Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parsons Corporation    PSN

PARSONS CORPORATION

(PSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsons : 2021 Investor Day Presentation

03/11/2021 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United in our quest to transcend.

VIRTUAL

INVESTOR DAY

March 11, 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements made during Investor Day and the material included therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during Investor Day that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information of otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage.

These are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") and, accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of the Company's results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. These non-GAAP measures are frequently used by financial analysts covering Parsons Corporation and its peers. The Company's computation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following:

  • § Exclude interest expense (net of interest income).

  • § Exclude provision for income taxes.

  • § Exclude depreciation and amortization.

  • § Include net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

  • § Exclude equity-based compensation.

  • § Exclude transaction-related costs.

  • § Exclude restructuring costs.

  • § Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is computed by subtracting capital expenditures from Cash Flow from operating activities.

Adjusted Net Income is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following:

  • § Exclude deferred tax asset recognition as a result of the company converting from an S-Corporation to a C-Corporation.

  • § Exclude acquisition related intangible asset amortization.

  • § Exclude equity-based compensation.

  • § Exclude transaction-related costs.

  • § Exclude restructuring costs.

  • § Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Conversion is computed by dividing Free Cash Flow by Adjusted Net Income.

Net Debt is computed by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt, excluding lease liabilities.

Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing Net Debt by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of the balance sheet date.

United in our quest to transcend.

ELEVATING

THE GAME

VIDEO

United in our quest to transcend.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

AND STRATEGY

Chuck Harrington

WE ARE LISTENING

AGENDA

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGYChuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO

GROWING THE BUSINESSCarey Smith, President and COO MARKET LEADER PANELSMarket Leaders

FINANCIAL OVERVIEWGeorge Ball, CFO Q&AHarrington, Smith, and Ball

9

MACROECONOMIC DRIVERS

Cyber IncidentsThe New Space Race

Near Peer Threats

Connected Communities

Global Financial

Crisis

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

$4.0

$3.9

$3.8

BILLIONS

$3.7

$3.6

$3.5

$3.4

$3.3

2018

2019

2020

REVENUE GROWTH LEVERS

Expand In Growing

Invest In Enabling

Targeted

Markets

Technologies

M&A

INVEST IN GROWING MARKETS

CYBER AND INTELLIGENCESPACE AND GEOSPATIAL

MISSLE DEFENSE

AND C5ISRCONNECTED COMMUNITIES

Growing Profitable

MarketsMission Critical

CustomersTechnology DifferentiationFinancial Performance

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y

1188

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION

10.0%

9.0% 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 2018

2019

2020

MARGIN EXPANSION LEVERS

HIGHER TECHNOLOGY CONTENT

Products and

SolutionsPatents and PendingGlobal Trademarks

CASH FLOW CONVERSION

0%

2018

2019

2020

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITMENTS

Cultivating A Responsible Enterprise

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

GHG Commitment

Inclusion and Diversity

Transparency

Environmental Remediation

"Parsons Gives Back"

Integrity

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y

2244

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION

Growing Revenue and Margins with Strong Free Cash Flow Conversion

Investing in our People, Technology R&D and M&A

Environmental Stewardship,

Responsible Corporate Citizenship

and Ethical Governance

United in our quest to transcend.

ZEUS DIRECTED

ENERGY SYSTEM

VIDEO

GROWING THE BUSINESS

Carey Smith

KEY MESSAGES

BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

STRONG POSITION IN GROWING MARKETSDIFFERENTIATION

FAVORABLE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO MACROENVIRONMENT TRENDSFEDERAL SOLUTIONS TRANSFORMATION

2016

2020

2023

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRANSFORMATION

2016

2020

2023

M&A SUPPORTS INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS STRATEGY

Sparta

Delcan

Polaris AlphaOGSystemsQRC® TechnologiesBraxton Science & Technology Group

2011

2014

2018

2019

2020

Systems Engineering

Missile Defense

Cyber

Intelligent Transportation Rail and TransitSpace Solutions

Cyber

AI/ML Command and Control

Advanced Sensing Big Data Analytics

Geospatial Intelligence

Threat Analytics

Radio Frequency Signals IntelligenceSpace Ground Systems Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y

3322

DIFFERENTIATED POSITION IN LARGE, GROWING MARKETS

2020 Revenue

Addressable Market ($B)

$110B

3-Year CAGR (%)

7.4%

$30B

$20B

$23B

$11B

$12 B

$14B

12.0%

11.8%

Sources: Markets and Markets, Bloomberg CIT, U.S. budgets, B of A space analysis, BCC Research, Research Reports World, Research and Markets, Atlas VPN, Report Linker

STRONG PIPELINE AND WIN RATES

FEDERAL SOLUTIONS

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

$20B pipeline

$19B pipeline

50 bids > $100M

31 bids > $100M

46% overall win rate

47% overall win rate

1.14x TTM book to bill

1.01x TTM book to bill

~14% on-contract growth and extensions

~40% on-contract growth and extensions

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y

3355

FEDERAL SOLUTIONS REVENUE

$ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range

3.0

2.5

ORGANIC GROWTH

2.0

0.5

1.9

0.1

2.4

0.2

0.2

-0.5

0.3

0.2

1.5

Space Ground SystemsISR

1.0

Information WarfarePlatforms, Tools &

Operations Resiliency

System IntegrationCommand & Control

SmallSatelliteGeospatial

Threat AnalyticsLife Sciences

Smart Infrastructure

RemediationRenewable Energy

0

2020

Program Transitions/ Completions

Win Rates:

Plan 40% Versus Historical 46%

Book-To-Bill:

Plan 1.20x Versus Historical 1.14x

High Growth Markets 1.45x in 2019-2020

C&IMD&CS&GSESBraxton

2023

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y

36 36

FS PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS

CYBER

  • § Offensive and defensive cyber operations driven by high-rate data processing and intelligence data fusion

  • § Information warfare critical to competitive edge

  • § Cyber, radio frequency and electronic warfare convergence enable combined effects

  • § Specialized mission critical work has high barriers to entry and limited competition

SPACE

  • § Space situational awareness critical to national security

  • § Shift toward small satellites for lower cost and improved resiliency

  • § Support 170+ spacecraft programs across 7 continents

  • § Alternate positioning systems provide navigation in GPS-jammed environment

INTELLIGENCE

SURVEILLANCE RECONNAISSANCE

  • § PeARL® and PeARL® Flash on demand 3D imagery to pinpoint high value targets

  • § AI/ML, big data analytics, command & control, and edge computing drive tactical advantage

  • § Best-of-breed, agnostic integrator ensures optimal customer solution

  • § Joint all-domain operations to share and transmit data enabling faster decisions

Increased investment of 20x R&D since 2016 plus > $200M in OTAs

FEDERAL SOLUTIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range

10.0% 9.0%

0.4% 8.8%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

9.5%

8.0%

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

2020

BraxtonBid Higher Margins/Increase

FP/T&MIncreased Product SalesOverhead Management

2023

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE

$ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range

3.0

ORGANIC GROWTH

2.5

0.4

2.3

2.0

-0.7

2.0

1.5

0.6

Owner's Engineer

1.0

0.5

Environmental Remediation

Smart, Sustainable InfrastructureSmart Mobility (Tolling, Vehicle Miles Traveled, Congestion Pricing)

Vehicle Emissions Testing

Rail and Transit Systems

0

2020

Program Transitions/ Completions

Win Rates And Book-To-Bill:

Consistent with historic average

Program Transitions/ Completions:

Consistent with historic average

MS

CC

2023

Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.

CI PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS

SMART MOBILITY

  • § Improved traffic flow and safety driven by iNET® - the most globally deployed traffic management system

  • § Raise funds leveraging contactless tolling systems and congestion pricing

  • § Cyber, AI/ML, cloud-based capabilities for data management and resiliency

ENVIRONMENTAL

REMEDIATION

  • § Biden Administration priority

  • § Eliminate environmental and climate hazards in abandoned mines, oil and gas wells and restore to a natural or economically usable state

  • § Emerging contaminant (PFOS/PFAS) addressable market of > $700M per year

  • § Climate change driving need for recycled water

TRANSPORTATION

  • § Aging infrastructure propelling investment in North America; Middle East growth in KSA

  • § Modernizing and improving infrastructure resiliency and life span

  • § Leveraging technology like digital twins to reduce cost and improve accuracy

  • § Post-pandemic global reinvention of cities, airports and rail & transit systems

Leverage Federal Solutions Technologies With Critical Infrastructure Domain Knowledge

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range

10.0%9.1%

0.4%

0.0%

9.0%

8.7%

8.0%

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

2020

Portfolio ManagementOther

2023

Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.

Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl /RPDroApYri2e0ta2r1y

41 41

FEDERAL SOLUTIONS MARKET LEADERS PANEL

Moderated by Carey Smith

LIVE Q&A

Moderated by Carey Smith

United in our quest to transcend.

BREAK

VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY

United in our quest to transcend.

INTELLIGENT NETWORKS

SMART MOBILITY PLATFORM

VIDEO

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LEADERS PANEL

Moderated by Carey Smith

LIVE Q&A

Moderated by Carey Smith

United in our quest to transcend.

CLOUD-BASED COMMERCIAL

SATELLITE AUGMENTATION SERVICE

VIDEO

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

George Ball

Revenue Growth

Revenue growth will accelerate in 2022 and 2023

§ Potential US Infrastructure stimulus provides additional upside potential

Adjusted EBITDA / Margin

Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO

§ 2020 results represent record Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

Margin Expansion

Margin expansion will continue

§ Supplement with additional margin accretive M&A

Cash Flow

Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO

§ Free Cash Flow Conversion will continue in excess of 100% of Adjusted Net Income

Balance Sheet Capacity

Substantial balance sheet capacity to fund future growth

  • § Continued strong FCF Conversion

  • § Significant borrowing capacity

  • § Ongoing investment in organic growth

  • § Target-rich M&A pipeline

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

REVENUE HISTORY

5,000

4,5004,000

3,955

3,919

3,561

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Solid historic growth

CAGR 2018-2020 5%

2018

2019

2020

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.

REVENUE TARGET

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

CAGR 2020-2023

High Mid-Point

Low

2020

2023

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.

7% 6% 5%

ADJUSTED EBITDA HISTORY

500450400

350300246

325

343

Strong Adjusted EBITDA growth

CAGR 2018-2020

250

18%

200

150

100

50

0

2018

2019

2020

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.

ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET

500

450 High 450433

400 350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

CAGR 2020-2023

High Mid-Point

Low

2020

2023

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.

9% 8% 7%

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN HISTORY

10.0%

9.0%

8.2%

8.7%

8.0%6.9%

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0

2018

2019

Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years.

180bps margin expansion over the last two years

Ave. Increase 2018-2020 90bps

2020

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TARGET

10.0% 9.0% 8.0%

9.4% High

8.7%

9.3%

9.2% Low

Mid-Point

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0

2020

Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years.

Margin expansion will benefit from additional strategic M&A

Ave. Increase 2020-2023

High Mid-Point

Low

2023

Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.

23bps 20bps 17bps

FREE CASH FLOW HISTORY

350300255

255 250200153

150

100

50

0

FCF Conversion

2018 145%

2019 74%

The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states.

Average FCF Conversion exceeds 100% of Adjusted

Net Income

CAGR 2018-2020 0%

2020 120%

FREE CASH FLOW TARGET

350

320 High

300

310

255

300

250

Mid-Point

Low

200

150

100

50

FCF Conversion anticipated to be greater than 100% of Adjusted

Net Income

CAGR 2020-2023

High

8%

Mid-Point

Low

7% 6%

0

FCF Conversion

2020 120%

2023

112%

NET DEBT LEVERAGE

$ In Millions / Net Leverage

1.8x

Significant balance

sheet flexibility

to drive

shareholder value

Pre-IPO

0.3x

0.3x

0.3x

2019 Avg

2020 Avg

2020

Pre-IPO Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing pro forma debt minus pro forma cash by 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ($246M). Pre IPO pro forma debt ($690M) is computed by adding $261M of additional debt for acquisition of OGSystems® and the total debt balance of $429M as of 31-Dec-2018. Pre-IPO pro

forma cash ($240M) is computed by subtracting $40M of cash used for acquisition of OGSystems® from the total cash balance of $280M as of 31-Dec-2018.

2019 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q2 2019, Q3 2019 and Q4 2019. 2019 Avg represents post-IPO reported periods.

2020 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q1 2020, Q2 2020, Q3 2020, and Q4 2020.

2020 is computed as of 31-Dec-2020.

The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states. Post-IPO the highest Net Debt Leverage was 0.6x in Q1 2020 and the lowest Net Leverage ratio was (0.1x) in Q3 2020.

Focus R&D on high

Cross-sell services and

Enhance margins through

growth and high margin

solutions to grow

operational

targeted technologies

recurring revenue with

enhancements and

core customers

portfolio shaping

INVESTOR DAY 2021

Target high-growth

Drive accretive

Highest priority remains

technology focused

returns through a

Federal Solutions segment,

companies

disciplined approach

but open to targeted Critical

Infrastructure opportunities

INVESTOR DAY 2021

Robust balance sheet

Committed to

M&A remains

and strong free

maintaining Investment

primary focus

cash flow

Grade profile

United in our quest to transcend.

ICS: INTEGRATED

CELLULAR SURVEY

VIDEO

Moderated by Chuck Harrington

EXECUTIVE Q&A

United in our quest to transcend.

THANK YOU

United in our quest to transcend.

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARSONS CORPORATION
08:52aPARSONS  : 2021 Investor Day Presentation
PU
08:47aPARSONS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10PARSONS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Parsons' Price Target to $38 from $40, Keeps E..
MT
03/10PARSONS  : Invests in Emerging Contaminants Solutions for Strategic Growth
PR
03/09PARSONS  : Unleashing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Decision Making, Solve ..
PR
03/09PARSONS  : Reinforces Environment, Social, and Governance Commitment
PR
03/08PARSONS  : Wins Naval Contract Worth Up To $100 Million
MT
03/08PARSONS  : Awarded $100 Million Ceiling Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific..
PR
03/08PARSONS  : Hirelax graduates eighth class of students ready to build the future ..
AQ
03/04PARSONS  : 2021 Investor Day to Highlight Growth Strategy and Innovative Solutio..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 983 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 752 M 3 752 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart PARSONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parsons Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARSONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,25 $
Last Close Price 36,65 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Harrington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carey A. Smith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart Kippelman Chief Information Officer
James F. McGovern Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARSONS CORPORATION0.44%3 752
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%163 088
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.57%155 973
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%114 264
INFOSYS LIMITED7.15%79 718
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.89%77 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ