Parsons Corporation    PSN

PARSONS CORPORATION

(PSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsons : Investor Presentation - November 2020

11/18/2020 | 05:27pm EST

WE'RE

DIFFERENT

In pursuit of a better way.

Investor Presentation

November 2020

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. THE SECURITIES ARE BEING OFFERED AND SOLD ONLY TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS UNDER RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Securities Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward- looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long- term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellation caused by competitors'

protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10K, filed on March 10, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws. The descriptions of the Company in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by reference to the documents the Company has filed with the SEC. Certain information in this presentation has been obtained from outside sources. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and the Company takes no responsibility for such information. Recipients of this presentation should carefully review the offering memorandum relating to the offering of the securities described herein, including the risk factors and other information included or incorporated by reference in that offering memorandum, before making any investment decision.

Proprietary 2

WHO WE ARE

OUR MISSION

Committed to solving our customer's most vexing challenges with agile, technology-driven solutions.

A valued partner to our customers.

On a never-ending quest to answer the question,

"Is there a better way?"

Drive value by disrupting the status quo.

As one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, we're a firm that can be trusted.

Proprietary 3

PARSONS CORPORATION

Enabling a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world.

SEGMENTS

Federal Solutions

Critical Infrastructure

Technology-driven solutions for

Engineered solutions for complex physical

defense and intelligence customers

and digital infrastructure challenges

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

$4B

Critical

Federal

$340M

Critical

Federal

Solutions

Solutions

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Total Revenue

51%

49%

Adjusted EBITDA

51%

49%

Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020)

Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020)

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES

75

~16K

4%

17%

1.0X

$7.8B

0.8X

Years of History

Employees

Revenue Growth

Adjusted EBITDA

TTM Book-to-Bill

Backlog as of

Pro forma Net Leverage as of

(TTM Q3 2020) Growth (TTM Q3 2020)

9/30/2020

9/30/2020 to Include

Braxton Acquisition

Proprietary 4

STRATEGY STATEMENT

"Parsons provides differentiated solutions composed of software, hardware, and services to support our customers' missions."

Proprietary 5

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS FOR

DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE CUSTOMERS

Markets We Serve

Cyber and Intelligence

Missile Defense and C5ISR

Space and Geospatial Solutions

Full Spectrum Cyber Solutions

C5ISR

Small Satellite Launch Integration

Actionable Intelligence,

Missile Defense Systems

Space Cyber & EW Resiliency

Spatial and Signals Intelligence

Big Data & Video Analytics

Space Situational Awareness

PUMA Labs Software Test Bed

Geospatial Sensor Hardware and

Software Applications

Agile, Innovative and Disruptive

What Our Solutions Do

  • Deliver hardware/software solutions that protect our Nation at the speed of war
  • Provide actionable intelligence leveraging cyber, geospatial and signals intelligence, AI and big data analytics
  • Protect national space / airspace
  • Eliminate weapons of mass destruction
  • Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure

Representative Solutions

  • Cybersecurity solutions including high speed processing, network visualization and vulnerability research & engineering
  • RF spectrum collection, situation awareness, record and playback for actionable intelligence
  • Geospatial collection systems and on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery
  • Space situational awareness and small satellite systems integration
  • Missile defense systems engineering and integration including counter-Hypersonics
  • Multi-domaincommand and control

Proprietary 6

ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CUSTOMERS

Markets We Serve

Connected Communities

Mobility Solutions

Engineered Systems

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Complex Smart Infrastructure

Program & Construction Mgt.

Hardware, Software & Services

Integrated Delivery

Chemical Warfare Munitions Solutions

Protection and Resiliency

Full Service Highway, Bridge,

Energy Conservation & Renewables

Rail, Tunnels

Agile, Innovative and Disruptive

What Our Solutions Do

  • Design, develop and implement smart cities
  • Improve management, efficiency and safety of transportation
  • Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
  • Optimize program management and capital project execution
  • Improve our environment

Representative Solutions

  • INTELLIGENT NETWORKS® platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency
  • Communications based train control design
  • Airports, bridges, tunnels, roads & highways, rail and transit engineering design
  • Converged operational/information technology cybersecurity solutions
  • Critical infrastructure resiliency

Proprietary 7

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Proprietary 8

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1

FOCUSED GROWTH IN

FOUNDATIONAL MARKETS

  • Core strategy well-positioned against secular growth trends
  • Aligned with the highest priority defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure programs
  • Rapidly evolving markets driving need for customers to seek technology solutions to enhance and transform operations

2

TECHNOLOGY

INNOVATION

  • A leading provider of technology-driven solutions
  • Differentiated technology capabilities across cyber, AI, machine learning, IoT and mobility solutions
  • Significant owned IP drives longer term, sticky customer relationships and margin expansion over time

3

PROVEN

TRACK RECORD

  • Delivering on mission-critical projects over last 75+ years
  • Resilient, stable business model with strong project execution capabilities and risk management ethos
  • Long-termrelationships with high quality, diverse customer base

4

DEMONSTRATED

M&A ABILITY

  • Utilize M&A to accelerate strategic vision around key technologies
  • Disciplined approach focused on driving accretive returns
  • Prudent funding with commitment to maintain a strong credit profile

5

WORLD CLASS TALENT AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Highly technical workforce with significant domain expertise
  • Best-in-classmanagement team delivering stable performance through multiple economic cycles

6

STRONG

FINANCIAL PROFILE

  • Scaled platform and increased pivot to federal solutions driving strong EBITDA growth
  • Strong performance during COVID-19
  • Minimal capex requirements supports strong free cash flow generation
  • Low leverage with long- term commitment to investment-grade quality credit profile

Proprietary 99

1

GLOBAL REACH ENABLING FOCUSED

GROWTH IN FOUNDATIONAL MARKETS

Global Markets

Defense

Advanced military technologies

Border security technology

Chemical demilitarization Healthcare technology

Intelligence

Advanced data and analytics

Advanced military technologies

Biometrics

Command control surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR)

Critical Infrastructure

Airports

Bridges and highways Clean water

Critical infrastructure protection

Industrial systems

Missile defense

Space operations

Renewable energy

Warfighter training

Full-spectrum cybersecurity Geospatial

Law enforcement information technology

Next-gen air traffic control

Smart cities

Trains

Urban mobility

Zero emissions

Proprietary 10

2

75+ YEARS OF EVOLVING THROUGH INNOVATION

Since 1944, we've diversified

and enhanced our services by acquiring firms with industry- leading expertise in the following markets and services:

Nuclear

Environmental

Bridge design

Power plants

Vehicle emissions

Transportation planning Power and industrial Water and wastewater Life sciences

Integrated systems and infrastructure solutions

Smart-city solutions Systems engineering Cybersecurity

Critical asset protection Defense and intelligence IT Artificial intelligence Machine learning Geospatial intelligence Big data analytics

Nuclear Projects (25)

DC Metro,

North Slope

Space Shuttle

LA Metro Rail,

National Ignition Facility

Defense - Post-

Riyadh Metro

Washington, DC

Project, Alaska

California

(Lawrence Livermore)

9/11

Renovation

Defense Electronic

Chemical Weapons

Parsons Acquires

- iNET™

Parsons Founded

Manufacturing

Stockpile Disposal

Parsons

Missile Defense

Enters

FAA Upgrade

Agency, Nationwide

Nuclear

Parsons Acquires

Energy,

Space, And

Electronics

Advanced Nuclear

Dubai Metro

Industries

Yanbu

Propulsion Program

DCA Expansion

New Balyun Airport,

I-80 iNET™

Parsons Acquires

Guangzhou, China

Smart Corridor

OMNIBUS

Honolulu

Air Force Small

Airport

Satellite Program

Parsons Acquires

Jeddah

Airport

1940

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Batman

Army Cyber Command

Northeast

CCMS

Refinery, Turkey

US Mint,

Salt Waste

Corridor

Pennsylvania

Processing Facility,

ENVE

South Carolina

USCYBERCOM

Dubai RTA TRIP

Program

Polaris Acquisition -

US Cybercom

MX Missile System,

Fernald Site Cleanup

California

Point Mugu Missile

Minuteman Silos,

Titan Rocket

FAA Modernization

Navy Peru Health Win

Facility, California

Nationwide

Ingalls Shipyard

Sparta Acquisition -

BMDS Teams

Proprietary 11

2

OUR TRANSFORMATION

Proprietary 12

2

OUR PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO

Proprietary 13

2

CUSTOMIZING SOLUTIONS

Differentiated Technology-Based Solutions Aimed to Deliver a Better World

+

+

+

=

Geospatial Software

Passive Data Collection

Mission Performance

Multi-Domain

Command And Control

+=

Rapid-Deployment Screening

+

+

=

Connected

Intelligence Management

Multi-Domain

Communities/Mobility

System

Command And Control

ACTIONABLE

SITUATIONAL

AWARENESS

INFORMED ACCESS CONTROL

INTELLIGENT BASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (IBMS)

Proprietary 14

2

COVID CAMPAIGNS

Integrated Touchless

Screening Solutions

Bio-Surveillance

Digital

Transformation

& Cyber

DetectWise:

  • Software & Analytics
  • Health Screening Devices
  • Modular Testing Infrastructure
  • Diamond electrode
  • Integrated sensor solutions
  • Parsons C2 solutions
  • IT advisory services
  • Remote operations
  • Cyber solutions for utilities and healthcare

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Diamond electrode development
  • DetectWise initial wins:
    • LAZ parking pilot
    • Knollwood veterans retirement community
    • Hegg Health Center
    • Spellman industrial
    • Duravant industrial
    • Classified Client
  • N95 mask decontamination
  • Virtual transportation management

Thought Leadership/Marketing:

Interviews (LA Times, Hartford CT,

Government Matters)

Webinars (Aviation, Digital

Transformation, Campus Safety,

Society of American Military Engineers)

PIPELINE OF ~ 250+ OPPORTUNITIES

Proprietary 15

3

PROVEN TRACK RECORD AND EXPERTISE

ON MISSION-CRITICAL PROJECTS

Competitive Differentiators

Proven track record

Technology innovation

World-class talent

Long-term customer relationships

Scalable and agile business offerings

Strategic M&A to transform business

Federal Solutions Customers

Critical Infrastructure Customers

US Dept. Of Energy

Missile Defense Agency

Washington MTA

Metro Agency Of Ontario

50+ years

30+ years

50+ years

60+ years

US Army

Intelligence Community

Royal Commission

Florida Dept. Of

40+ years

20+ years

For Jubail And Yanbu

Transportation

40+ years

50+ years

FAA

Los Angeles County

50+ years

MTA

30+ years

Proprietary 16

4

ESTABLISHED HISTORY OF SUCCESSFUL M&A

Disciplined Focus on Making Selective Acquisitions with Differentiated Technology Capabilities - Dedicated Commitment to Maintaining a Robust Balance Sheet

Disciplined M&A

$349M

$489M

$214M

Process and Team

• Embedded with Intelligence community

• Technology leader in AI/ML, cyber, cloud, space

• Embedded within Special Operations and Intelligence

• Critical mission operations support

• Strong Army and intelligence community

community

Strategy

• Offensive and defensive cyber

relations

• Provides entrance into the bespoke security software

Focused on: Cyber, AI, Machine

and hardware world

• Cleared personnel

• Microelectronics

Learning, IoT and Smart Cities

• Increases presence in the high-growth markets of

• Classified facilities

• Quick reaction capability

secure communications and signals intelligence

• Low rate initial production

• Market leader in the Cellular Survey and RF Record

Sourcing

and Playback markets

Robust M&A Pipeline

2010

• Exceptional EBITDA margins and robust

Strategic Plan

2014

2019

revenue growth

Financial

High Growth, Profitable,

Accretive Targets

2011

2018

2019

Integration

Cultural Fit

$108M

$292M

• iNet™ - most deployed traffic mgt. software tool

• Geospatial, threat intelligence and insider threat

Management

• Strong North America presence

capabilities

Management / Board Alignment

• Decades-long customer relations

• Embedded in National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

• Innovative culture

• Strong growth

$1.6B

$127M

• Industry-leading margins

Aggregate Purchase Price

• Cyber, physical security and information assurance

of Acquisitions

• 98% cleared workforce

• Significant positions with long-term strategic

Federal Solutions

1Dollar values indicate the respective transaction values.

customers

Critical Infrastructure

Proprietary 17

5

OUR HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM

Chuck Harrington

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Experienced and established leadership team with exemplary record of delivering performance through diverse market conditions

  • Average industry experience of 32 years
  • Average tenure with Parsons of 17 years

Over 1,000 world-class project managers

George Ball

Carey Smith

Mike Kolloway

Chief Financial Officer

President and

Chief Legal Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Debra Fiori

Gary Adams

Virginia Grebbien

Chief People Officer

Chief Risk Officer

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

  • Extensive experience delivering technical assignments on time and on budget

Proprietary 18

5

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

19 SITES

3 YEARS

11 YEARS

ISO 9001

TOP INNOVATOR

MULTIPLE AWARDS

ISO 14001

ISO 270001

World-class safety

Nunn-Perry Award recognizing

Named one of the World's

Continuous improvement

Inventive processes

Delivering exceptional

performance

outstanding efforts in DoD

Most Ethical Companies® by

of work processes

and unique solutions

quality

Mentor-Protégé programs to

the Ethisphere Institute

support small diverse

(11th consecutive year)

businesses

TOP 50

TOP 50

TOP 50

SAFETY AWARD

Hermes Awards

Employer by STEM

Employer by Woman Engineer

Employer by Minority Engineer

2019 recipient of the Robert

Platinum winner of creative industry's

Workforce Diversity

W. Campbell Award for EHS

best branding collateral, advertising,

(fifth consecutive year)

Management

marketing and communication programs

Proprietary 19

6

ATTRACTIVE FINANCIAL PROFILE

($ in millions)

Strong Revenue Growth

Strong Profitability Performance During COVID-19

% of Total Revenue from

47%

4%

49%

Company record for

Growth

single quarter

Federal Solutions

Month-Trailing12 RevenueTotal

$3,992

EBITDAAdjustedTotal

$101

$89

$88

$91

$3,846

$72

$76

$60

TTM 9/30/19

TTM 9/30/20

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020

Cash Flow from Operations

Strong Cash Flow with Minimal Capex

Requirements (1)

$240

$220

FY 2019

FY 2020 GUIDANCE MID-POINT

Optimal Balance Sheet to Fuel Future Growth (2)

Leverage Ratio

1.8x

0.8x

Net Debt

PRE-IPO

PF 9/30/2020

(1)

FY 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities guidance of $230-$250 million as provided on August 5, 2020. Capital Expenditures of $68 million in FY19 and expected Capital Expenditures of approximately $50 million in FY20.

Proprietary

20

(2)

Pre-IPO Net Leverage reflects 12/31/2018 balance sheet, pro forma for OGSystems acquisition. Pro forma 9/30/2020 reflects impact of $300 million Braxton acquisition, which as announced in November 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Proprietary 21

Q3 2020 REVENUE

$1 Billion

NET INCOME

$41 Million

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$101 Million

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

$145 Million

FEDERAL SOLUTIONS

BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO

1.5x

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

0.8x Pro Forma Net Debt Leverage Ratio

Q3 2020 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow results

  • Strong program execution resulted in record adjusted EBITDA of $101M and margin of 10.0%, and drove strong operating cash flow of $145M
  • Net income of $41M; decrease due to nonrecurring positive tax benefit in Q3 2019
  • Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, driven by 1.5x in Federal Solutions

Recently announced intent to acquire Braxton for $300M

  • Reinforces Parsons' strong position in rapidly expanding space market
  • Expands addressable market to include critical ground-based technology systems
  • Exceeds all quantitative and qualitative M&A criteria

Robust balance sheet

  • Raised $400M of additional capital to fund strategic Braxton acquisition and enabled investment in additional growth opportunities
  • Pro forma net debt leverage ratio of 0.8x as of 9/30/20 post Braxton acquisition

Narrowed adjusted EBITDA guidance range; reiterated revenue and cash flow guidance ranges

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary

2

2

Q3 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered Strong Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

  • Total revenue of $1B decreased 2% YOY against a backdrop of challenging global macroeconomic conditions
  • Total organic revenue decreased 2% YOY; FS growth offset by expected CI decrease consistent with strategy to roll-off low margin pass-through work
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $101M; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.0%
  • Net income decreased to $41M; net income margin decreased to 4.0%
  • Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $145M
  • Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; trailing 12-month book- to-bill ratio of 1.0x

Millions

$1,200

$800

$400

$0

Total Revenue Growth

-2%

$1,023M

$1,004M

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Millions

$100

$75

$50

$25

$0

Adjusted EBITDA

13%

$89M

$101M

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Percentages

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

130bp

10%

5%

8.7%

10.0%

0%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary

2

3

Q3 2020 BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Federal Solutions

  • Total revenue increased 2.5% YOY to $498M
  • Organic revenue increased 2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.2% due a large incentive fee recognized in Q3 2019 and higher pass-through revenue

Revenue GrowthAdjusted EBITDA Margin

$600

2%

12%

-120bp

Millions

$400

$486M

$498M

Percentages

8%

10.4%

9.2%

$200

4%

$0

0%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Critical Infrastructure

  • Total revenue decreased 6% YOY to $506M driven primarily by lower volume on contracts with significant pass-through revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 360 basis points to 10.8% driven by higher earnings on unconsolidated JV's and lower IG&A costs

Revenue Growth

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

$600

-6%

Percentages

12%

360bp

Millions

$400

$537M

$506M

8%

7.2%

10.8%

$200

4%

$0

0%

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary

2

4

STRATEGIC HIGH-GROWTH M&A CONTINUES

Complementary Pending Acquisition Positions Parsons to:

  • Capitalize on quickly evolving missions of national security space customers
  • Address rapid market growth driven by proliferation of low earth orbit (LEO) constellations, small satellite expansion, and space cyber resiliency
  • Exploit Braxton's broad portfolio exceeding 50 proprietary COTS products and development and sustainment of key GOTS products to meet customer spacecraft ground control and spacecraft integration requirements
  • Operate at the forefront of Air Force's Enterprise Ground Services initiative, a next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft ground control operations across multiple major government agencies

Proactive, Disciplined Approach to M&A:

  • Parsons has worked with Braxton in the past and shares a common cultural philosophy that is focused on innovation and technology differentiation
  • A strong reputation in the market and can benefit from Parsons' scale and broader set of capabilities
  • Identified and sourced in a very limited sale process

Financially Aligned with Parsons' M&A Criteria:

  • Expected to generate approx. $133M of revenue and $23M of adjusted EBITDA in 2021
  • Historical/projected revenue growth exceeds 10%; adjusted EBITDA margin exceeds 10%
  • Expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2021
  • Valuation of 11x Braxton's estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA including $42M tax benefit associated with transaction

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary

2

5

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

We are focused on driving shareholder value and maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

Organic Growth

  • Continue to invest in targeted technologies and high-growth,higher-margin customer markets
  • Build on success of cross-selling services and solutions to grow recurring revenue with
    core customers
  • Continuously enhance margin and return profile through operational enhancements and portfolio shaping

M&A

  • Continue to transform business through selective high-growth, technology- focused acquisitions
  • Drive accretive returns through a disciplined approach

Balance Sheet Flexibility

  • Robust balance sheet and strong free cash flow enables dry powder for M&A
  • Committed to maintaining Investment Grade profile over the long-term

Proprietary 26

APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Proprietary 27

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

$40,658

$56,812

$76,930

$106,812

Interest expense, net

5,387

4,482

13,144

18,448

Income tax provision (benefit)

16,017

(15,453)

32,992

(67,063)

Depreciation and amortization (a)

30,952

31,027

95,442

92,692

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,862

4,481

15,086

8,012

Equity based compensation (b)

(991)

(1,657)

4,142

45,504

Transaction-related costs (c)

2,411

9,891

11,937

26,961

Restructuring (d)

365

309

1,475

2,880

Other (e)

140

(902)

1,310

2,973

Adjusted EBITDA

$100,801

$88,990

$252,458

$237,219

  1. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $25.7 million and $80.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.3 million and $15.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 is $26.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $17.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.
  2. Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.
  1. Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
  2. Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.
  3. Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 28

ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

Parsons Corporation

$45,874

$50,359

$125,191

$126,658

Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to

noncontrolling interests

62

86

210

321

Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including

noncontrolling interests

$45,936

$50,445

$125,401

$126,979

Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable

to Parsons Corporation

48,856

33,976

111,732

102,177

Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable

to noncontrolling interests

6,009

4,569

15,325

8,063

Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including

noncontrolling interests

$54,865

$38,545

$127,057

$110,240

Total Adjusted EBITDA including

noncontrolling interests

$100,801

$88,990

$252,458

$237,219

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 29

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARSONS

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

$40,658

$56,812

$76,930

$106,812

Deferred tax asset recognition (a)

737

(29,309)

737

(85,672)

Acquisition related intangible asset amortization

20,881

22,143

65,707

64,438

Equity based compensation (b)

(991)

(1,657)

4,142

45,504

Transaction-related costs (c)

2,411

9,891

11,937

26,961

Restructuring (d)

365

309

1,475

2,880

Other (e)

140

(902)

1,310

2,973

Tax effect on adjustments

(6,660)

(5,025)

(22,251)

(23,091)

Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

57,541

52,262

139,987

140,805

Adjusted earnings per share:

Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding

100,737

99,435

100,700

89,977

Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (f)

101,115

99,435

101,022

89,977

Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

per basic share

$0.57

$0.53

$1.39

$1.56

Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation

per diluted share

$0.57

$0.53

$1.39

$1.56

(a) Reflects the reversal of a deferred tax asset as a result of the company converting from an

(d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives

S-Corporation to a C-Corporation.

(e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs,

(b) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.

and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

(c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring

(f) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.

transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 30

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:26:00 UTC
