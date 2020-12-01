Parsons : John Felker Joins Parsons' Distinguished Federal Strategic Advisory Board

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce the addition of John Felker to the company's federal strategic advisory board. Felker previously led the Integrated Operations Division (IOD) for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that oversaw field offices around the United States.

"We are fortunate to have the best minds in national security, defense, and technology guiding our federal business strategy," said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer for Parsons. "John's career of protecting the United States, both in-and-out of uniform, will provide invaluable perspective as we expand our core markets, broaden our software and hardware technology, increase organic growth, and grow our transactional revenues."

From 2015 to 2019, Felker led the Department of Homeland Security's National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC), the always-on cyber threat monitoring branch within DHS. The NCCIC monitors cyber threat data and works with corporations to improve the resiliency of existing digital infrastructure. He served 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring as Deputy Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command.

Parsons strategic advisory board is responsible for guiding its strategic direction in its key federal market growth areas: cyber and intelligence; space and geospatial solutions; engineered systems; and missile defense and C5ISR.

Other members of the advisory board include:

Joanne O. Isham – Isham retired as a senior executive with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 2006. From 2001 until 2006, she served as Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).



Richard H. Ledgett, Jr. – Ledgett retired as Deputy Director from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2017 after a 29-year career with the agency. Before his retirement, he was responsible for more than 200 operating locations worldwide and acted as the Agency's chief operating officer.



Richard J. Mason – Mason retired as Honeywell International's Global Vice President and Chief Security Officer in 2015 after a 20-year career leading security operations for Fortune 500 technology companies.



Kevin McLaughlin, Lt. Gen. (ret.), U.S. Air Force – McLaughlin has over 34 years of experience in space and cyber operations. He retired as Deputy Commander of United States Cyber Command in 2017. He led 12,000 personnel to defend the nation's largest information network, provide offensive cyberspace options to commanders, and protect critical U.S. infrastructure from cyber attacks.



Garrett Pagon – Pagon was the co-founder and chief executive officer of OGSystems, a geospatial and threat warning software developer for intelligence and defense customers. OGS grew to more than 500 employees before being acquired by Parsons in 2019.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

