs that ultimately improve the lives of veterans.



Named a "Best for Vets Employer – 2020" by Military Times, as one of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.



Recognized by the Department of Defense for its commitment to supporting employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve in the United States . Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance The company is narrowing its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for fiscal year 2020 and reiterating the revenue and cash flow from operating activities guidance ranges it initially issued on March 10, 2020, based on its financial results for the first nine months of 2020 and its current outlook for the remainder of year. The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2020 guidance. (in millions Current FY20 Guidance Prior FY20 Guidance Revenue $3.95 - $4.05 billion $3.95 - $4.05 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $340 - $360 million $330 - $360 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $230 - $250 million $230 - $250 million Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes market volatility in its share price and the resulting impact on the company's equity-based compensation expense, as well as charges to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2020. Conference Call Information Parsons will host a conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its third quarter 2020. Listeners may access a webcast of the live conference call from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Parsons.com. Listeners may also access a slide presentation on the website, which summarizes the company's third quarter 2020 results. Listeners should go to the website 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software. Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 6876155. A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 11, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 6876155. About Parsons Corporation Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact. Forward-Looking Statements This Earnings Release and materials included therewith contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10K, filed on March 10, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws. financial-news Media: Investor Relations: Bryce McDevitt Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation (703) 797-3001 (571) 655-8264 Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Revenue

$ 1,004,236



$ 1,023,277



$ 2,954,688



$ 2,917,424 Direct cost of contracts



788,769





798,552





2,307,725





2,297,512 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures



16,741





7,274





26,624





29,305 Indirect, general and administrative expenses



165,937





178,550





537,351





581,428 Operating income



66,271





53,449





136,236





67,789 Interest income



88





427





512





1,129 Interest expense



(5,475)





(4,909)





(13,656)





(19,577) Other income (expense), net



1,653





(3,127)





1,916





(1,580) Total other income (expense)



(3,734)





(7,609)





(11,228)





(20,028) Income before income tax expense



62,537





45,840





125,008





47,761 Income tax (expense) benefit



(16,017)





15,453





(32,992)





67,063 Net income including noncontrolling interests



46,520





61,293





92,016





114,824 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,862)





(4,481)





(15,086)





(8,012) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

$ 40,658



$ 56,812



$ 76,930



$ 106,812 Earnings per share:





























Basic

$ 0.40



$ 0.57



$ 0.76



$ 1.19 Diluted

$ 0.40



$ 0.57



$ 0.76



$ 1.19 Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



100,737





99,435





100,700





89,977 Equity-based awards



378





-





321





- Convertible senior notes



4,458





-





-





- Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



105,573





99,435





101,022





89,977 Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation



40,658





56,812





76,930





106,812 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment



1,164





-





-





- Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation



41,822





56,812





76,930





106,812 PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)







September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019 Assets













Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents (including $50,585 and $51,171 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)

$ 614,031



$ 182,688

Restricted cash and investments



3,726





12,686

Accounts receivable, net (including $259,691 and $166,355 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)



775,060





671,492

Contract assets (including $29,054 and $26,458 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)



610,893





575,089

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $3,974 and $11,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)



77,909





84,454

Total current assets



2,081,619





1,526,409



















Property and equipment, net (including $2,649 and $2,945 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)



121,486





122,751

Right of use assets, operating leases



212,592





233,415

Goodwill



1,046,453





1,047,425

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures



71,289





68,620

Intangible assets, net



194,082





259,858

Deferred tax assets



130,904





130,401

Other noncurrent assets



60,336





61,489

Total assets

$ 3,918,761



$ 3,450,368

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)













Current liabilities:















Accounts payable (including $72,949 and $85,869 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)

$ 208,307



$ 216,613

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $141,476 and $74,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)



725,867





639,863

Contract liabilities (including $44,267 and $32,638 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)



212,373





230,681

Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases



48,661





49,994

Income taxes payable



1,342





7,231

Short-term debt



50,000





-

Total current liabilities



1,246,550





1,144,382

Long-term employee incentives



21,535





56,928

Long-term debt



537,119





249,353

Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases



189,319





203,624

Deferred tax liabilities



9,273





9,621

Other long-term liabilities



145,494





125,704

Total liabilities



2,149,290





1,789,612 Contingencies (Note 12)













Shareholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,498,582 and 146,440,701 shares issued; 24,637,043 and 21,772,888 public shares outstanding; 76,090,531 and 78,896,806 ESOP shares outstanding



146,498





146,441

Treasury stock, 45,771,008 shares at cost



(934,240)





(934,240)

Additional paid-in capital



2,675,383





2,649,975

Accumulated deficit



(142,095)





(218,025)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,049)





(14,261)

Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity



1,727,497





1,629,890

Noncontrolling interests



41,974





30,866

Total shareholders' equity



1,769,471





1,660,756

Total liabilities, redeemable common stock and shareholders' equity

$ 3,918,761



$ 3,450,368 PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income including noncontrolling interests

$ 92,016



$ 114,824

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



95,442





92,692

Amortization of debt issue costs



760





802

Amortization of convertible notes discount



1,277





-

Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(22)





1,045

Provision for doubtful accounts



54





(964)

Deferred taxes



(763)





(105,161)

Foreign currency transaction gains and losses



431





1,689

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures



(26,624)





(29,305)

Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



31,189





32,848

Stock-based compensation



11,044





9,224

Contributions of treasury stock



42,006





36,779

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated joint ventures:















Accounts receivable



(106,487)





(31,726)

Contract assets



(34,931)





(59,161)

Prepaid expenses and current assets



7,649





2,980

Accounts payable



(8,074)





(6,946)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



48,901





40,186

Contract liabilities



(18,094)





20,703

Income taxes



(6,761)





(3,019)

Other long-term liabilities



(15,574)





13,138

Net cash provided by operating activities



113,439





130,628 Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(29,178)





(44,030)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



1,053





2,824

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-





(495,690)

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



(7,969)





(11,446)

Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



17





6,632

Net cash used in investing activities



(36,077)





(541,710) Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement



212,900





530,000

Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement



(212,900)





(710,000)

Payments for debt costs and credit agreement



-





(286)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes



400,000





-

Payments for purchase of bond hedges



(54,968)





-

Proceeds from issuance of warrants



13,808





-

Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance



(10,307)





-

Contributions by noncontrolling interests



491





8,999

Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(4,469)





(35,378)

Purchase of treasury stock



-





(819)

Taxes paid on vested stock



(1,149)





-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,684





536,879

Dividend paid



-





(52,093)

Net cash provided by financing activities



345,090





277,302

Effect of exchange rate changes



(69)





(953)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



422,383





(134,733)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of year



195,374





281,195

End of period

$ 617,757



$ 146,462 Contract Awards (in thousands) :





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019

Federal Solutions

$ 737,643



$ 845,559



$ 1,786,473



$ 2,076,928

Critical Infrastructure



432,916





289,665





1,355,272





1,257,506

Total Awards

$ 1,170,559



$ 1,135,224



$ 3,141,745



$ 3,334,434

Backlog (in thousands) :





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Federal Solutions:













Funded

$ 1,175,924



$ 1,214,919 Unfunded



3,901,231





3,946,784 Total Federal Solutions



5,077,155





5,161,703 Critical Infrastructure:













Funded



2,619,454





3,050,525 Unfunded



80,001





38,286 Total Critical Infrastructure



2,699,455





3,088,811 Total Backlog

$ 7,776,610



$ 8,250,514 Book-To-Bill Ratio:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Federal Solutions



1.5





1.7





1.2





1.5 Critical Infrastructure



0.9





0.5





0.9





0.8 Overall



1.2





1.1





1.1





1.1 Non-GAAP Financial Information The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions of Williams Electric, Polaris Alpha and OGSystems, initial public offering transaction-related expenses, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered to non-operational in nature . These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons's performance during the periods presented and the company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

$ 40,658



$ 56,812



$ 76,930



$ 106,812 Interest expense, net



5,387





4,482





13,144





18,448 Income tax provision (benefit)



16,017





(15,453)





32,992





(67,063) Depreciation and amortization (a)



30,952





31,027





95,442





92,692 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,862





4,481





15,086





8,012 Equity based compensation (b)



(991)





(1,657)





4,142





45,504 Transaction-related costs (c)



2,411





9,891





11,937





26,961 Restructuring (d)



365





309





1,475





2,880 Other (e)



140





(902)





1,310





2,973 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 100,801



$ 88,990



$ 252,458



$ 237,219



(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $25.7 million and $80.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.3 million and $15.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 is $26.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $17.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards. (c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands)

(in thousands)

Three months ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

Parsons Corporation

$ 45,874



$ 50,359



$ 125,191



$ 126,658 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

noncontrolling interests



62





86





210





321 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including

noncontrolling interests

$ 45,936



$ 50,445



$ 125,401



$ 126,979































Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

Parsons Corporation



48,856





33,976





111,732





102,177 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

noncontrolling interests



6,009





4,569





15,325





8,063 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including

noncontrolling interests

$ 54,865



$ 38,545



$ 127,057



$ 110,240































Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

$ 100,801



$ 88,990



$ 252,458



$ 237,219 PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation (in thousands, except per share information)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

$ 40,658



$ 56,812



$ 76,930



$ 106,812 Deferred tax asset recognition (a)



737





(29,309)





737





(85,672) Acquisition related intangible asset amortization



20,881





22,143





65,707





64,438 Equity based compensation (b)



(991)





(1,657)





4,142





45,504 Transaction-related costs (c)



2,411





9,891





11,937





26,961 Restructuring (d)



365





309





1,475





2,880 Other (e)



140





(902)





1,310





2,973 Tax effect on adjustments



(6,660)





(5,025)





(22,251)





(23,091) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation



57,541





52,262





139,987





140,805 Adjusted earnings per share:





























Weighted-average number of basic shares

outstanding



100,737





99,435





100,700





89,977 Weighted-average number of diluted shares

outstanding (f)



101,115





99,435





101,022





89,977 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons

Corporation per basic share

$ 0.57



$ 0.53



$ 1.39



$ 1.56 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons

Corporation per diluted share

$ 0.57



$ 0.53



$ 1.39



$ 1.56



(a) Reflects the reversal of a deferred tax asset as a result of the company converting from an S-Corporation to a C-Corporation. (b) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards. (c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives (e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. (f) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-delivers-strong-third-quarter-2020-results-301166005.html SOURCE Parsons Corporation © PRNewswire 2020

