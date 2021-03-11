Parsons : 2021 Investor Day Presentation

United in our quest to transcend.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements made during Investor Day and the material included therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during Investor Day that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information of otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage.
These are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") and, accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of the Company's results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. These non-GAAP measures are frequently used by financial analysts covering Parsons Corporation and its peers. The Company's computation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Adjusted EBITDA is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following:
-
§ Exclude interest expense (net of interest income).
-
§ Exclude provision for income taxes.
-
§ Exclude depreciation and amortization.
-
§ Include net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
-
§ Exclude equity-based compensation.
-
§ Exclude transaction-related costs.
-
§ Exclude restructuring costs.
-
§ Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.
Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is computed by subtracting capital expenditures from Cash Flow from operating activities.
Adjusted Net Income is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following:
-
§ Exclude deferred tax asset recognition as a result of the company converting from an S-Corporation to a C-Corporation.
-
§ Exclude acquisition related intangible asset amortization.
-
§ Exclude equity-based compensation.
-
§ Exclude transaction-related costs.
-
§ Exclude restructuring costs.
-
§ Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Conversion is computed by dividing Free Cash Flow by Adjusted Net Income.
Net Debt is computed by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt, excluding lease liabilities.
Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing Net Debt by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of the balance sheet date.
ELEVATING
THE GAME
COMPANY OVERVIEW
AND STRATEGY
Chuck Harrington
WE ARE LISTENING
AGENDA
COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGYChuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO
GROWING THE BUSINESSCarey Smith, President and COO MARKET LEADER PANELSMarket Leaders
FINANCIAL OVERVIEWGeorge Ball, CFO Q&AHarrington, Smith, and Ball
MACROECONOMIC DRIVERS
Cyber IncidentsThe New Space Race
Near Peer Threats
Connected Communities
Global Financial
Crisis
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
$4.0
$3.9
$3.8
BILLIONS
$3.7
$3.6
$3.5
$3.4
$3.3
2018
2019
2020
REVENUE GROWTH LEVERS
|
Expand In Growing
|
Invest In Enabling
|
Targeted
|
Markets
|
Technologies
|
M&A
INVEST IN GROWING MARKETS
CYBER AND INTELLIGENCESPACE AND GEOSPATIAL
MISSLE DEFENSE
AND C5ISRCONNECTED COMMUNITIES
Growing Profitable
MarketsMission Critical
CustomersTechnology DifferentiationFinancial Performance
1188
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION
10.0%
9.0% 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 2018
2019
2020
MARGIN EXPANSION LEVERS
HIGHER TECHNOLOGY CONTENT
Products and
SolutionsPatents and PendingGlobal Trademarks
CASH FLOW CONVERSION
0%
2018
2019
2020
ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITMENTS
Cultivating A Responsible Enterprise
|
ENVIRONMENT
|
SOCIAL
|
GOVERNANCE
|
GHG Commitment
|
Inclusion and Diversity
|
Transparency
|
Environmental Remediation
|
"Parsons Gives Back"
|
Integrity
2244
DRIVING SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION
Growing Revenue and Margins with Strong Free Cash Flow Conversion
Investing in our People, Technology R&D and M&A
Environmental Stewardship,
Responsible Corporate Citizenship
and Ethical Governance
ZEUS DIRECTED
ENERGY SYSTEM
GROWING THE BUSINESS
Carey Smith
KEY MESSAGES
BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION
STRONG POSITION IN GROWING MARKETSDIFFERENTIATION
FAVORABLE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO MACROENVIRONMENT TRENDSFEDERAL SOLUTIONS TRANSFORMATION
2016
2020
2023
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRANSFORMATION
2016
2020
2023
M&A SUPPORTS INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS STRATEGY
Sparta
Delcan
Polaris AlphaOGSystemsQRC® TechnologiesBraxton Science & Technology Group
2011
2014
2018
2019
2020
Systems Engineering
Missile Defense
Cyber
Intelligent Transportation Rail and TransitSpace Solutions
Cyber
AI/ML Command and Control
Advanced Sensing Big Data Analytics
Geospatial Intelligence
Threat Analytics
Radio Frequency Signals IntelligenceSpace Ground Systems Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing
3322
DIFFERENTIATED POSITION IN LARGE, GROWING MARKETS
2020 Revenue
Addressable Market ($B)
$110B
3-Year CAGR (%)
7.4%
$30B
$20B
$23B
$11B
$12 B
$14B
12.0%
11.8%
STRONG PIPELINE AND WIN RATES
|
FEDERAL SOLUTIONS
|
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
|
$20B pipeline
|
$19B pipeline
|
50 bids > $100M
|
31 bids > $100M
|
46% overall win rate
|
47% overall win rate
|
1.14x TTM book to bill
|
1.01x TTM book to bill
|
~14% on-contract growth and extensions
|
~40% on-contract growth and extensions
3355
FEDERAL SOLUTIONS REVENUE
$ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range
3.0
2.5
ORGANIC GROWTH
2.0
0.5
1.9
0.1
2.4
0.2
0.2
-0.5
0.3
0.2
1.5
Space Ground SystemsISR
1.0
Information WarfarePlatforms, Tools &
Operations Resiliency
System IntegrationCommand & Control
SmallSatelliteGeospatial
Threat AnalyticsLife Sciences
Smart Infrastructure
RemediationRenewable Energy
0
2020
Program Transitions/ Completions
Win Rates:
Plan 40% Versus Historical 46%
Book-To-Bill:
Plan 1.20x Versus Historical 1.14x
High Growth Markets 1.45x in 2019-2020
C&IMD&CS&GSESBraxton
2023
36 36
FS PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS
|
CYBER
|
-
§ Offensive and defensive cyber operations driven by high-rate data processing and intelligence data fusion
-
§ Information warfare critical to competitive edge
-
§ Cyber, radio frequency and electronic warfare convergence enable combined effects
-
§ Specialized mission critical work has high barriers to entry and limited competition
|
SPACE
|
-
§ Space situational awareness critical to national security
-
§ Shift toward small satellites for lower cost and improved resiliency
-
§ Support 170+ spacecraft programs across 7 continents
-
§ Alternate positioning systems provide navigation in GPS-jammed environment
|
INTELLIGENCE
SURVEILLANCE RECONNAISSANCE
|
-
§ PeARL® and PeARL® Flash on demand 3D imagery to pinpoint high value targets
-
§ AI/ML, big data analytics, command & control, and edge computing drive tactical advantage
-
§ Best-of-breed, agnostic integrator ensures optimal customer solution
-
§ Joint all-domain operations to share and transmit data enabling faster decisions
Increased investment of 20x R&D since 2016 plus > $200M in OTAs
FEDERAL SOLUTIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range
10.0% 9.0%
0.4% 8.8%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
9.5%
8.0%
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
2020
BraxtonBid Higher Margins/Increase
FP/T&MIncreased Product SalesOverhead Management
2023
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE
$ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range
3.0
ORGANIC GROWTH
2.5
0.4
2.3
2.0
-0.7
2.0
1.5
0.6
Owner's Engineer
1.0
0.5
Environmental Remediation
Smart, Sustainable InfrastructureSmart Mobility (Tolling, Vehicle Miles Traveled, Congestion Pricing)
Vehicle Emissions Testing
Rail and Transit Systems
0
2020
Program Transitions/ Completions
Win Rates And Book-To-Bill:
Consistent with historic average
Program Transitions/ Completions:
Consistent with historic average
MS
CC
2023
Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.
CI PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS
|
SMART MOBILITY
|
-
§ Improved traffic flow and safety driven by iNET® - the most globally deployed traffic management system
-
§ Raise funds leveraging contactless tolling systems and congestion pricing
-
§ Cyber, AI/ML, cloud-based capabilities for data management and resiliency
|
ENVIRONMENTAL
REMEDIATION
|
-
§ Biden Administration priority
-
§ Eliminate environmental and climate hazards in abandoned mines, oil and gas wells and restore to a natural or economically usable state
-
§ Emerging contaminant (PFOS/PFAS) addressable market of > $700M per year
-
§ Climate change driving need for recycled water
|
TRANSPORTATION
|
-
§ Aging infrastructure propelling investment in North America; Middle East growth in KSA
-
§ Modernizing and improving infrastructure resiliency and life span
-
§ Leveraging technology like digital twins to reduce cost and improve accuracy
-
§ Post-pandemic global reinvention of cities, airports and rail & transit systems
Leverage Federal Solutions Technologies With Critical Infrastructure Domain Knowledge
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range
10.0%9.1%
0.4%
0.0%
9.0%
8.7%
8.0%
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
2020
Portfolio ManagementOther
2023
Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.
41 41
FEDERAL SOLUTIONS MARKET LEADERS PANEL
Moderated by Carey Smith
LIVE Q&A
Moderated by Carey Smith
INTELLIGENT NETWORKS
SMART MOBILITY PLATFORM
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LEADERS PANEL
Moderated by Carey Smith
LIVE Q&A
Moderated by Carey Smith
CLOUD-BASED COMMERCIAL
SATELLITE AUGMENTATION SERVICE
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
George Ball
Revenue Growth
Revenue growth will accelerate in 2022 and 2023
§ Potential US Infrastructure stimulus provides additional upside potential
Adjusted EBITDA / Margin
Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO
§ 2020 results represent record Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin
Margin Expansion
Margin expansion will continue
§ Supplement with additional margin accretive M&A
Cash Flow
Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO
§ Free Cash Flow Conversion will continue in excess of 100% of Adjusted Net Income
Balance Sheet Capacity
Substantial balance sheet capacity to fund future growth
-
§ Continued strong FCF Conversion
-
§ Significant borrowing capacity
-
§ Ongoing investment in organic growth
-
§ Target-rich M&A pipeline
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
REVENUE HISTORY
5,000
4,5004,000
3,955
3,919
3,561
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
CAGR 2018-2020 5%
2018
2019
2020
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.
REVENUE TARGET
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
CAGR 2020-2023
High Mid-Point
Low
2020
2023
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.
7% 6% 5%
ADJUSTED EBITDA HISTORY
500450400
350300246
325
343
Strong Adjusted EBITDA growth
CAGR 2018-2020
250
18%
200
150
100
50
0
2018
2019
2020
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.
ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET
500
450 High 450433
400 350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
CAGR 2020-2023
High Mid-Point
Low
2020
2023
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.
9% 8% 7%
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN HISTORY
10.0%
9.0%
8.2%
8.7%
8.0%6.9%
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0
2018
2019
Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years.
180bps margin expansion over the last two years
Ave. Increase 2018-2020 90bps
2020
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020.
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TARGET
10.0% 9.0% 8.0%
9.4% High
8.7%
9.3%
9.2% Low
Mid-Point
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0
2020
Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years.
Margin expansion will benefit from additional strategic M&A
Ave. Increase 2020-2023
High Mid-Point
Low
2023
Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture.
23bps 20bps 17bps
FREE CASH FLOW HISTORY
350300255
255 250200153
150
100
50
0
FCF Conversion
2018 145%
2019 74%
The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states.
Average FCF Conversion exceeds 100% of Adjusted
Net Income
CAGR 2018-2020 0%
2020 120%
FREE CASH FLOW TARGET
350
320 High
300
310
255
300
250
Mid-Point
Low
200
150
100
50
FCF Conversion anticipated to be greater than 100% of Adjusted
Net Income
CAGR 2020-2023
High
8%
Mid-Point
Low
7% 6%
0
FCF Conversion
2020 120%
2023
112%
NET DEBT LEVERAGE
$ In Millions / Net Leverage
1.8x
Significant balance
sheet flexibility
to drive
shareholder value
Pre-IPO
|
0.3x
|
0.3x
|
0.3x
|
2019 Avg
|
2020 Avg
|
2020
Pre-IPO Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing pro forma debt minus pro forma cash by 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ($246M). Pre IPO pro forma debt ($690M) is computed by adding $261M of additional debt for acquisition of OGSystems® and the total debt balance of $429M as of 31-Dec-2018. Pre-IPO pro
forma cash ($240M) is computed by subtracting $40M of cash used for acquisition of OGSystems® from the total cash balance of $280M as of 31-Dec-2018.
2019 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q2 2019, Q3 2019 and Q4 2019. 2019 Avg represents post-IPO reported periods.
2020 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q1 2020, Q2 2020, Q3 2020, and Q4 2020.
2020 is computed as of 31-Dec-2020.
The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states. Post-IPO the highest Net Debt Leverage was 0.6x in Q1 2020 and the lowest Net Leverage ratio was (0.1x) in Q3 2020.
|
Focus R&D on high
|
Cross-sell services and
|
Enhance margins through
|
growth and high margin
|
solutions to grow
|
operational
|
targeted technologies
|
recurring revenue with
|
enhancements and
|
core customers
|
portfolio shaping
|
|
Target high-growth
|
Drive accretive
|
Highest priority remains
|
technology focused
|
returns through a
|
Federal Solutions segment,
|
companies
|
disciplined approach
|
but open to targeted Critical
|
Infrastructure opportunities
|
|
Robust balance sheet
|
Committed to
|
M&A remains
|
and strong free
|
maintaining Investment
|
primary focus
|
cash flow
|
Grade profile
ICS: INTEGRATED
CELLULAR SURVEY
Moderated by Chuck Harrington
EXECUTIVE Q&A
