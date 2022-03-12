Log in
    PSN   US70202L1026

PARSONS CORPORATION

(PSN)
Parsons : To Present At The J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference

03/12/2022 | 01:14pm EST
03-11-2022
Parsons To Present At The J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va. (March 10, 2022) - Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Inquiries Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com
+1 703.851.4425
Investor Relations Dave Spille
VP, Investor Relations
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com
+1 571.655.8264

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
