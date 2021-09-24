Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parsons Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSN   US70202L1026

PARSONS CORPORATION

(PSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsons : William Blair "What's Next For Industrials" Virtual Conference Presentation

09/24/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WE'RE

DIFFERENT

Creating the future of national security and global infrastructure.

William Blair's What's Next for Industrials? Conference

September 24, 2021

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward- looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract

awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during Investor Day that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information of otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Sensitive / Proprietary

2

Agile, differentiated solutions integrator

OUR COMPANY

Entrepreneurial culture with continuous innovation

Valued mission critical partner to our customers

Trailblazer in integrity, diversity, equity and inclusion

Sensitive / Proprietary

3

PARSONS CORPORATION OVERVIEW

SEGMENTS

Federal Solutions

Critical Infrastructure

Deliver information dominance

Lead smart, sustainable

across all domains

infrastructure deployment

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

$3.7B

50%

50%

$4.9B

44%

56%

Critical

Federal

Critical

Federal

Infrastructure

Solutions

Infrastructure

Solutions

Trailing 12-Months (Q2 2021)

Contract Awards

Trailing 12-Months (Q2 2021)

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES

77

~15.5K

50 bps

$359M

1.3X

$8.4B

1.1x

Years Of History

Employees

Adjusted EBITDA

Cash Flow from Operations

TTM Book-To-Bill

Backlog As Of

Pro forma Net Debt Leverage

Margin Expansion

(TTM Q2 2021)

6/30/2021

Ratio as of 6/30/21

(TTM Q2 2021)

(TTM Q2 2021)

(includes BlackHorse acq.)

Sensitive / Proprietary

4

INVESTMENT THESIS

STRONG POSITION IN GROWING,

FAVORABLE FINANCIAL

ENDURING MARKETS

OUTLOOK

DIFFERENTIATION IN PEOPLE,

SOCIALLY & ENVIRONMENTALLY

PROCESSES AND TECHNOLOGY

RESPONSIBLE GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Sensitive / Proprietary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARSONS CORPORATION
01:22pPARSONS : William Blair "What's Next For Industrials" Virtual Conference Presentation
PU
09/22BlackHorse Solutions Named Growth Company of the Year by ACG National Capital
GL
09/20BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY : Names Revenue Chief
MT
09/20PARSONS : Selects ISC For Next Generation Imaging Unattended Ground Sensors
PU
09/14PARSONS : Awarded Prime Position on $46 Billion US Air Force Contract to Support Elgin AFB..
MT
09/14PARSONS : Awarded Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion Dollar EWAAC Contract
AQ
09/14Parsons Corporation Awarded Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion Dollar EWAAC Cont..
CI
09/13PARSONS : Leads Mining Industry, Driving the New ISO Mine Closure and Reclamation Standard
AQ
09/09PARSONS : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
AQ
09/08UK HOUSE PRICES KEEP RISING EVEN AS : Rics
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARSONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 658 M - -
Net income 2021 76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 574 M 3 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart PARSONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parsons Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARSONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,87 $
Average target price 38,57 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carey A. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles L. Harrington Executive Chairman
Stuart Kippelman Chief Information Officer
James F. McGovern Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARSONS CORPORATION-4.23%3 574
ACCENTURE PLC31.31%217 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.16%194 039
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.95%122 554
INFOSYS LIMITED38.76%98 993
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.25%96 739