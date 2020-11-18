Parsons : Investor Presentation - November 2020 0 11/18/2020 | 05:27pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WE'RE DIFFERENT In pursuit of a better way. Investor Presentation November 2020 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. THE SECURITIES ARE BEING OFFERED AND SOLD ONLY TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS UNDER RULE 144A UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Securities Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward- looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long- term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellation caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10K, filed on March 10, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws. The descriptions of the Company in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by reference to the documents the Company has filed with the SEC. Certain information in this presentation has been obtained from outside sources. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and the Company takes no responsibility for such information. Recipients of this presentation should carefully review the offering memorandum relating to the offering of the securities described herein, including the risk factors and other information included or incorporated by reference in that offering memorandum, before making any investment decision. Proprietary 2 WHO WE ARE OUR MISSION Committed to solving our customer's most vexing challenges with agile, technology-driven solutions. A valued partner to our customers. On a never-ending quest to answer the question, "Is there a better way?" Drive value by disrupting the status quo. As one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, we're a firm that can be trusted. Proprietary 3 PARSONS CORPORATION Enabling a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world. SEGMENTS Federal Solutions Critical Infrastructure Technology-driven solutions for Engineered solutions for complex physical defense and intelligence customers and digital infrastructure challenges FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT $4B Critical Federal $340M Critical Federal Solutions Solutions Infrastructure Infrastructure Total Revenue 51% 49% Adjusted EBITDA 51% 49% Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020) Trailing 12-Months (Q3 2020) KEY FACTS AND FIGURES 75 ~16K 4% 17% 1.0X $7.8B 0.8X Years of History Employees Revenue Growth Adjusted EBITDA TTM Book-to-Bill Backlog as of Pro forma Net Leverage as of (TTM Q3 2020) Growth (TTM Q3 2020) 9/30/2020 9/30/2020 to Include Braxton Acquisition Proprietary 4 STRATEGY STATEMENT "Parsons provides differentiated solutions composed of software, hardware, and services to support our customers' missions." Proprietary 5 TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS FOR DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE CUSTOMERS Markets We Serve Cyber and Intelligence Missile Defense and C5ISR Space and Geospatial Solutions Full Spectrum Cyber Solutions C5ISR Small Satellite Launch Integration Actionable Intelligence, Missile Defense Systems Space Cyber & EW Resiliency Spatial and Signals Intelligence Big Data & Video Analytics Space Situational Awareness PUMA Labs Software Test Bed Geospatial Sensor Hardware and Software Applications Agile, Innovative and Disruptive What Our Solutions Do Deliver hardware/software solutions that protect our Nation at the speed of war

Provide actionable intelligence leveraging cyber, geospatial and signals intelligence, AI and big data analytics

Protect national space / airspace

Eliminate weapons of mass destruction

Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure Representative Solutions Cybersecurity solutions including high speed processing, network visualization and vulnerability research & engineering

RF spectrum collection, situation awareness, record and playback for actionable intelligence

Geospatial collection systems and on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery

on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery Space situational awareness and small satellite systems integration

Missile defense systems engineering and integration including counter-Hypersonics

counter-Hypersonics Multi-domain command and control Proprietary 6 ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CUSTOMERS Markets We Serve Connected Communities Mobility Solutions Engineered Systems Intelligent Transportation Systems Complex Smart Infrastructure Program & Construction Mgt. Hardware, Software & Services Integrated Delivery Chemical Warfare Munitions Solutions Protection and Resiliency Full Service Highway, Bridge, Energy Conservation & Renewables Rail, Tunnels Agile, Innovative and Disruptive What Our Solutions Do Design, develop and implement smart cities

Improve management, efficiency and safety of transportation

Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure

Optimize program management and capital project execution

Improve our environment Representative Solutions INTELLIGENT NETWORKS ® platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency

platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency Communications based train control design

Airports, bridges, tunnels, roads & highways, rail and transit engineering design

Converged operational/information technology cybersecurity solutions

Critical infrastructure resiliency Proprietary 7 KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Proprietary 8 KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 1 FOCUSED GROWTH IN FOUNDATIONAL MARKETS Core strategy well-positioned against secular growth trends

well-positioned against secular growth trends Aligned with the highest priority defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure programs

Rapidly evolving markets driving need for customers to seek technology solutions to enhance and transform operations 2 TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION A leading provider of technology-driven solutions

technology-driven solutions Differentiated technology capabilities across cyber, AI, machine learning, IoT and mobility solutions

Significant owned IP drives longer term, sticky customer relationships and margin expansion over time 3 PROVEN TRACK RECORD Delivering on mission-critical projects over last 75+ years

mission-critical projects over last 75+ years Resilient, stable business model with strong project execution capabilities and risk management ethos

Long-term relationships with high quality, diverse customer base 4 DEMONSTRATED M&A ABILITY Utilize M&A to accelerate strategic vision around key technologies

Disciplined approach focused on driving accretive returns

Prudent funding with commitment to maintain a strong credit profile 5 WORLD CLASS TALENT AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Highly technical workforce with significant domain expertise

with significant domain expertise Best-in-class management team delivering stable performance through multiple economic cycles 6 STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE Scaled platform and increased pivot to federal solutions driving strong EBITDA growth

strong EBITDA growth Strong performance during COVID-19

COVID-19 Minimal capex requirements supports strong free cash flow generation

Low leverage with long- term commitment to investment-grade quality credit profile Proprietary 99 1 GLOBAL REACH ENABLING FOCUSED GROWTH IN FOUNDATIONAL MARKETS Global Markets Defense Advanced military technologies Border security technology Chemical demilitarization Healthcare technology Intelligence Advanced data and analytics Advanced military technologies Biometrics Command control surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) Critical Infrastructure Airports Bridges and highways Clean water Critical infrastructure protection Industrial systems Missile defense Space operations Renewable energy Warfighter training Full-spectrum cybersecurity Geospatial Law enforcement information technology Next-gen air traffic control Smart cities Trains Urban mobility Zero emissions Proprietary 10 2 75+ YEARS OF EVOLVING THROUGH INNOVATION Since 1944, we've diversified and enhanced our services by acquiring firms with industry- leading expertise in the following markets and services: Nuclear Environmental Bridge design Power plants Vehicle emissions Transportation planning Power and industrial Water and wastewater Life sciences Integrated systems and infrastructure solutions Smart-city solutions Systems engineering Cybersecurity Critical asset protection Defense and intelligence IT Artificial intelligence Machine learning Geospatial intelligence Big data analytics Nuclear Projects (25) DC Metro, North Slope Space Shuttle LA Metro Rail, National Ignition Facility Defense - Post- Riyadh Metro Washington, DC Project, Alaska California (Lawrence Livermore) 9/11 Renovation Defense Electronic Chemical Weapons Parsons Acquires - iNET™ Parsons Founded Manufacturing Stockpile Disposal Parsons Missile Defense Enters FAA Upgrade Agency, Nationwide Nuclear Parsons Acquires Energy, Space, And Electronics Advanced Nuclear Dubai Metro Industries Yanbu Propulsion Program DCA Expansion New Balyun Airport, I-80 iNET™ Parsons Acquires Guangzhou, China Smart Corridor OMNIBUS Honolulu Air Force Small Airport Satellite Program Parsons Acquires Jeddah Airport 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Batman Army Cyber Command Northeast CCMS Refinery, Turkey US Mint, Salt Waste Corridor Pennsylvania Processing Facility, ENVE South Carolina USCYBERCOM Dubai RTA TRIP Program Polaris Acquisition - US Cybercom MX Missile System, Fernald Site Cleanup California Point Mugu Missile Minuteman Silos, Titan Rocket FAA Modernization Navy Peru Health Win Facility, California Nationwide Ingalls Shipyard Sparta Acquisition - BMDS Teams Proprietary 11 2 OUR TRANSFORMATION Proprietary 12 2 OUR PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO Proprietary 13 2 CUSTOMIZING SOLUTIONS Differentiated Technology-Based Solutions Aimed to Deliver a Better World + + + = Geospatial Software Passive Data Collection Mission Performance Multi-Domain Command And Control += Rapid-Deployment Screening + + = Connected Intelligence Management Multi-Domain Communities/Mobility System Command And Control ACTIONABLE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS INFORMED ACCESS CONTROL INTELLIGENT BASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (IBMS) Proprietary 14 2 COVID CAMPAIGNS Integrated Touchless Screening Solutions Bio-Surveillance Digital Transformation & Cyber DetectWise™: Software & Analytics

Health Screening Devices

Modular Testing Infrastructure

Diamond electrode

Integrated sensor solutions

Parsons C2 solutions

IT advisory services

Remote operations

Cyber solutions for utilities and healthcare HIGHLIGHTS Diamond electrode development

DetectWise ™ initial wins:

initial wins: LAZ parking pilot Knollwood veterans retirement community Hegg Health Center Spellman industrial Duravant industrial Classified Client

N95 mask decontamination

Virtual transportation management Thought Leadership/Marketing: ▪ Interviews (LA Times, Hartford CT, Government Matters) ▪ Webinars (Aviation, Digital Transformation, Campus Safety, Society of American Military Engineers) PIPELINE OF ~ 250+ OPPORTUNITIES Proprietary 15 3 PROVEN TRACK RECORD AND EXPERTISE ON MISSION-CRITICAL PROJECTS Competitive Differentiators • Proven track record • Technology innovation • World-class talent • Long-term customer relationships • Scalable and agile business offerings • Strategic M&A to transform business Federal Solutions Customers Critical Infrastructure Customers US Dept. Of Energy Missile Defense Agency Washington MTA Metro Agency Of Ontario 50+ years 30+ years 50+ years 60+ years US Army Intelligence Community Royal Commission Florida Dept. Of 40+ years 20+ years For Jubail And Yanbu Transportation 40+ years 50+ years FAA Los Angeles County 50+ years MTA 30+ years Proprietary 16 4 ESTABLISHED HISTORY OF SUCCESSFUL M&A Disciplined Focus on Making Selective Acquisitions with Differentiated Technology Capabilities - Dedicated Commitment to Maintaining a Robust Balance Sheet Disciplined M&A $349M $489M $214M Process and Team • Embedded with Intelligence community • Technology leader in AI/ML, cyber, cloud, space • Embedded within Special Operations and Intelligence • Critical mission operations support • Strong Army and intelligence community community Strategy • Offensive and defensive cyber relations • Provides entrance into the bespoke security software Focused on: Cyber, AI, Machine and hardware world • Cleared personnel • Microelectronics Learning, IoT and Smart Cities • Increases presence in the high-growth markets of • Classified facilities • Quick reaction capability secure communications and signals intelligence • Low rate initial production • Market leader in the Cellular Survey and RF Record Sourcing and Playback markets Robust M&A Pipeline 2010 • Exceptional EBITDA margins and robust Strategic Plan 2014 2019 revenue growth Financial High Growth, Profitable, Accretive Targets 2011 2018 2019 Integration Cultural Fit $108M $292M • iNet™ - most deployed traffic mgt. software tool • Geospatial, threat intelligence and insider threat Management • Strong North America presence capabilities Management / Board Alignment • Decades-long customer relations • Embedded in National Geospatial Intelligence Agency • Innovative culture • Strong growth $1.6B $127M • Industry-leading margins Aggregate Purchase Price • Cyber, physical security and information assurance of Acquisitions • 98% cleared workforce • Significant positions with long-term strategic Federal Solutions 1Dollar values indicate the respective transaction values. customers Critical Infrastructure Proprietary 17 5 OUR HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM Chuck Harrington Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Experienced and established leadership team with exemplary record of delivering performance through diverse market conditions Average industry experience of 32 years

Average tenure with Parsons of 17 years Over 1,000 world-class project managers George Ball Carey Smith Mike Kolloway Chief Financial Officer President and Chief Legal Officer Chief Operating Officer Debra Fiori Gary Adams Virginia Grebbien Chief People Officer Chief Risk Officer Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Extensive experience delivering technical assignments on time and on budget Proprietary 18 5 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 19 SITES 3 YEARS 11 YEARS ISO 9001 TOP INNOVATOR MULTIPLE AWARDS ISO 14001 ISO 270001 World-class safety Nunn-Perry Award recognizing Named one of the World's Continuous improvement Inventive processes Delivering exceptional performance outstanding efforts in DoD Most Ethical Companies® by of work processes and unique solutions quality Mentor-Protégé programs to the Ethisphere Institute support small diverse (11th consecutive year) businesses TOP 50 TOP 50 TOP 50 SAFETY AWARD Hermes Awards Employer by STEM Employer by Woman Engineer Employer by Minority Engineer 2019 recipient of the Robert Platinum winner of creative industry's Workforce Diversity W. Campbell Award for EHS best branding collateral, advertising, (fifth consecutive year) Management marketing and communication programs Proprietary 19 6 ATTRACTIVE FINANCIAL PROFILE ($ in millions) Strong Revenue Growth Strong Profitability Performance During COVID-19 % of Total Revenue from 47% 4% 49% Company record for Growth single quarter Federal Solutions Month-Trailing12 RevenueTotal $3,992 EBITDAAdjustedTotal $101 $89 $88 $91 $3,846 $72 $76 $60 TTM 9/30/19 TTM 9/30/20 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Cash Flow from Operations Strong Cash Flow with Minimal Capex Requirements (1) $240 $220 FY 2019 FY 2020 GUIDANCE MID-POINT Optimal Balance Sheet to Fuel Future Growth (2) Leverage Ratio 1.8x 0.8x Net Debt PRE-IPO PF 9/30/2020 (1) FY 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities guidance of $230-$250 million as provided on August 5, 2020. Capital Expenditures of $68 million in FY19 and expected Capital Expenditures of approximately $50 million in FY20. Proprietary 20 (2) Pre-IPO Net Leverage reflects 12/31/2018 balance sheet, pro forma for OGSystems acquisition. Pro forma 9/30/2020 reflects impact of $300 million Braxton acquisition, which as announced in November 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Proprietary 21 Q3 2020 REVENUE $1 Billion NET INCOME $41 Million ADJUSTED EBITDA $101 Million CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $145 Million FEDERAL SOLUTIONS BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO 1.5x STRONG BALANCE SHEET 0.8x Pro Forma Net Debt Leverage Ratio Q3 2020 KEY TAKEAWAYS Strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow results Strong program execution resulted in record adjusted EBITDA of $101M and margin of 10.0%, and drove strong operating cash flow of $145M

Net income of $41M; decrease due to nonrecurring positive tax benefit in Q3 2019

Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, driven by 1.5x in Federal Solutions Recently announced intent to acquire Braxton for $300M Reinforces Parsons' strong position in rapidly expanding space market

Expands addressable market to include critical ground-based technology systems

ground-based technology systems Exceeds all quantitative and qualitative M&A criteria Robust balance sheet Raised $400M of additional capital to fund strategic Braxton acquisition and enabled investment in additional growth opportunities

Pro forma net debt leverage ratio of 0.8x as of 9/30/20 post Braxton acquisition Narrowed adjusted EBITDA guidance range; reiterated revenue and cash flow guidance ranges Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 2 2 Q3 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Delivered Strong Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Total revenue of $1B decreased 2% YOY against a backdrop of challenging global macroeconomic conditions

Total organic revenue decreased 2% YOY; FS growth offset by expected CI decrease consistent with strategy to roll-off low margin pass-through work

roll-off low margin pass-through work Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $101M; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.0% Net income decreased to $41M; net income margin decreased to 4.0%

Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $145M

Q3 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; trailing 12-month book- to-bill ratio of 1.0x Millions $1,200 $800 $400 $0 Total Revenue Growth -2% $1,023M $1,004M Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Millions $100 $75 $50 $25 $0 Adjusted EBITDA 13% $89M $101M Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Percentages Adjusted EBITDA Margin 130bp 10% 5% 8.7% 10.0% 0% Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 2 3 Q3 2020 BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS Federal Solutions Total revenue increased 2.5% YOY to $498M

Organic revenue increased 2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.2% due a large incentive fee recognized in Q3 2019 and higher pass-through revenue Revenue GrowthAdjusted EBITDA Margin $600 2% 12% -120bp Millions $400 $486M $498M Percentages 8% 10.4% 9.2% $200 4% $0 0% Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Critical Infrastructure Total revenue decreased 6% YOY to $506M driven primarily by lower volume on contracts with significant pass-through revenue

pass-through revenue Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 360 basis points to 10.8% driven by higher earnings on unconsolidated JV's and lower IG&A costs Revenue Growth Adjusted EBITDA Margin $600 -6% Percentages 12% 360bp Millions $400 $537M $506M 8% 7.2% 10.8% $200 4% $0 0% Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 2 4 STRATEGIC HIGH-GROWTH M&A CONTINUES Complementary Pending Acquisition Positions Parsons to: Capitalize on quickly evolving missions of national security space customers

Address rapid market growth driven by proliferation of low earth orbit (LEO) constellations, small satellite expansion, and space cyber resiliency

Exploit Braxton's broad portfolio exceeding 50 proprietary COTS products and development and sustainment of key GOTS products to meet customer spacecraft ground control and spacecraft integration requirements

Operate at the forefront of Air Force's Enterprise Ground Services initiative, a next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft ground control operations across multiple major government agencies Proactive, Disciplined Approach to M&A: Parsons has worked with Braxton in the past and shares a common cultural philosophy that is focused on innovation and technology differentiation

A strong reputation in the market and can benefit from Parsons' scale and broader set of capabilities

Identified and sourced in a very limited sale process Financially Aligned with Parsons' M&A Criteria: Expected to generate approx. $133M of revenue and $23M of adjusted EBITDA in 2021

Historical/projected revenue growth exceeds 10%; adjusted EBITDA margin exceeds 10%

Expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2021

Valuation of 11x Braxton's estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA including $42M tax benefit associated with transaction Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 2 5 CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK We are focused on driving shareholder value and maintaining balance sheet flexibility. Organic Growth Continue to invest in targeted technologies and high-growth,higher-margin customer markets

high-growth,higher-margin customer markets Build on success of cross-selling services and solutions to grow recurring revenue with

core customers

cross-selling services and solutions to grow recurring revenue with core customers Continuously enhance margin and return profile through operational enhancements and portfolio shaping M&A Continue to transform business through selective high-growth, technology- focused acquisitions

high-growth, technology- focused acquisitions Drive accretive returns through a disciplined approach Balance Sheet Flexibility Robust balance sheet and strong free cash flow enables dry powder for M&A

Committed to maintaining Investment Grade profile over the long-term Proprietary 26 APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS Proprietary 27 ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $40,658 $56,812 $76,930 $106,812 Interest expense, net 5,387 4,482 13,144 18,448 Income tax provision (benefit) 16,017 (15,453) 32,992 (67,063) Depreciation and amortization (a) 30,952 31,027 95,442 92,692 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,862 4,481 15,086 8,012 Equity based compensation (b) (991) (1,657) 4,142 45,504 Transaction-related costs (c) 2,411 9,891 11,937 26,961 Restructuring (d) 365 309 1,475 2,880 Other (e) 140 (902) 1,310 2,973 Adjusted EBITDA $100,801 $88,990 $252,458 $237,219 Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $25.7 million and $80.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.3 million and $15.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 is $26.0 million and $75.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $17.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards. Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 28 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO NCI PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $45,874 $50,359 $125,191 $126,658 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 62 86 210 321 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $45,936 $50,445 $125,401 $126,979 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 48,856 33,976 111,732 102,177 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,009 4,569 15,325 8,063 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $54,865 $38,545 $127,057 $110,240 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $100,801 $88,990 $252,458 $237,219 Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 29 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARSONS PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $40,658 $56,812 $76,930 $106,812 Deferred tax asset recognition (a) 737 (29,309) 737 (85,672) Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 20,881 22,143 65,707 64,438 Equity based compensation (b) (991) (1,657) 4,142 45,504 Transaction-related costs (c) 2,411 9,891 11,937 26,961 Restructuring (d) 365 309 1,475 2,880 Other (e) 140 (902) 1,310 2,973 Tax effect on adjustments (6,660) (5,025) (22,251) (23,091) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 57,541 52,262 139,987 140,805 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 100,737 99,435 100,700 89,977 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (f) 101,115 99,435 101,022 89,977 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $0.57 $0.53 $1.39 $1.56 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $0.57 $0.53 $1.39 $1.56 (a) Reflects the reversal of a deferred tax asset as a result of the company converting from an (d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives S-Corporation to a C-Corporation. (e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, (b) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards. and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. (c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring (f) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge. transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. Sensitive / Confidential / Proprietary 30 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Parsons Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:26:00 UTC 0 All news about PARSONS CORPORATION 05:27p PARSONS : Investor Presentation - November 2020 PU 04:31p PARSONS : Recognized for Innovation and Excellence by the Canadian Council for P.. PR 11/17 PARSONS : Awarded $50 Million Contract to Support Houston Airports PR 11/16 PARSONS : Eclipses $450M in OTA Awards PR 11/10 PARSONS : Forbes Names Parsons a World's Best Employer PR 11/04 PARSONS : Q3 2020 Presentation PU 11/04 PARSONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/04 PARSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result.. AQ 11/04 PARSONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina.. AQ 11/04 PARSONS : Delivers Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results PR