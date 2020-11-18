Parsons : Investor Presentation - November 2020

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. THE SECURITIES ARE BEING OFFERED AND SOLD ONLY TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS UNDER RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Securities Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward- looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long- term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellation caused by competitors'
WHO WE ARE
OUR MISSION
Committed to solving our customer's most vexing challenges with agile, technology-driven solutions.
A valued partner to our customers.
On a never-ending quest to answer the question,
"Is there a better way?"
Drive value by disrupting the status quo.
As one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, we're a firm that can be trusted.
PARSONS CORPORATION
Enabling a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world.
SEGMENTS
Federal Solutions
Critical Infrastructure
Technology-driven solutions for
Engineered solutions for complex physical
defense and intelligence customers
and digital infrastructure challenges
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
$4B
Critical
Federal
$340M
Critical
Federal
Solutions
Solutions
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Total Revenue
51%
49%
Adjusted EBITDA
51%
49%
Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020)
Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020)
KEY FACTS AND FIGURES
75
~16K
4%
17%
1.0X
$7.8B
0.8X
Years of History
Employees
Revenue Growth
Adjusted EBITDA
TTM Book-to-Bill
Backlog as of
Pro forma Net Leverage as of
(TTM Q3 2020) Growth (TTM Q3 2020)
9/30/2020
9/30/2020 to Include
Braxton Acquisition
STRATEGY STATEMENT
"Parsons provides differentiated solutions composed of software, hardware, and services to support our customers' missions."
TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS FOR
DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE CUSTOMERS
Markets We Serve
Cyber and Intelligence
Missile Defense and C5ISR
Space and Geospatial Solutions
Full Spectrum Cyber Solutions
C5ISR
Small Satellite Launch Integration
Actionable Intelligence,
Missile Defense Systems
Space Cyber & EW Resiliency
Spatial and Signals Intelligence
Big Data & Video Analytics
Space Situational Awareness
PUMA Labs Software Test Bed
Geospatial Sensor Hardware and
Software Applications
Agile, Innovative and Disruptive
What Our Solutions Do
Deliver hardware/software solutions that protect our Nation at the speed of war
Provide actionable intelligence leveraging cyber, geospatial and signals intelligence, AI and big data analytics
Protect national space / airspace
Eliminate weapons of mass destruction
Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
Representative Solutions
Cybersecurity solutions including high speed processing, network visualization and vulnerability research & engineering
RF spectrum collection, situation awareness, record and playback for actionable intelligence
Geospatial collection systems and on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery
Space situational awareness and small satellite systems integration
Missile defense systems engineering and integration including counter-Hypersonics
Multi-domaincommand and control
ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CUSTOMERS
Markets We Serve
Connected Communities
Mobility Solutions
Engineered Systems
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Complex Smart Infrastructure
Program & Construction Mgt.
Hardware, Software & Services
Integrated Delivery
Chemical Warfare Munitions Solutions
Protection and Resiliency
Full Service Highway, Bridge,
Energy Conservation & Renewables
Rail, Tunnels
Agile, Innovative and Disruptive
What Our Solutions Do
Design, develop and implement smart cities
Improve management, efficiency and safety of transportation
Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
Optimize program management and capital project execution
Improve our environment
Representative Solutions
INTELLIGENT NETWORKS® platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency
FY 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities guidance of $230-$250 million as provided on August 5, 2020. Capital Expenditures of $68 million in FY19 and expected Capital Expenditures of approximately $50 million in FY20.
(2)
Pre-IPO Net Leverage reflects 12/31/2018 balance sheet, pro forma for OGSystems acquisition. Pro forma 9/30/2020 reflects impact of $300 million Braxton acquisition, which as announced in November 2020.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Q3 2020 REVENUE
$1 Billion
NET INCOME
$41 Million
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$101 Million
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
$145 Million
FEDERAL SOLUTIONS
BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO
1.5x
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
0.8x Pro Forma Net Debt Leverage Ratio
Q3 2020 KEY TAKEAWAYS
Strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow results
Strong program execution resulted in record adjusted EBITDA of $101M and margin of 10.0%, and drove strong operating cash flow of $145M
Net income of $41M; decrease due to nonrecurring positive tax benefit in Q3 2019
Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, driven by 1.5x in Federal Solutions
Recently announced intent to acquire Braxton for $300M
Reinforces Parsons' strong position in rapidly expanding space market
Expands addressable market to include critical ground-based technology systems
Exceeds all quantitative and qualitative M&A criteria
Robust balance sheet
Raised $400M of additional capital to fund strategic Braxton acquisition and enabled investment in additional growth opportunities
Pro forma net debt leverage ratio of 0.8x as of 9/30/20 post Braxton acquisition
Total revenue of $1B decreased 2% YOY against a backdrop of challenging global macroeconomic conditions
Total organic revenue decreased 2% YOY; FS growth offset by expected CI decrease consistent with strategy to roll-off low margin pass-through work
Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $101M; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.0%
Net income decreased to $41M; net income margin decreased to 4.0%
Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $145M
Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; trailing 12-month book- to-bill ratio of 1.0x
Millions
$1,200
$800
$400
$0
Total Revenue Growth
-2%
$1,023M
$1,004M
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Millions
$100
$75
$50
$25
$0
Adjusted EBITDA
13%
$89M
$101M
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Percentages
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
130bp
10%
5%
8.7%
10.0%
0%
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2020 BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Federal Solutions
Total revenue increased 2.5% YOY to $498M
Organic revenue increased 2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.2% due a large incentive fee recognized in Q3 2019 and higher pass-through revenue
Revenue GrowthAdjusted EBITDA Margin
$600
2%
12%
-120bp
Millions
$400
$486M
$498M
Percentages
8%
10.4%
9.2%
$200
4%
$0
0%
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Critical Infrastructure
Total revenue decreased 6% YOY to $506M driven primarily by lower volume on contracts with significant pass-through revenue
Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 360 basis points to 10.8% driven by higher earnings on unconsolidated JV's and lower IG&A costs
Revenue Growth
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
$600
-6%
Percentages
12%
360bp
Millions
$400
$537M
$506M
8%
7.2%
10.8%
$200
4%
$0
0%
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
STRATEGIC HIGH-GROWTH M&A CONTINUES
Complementary Pending Acquisition Positions Parsons to:
Capitalize on quickly evolving missions of national security space customers
Address rapid market growth driven by proliferation of low earth orbit (LEO) constellations, small satellite expansion, and space cyber resiliency
Exploit Braxton's broad portfolio exceeding 50 proprietary COTS products and development and sustainment of key GOTS products to meet customer spacecraft ground control and spacecraft integration requirements
Operate at the forefront of Air Force's Enterprise Ground Services initiative, a next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft ground control operations across multiple major government agencies
Proactive, Disciplined Approach to M&A:
Parsons has worked with Braxton in the past and shares a common cultural philosophy that is focused on innovation and technology differentiation
A strong reputation in the market and can benefit from Parsons' scale and broader set of capabilities
Identified and sourced in a very limited sale process
Financially Aligned with Parsons' M&A Criteria:
Expected to generate approx. $133M of revenue and $23M of adjusted EBITDA in 2021
Valuation of 11x Braxton's estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA including $42M tax benefit associated with transaction
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK
We are focused on driving shareholder value and maintaining balance sheet flexibility.
Organic Growth
Continue to invest in targeted technologies and high-growth,higher-margin customer markets
Build on success of cross-selling services and solutions to grow recurring revenue with
core customers
Continuously enhance margin and return profile through operational enhancements and portfolio shaping
M&A
Continue to transform business through selective high-growth, technology- focused acquisitions
Drive accretive returns through a disciplined approach
Balance Sheet Flexibility
Robust balance sheet and strong free cash flow enables dry powder for M&A
Committed to maintaining Investment Grade profile over the long-term
APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
$40,658
$56,812
$76,930
$106,812
Interest expense, net
5,387
4,482
13,144
18,448
Income tax provision (benefit)
16,017
(15,453)
32,992
(67,063)
Depreciation and amortization (a)
30,952
31,027
95,442
92,692
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,862
4,481
15,086
8,012
Equity based compensation (b)
(991)
(1,657)
4,142
45,504
Transaction-related costs (c)
2,411
9,891
11,937
26,961
Restructuring (d)
365
309
1,475
2,880
Other (e)
140
(902)
1,310
2,973
Adjusted EBITDA
$100,801
$88,990
$252,458
$237,219
Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $25.7 million and $80.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.3 million and $15.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 is $26.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $17.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.
Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.
Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.
Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI
PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information
Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands)
