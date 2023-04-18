Advanced search
Parsons Selected for Chester Bridge Design-Build Project

04/18/2023 | 06:26am EDT
CENTREVILLE, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company’s Critical Infrastructure segment has been selected by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) as a member of the design-build team for the Bi-State Chester Bridge Design-Build project over the Mississippi River between Perryville, MO and Chester, IL to replace the existing aging and outdated truss bridge. Parsons, as a subcontractor to Ames Construction, will serve as lead designer to provide a unique 4-span, 3-tower cable stay bridge design that will minimize risk to navigation traffic on the river.

“We are excited to partner with MoDOT, IDOT, and Ames Construction to enhance traveler safety and mobility by delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that will improve transportation throughout the region,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, mobility solutions business unit for Parsons. “As industry leaders in accelerated bridge design and delivery, we are dedicated to providing inclusive, sustainable, and advanced transportation solutions that deliver on the needs of our clients and communities.”

Parsons’ focus is upon the constructability, resiliency, and maintenance access for the 100-year bridge design. The 4-span stay bridge was chosen as the best design approach from an intensive selection process. In addition to spanning the 1,800-foot-wide river, the bridge required dual navigation openings and is located adjacent to the regional airport. A principal driver for the cable stay bridge was simplicity of construction over the busy river.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management systems that help cities and states reduce emissions and energy costs, while improving the management, efficiency, safety, and the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ century of bridge design expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/bridge/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Lexus K. White
+1 470.510.6690
Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@parsons.com


