Parsons : 2021 Investor Day Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS The statements made during Investor Day and the material included therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during Investor Day that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information of otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage. These are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") and, accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of the Company's results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. These non-GAAP measures are frequently used by financial analysts covering Parsons Corporation and its peers. The Company's computation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted EBITDA is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following: § Exclude interest expense (net of interest income).

§ Exclude provision for income taxes.

§ Exclude depreciation and amortization.

§ Include net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

§ Exclude equity-based compensation.

§ Exclude transaction-related costs.

§ Exclude restructuring costs.

§ Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is computed by subtracting capital expenditures from Cash Flow from operating activities. Adjusted Net Income is computed by adjusting net income or loss attributable to Parsons Corporation for the following: § Exclude deferred tax asset recognition as a result of the company converting from an S-Corporation to a C-Corporation.

§ Exclude acquisition related intangible asset amortization.

§ Exclude equity-based compensation.

§ Exclude transaction-related costs.

§ Exclude restructuring costs.

§ Exclude other non-operational income or expense to include asset impairment charges, significant non-recurring litigation-related expenses, deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions, gain or loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Conversion is computed by dividing Free Cash Flow by Adjusted Net Income. Net Debt is computed by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt, excluding lease liabilities. Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing Net Debt by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA as of the balance sheet date. United in our quest to transcend. ELEVATING THE GAME VIDEO United in our quest to transcend. COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY Chuck Harrington WE ARE LISTENING AGENDA COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGYChuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO GROWING THE BUSINESSCarey Smith, President and COO MARKET LEADER PANELSMarket Leaders FINANCIAL OVERVIEWGeorge Ball, CFO Q&AHarrington, Smith, and Ball 9 MACROECONOMIC DRIVERS Cyber IncidentsThe New Space Race Near Peer Threats Connected Communities Global Financial Crisis STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES $4.0 $3.9 $3.8 BILLIONS $3.7 $3.6 $3.5 $3.4 $3.3 2018 2019 2020 REVENUE GROWTH LEVERS Expand In Growing Invest In Enabling Targeted Markets Technologies M&A INVEST IN GROWING MARKETS CYBER AND INTELLIGENCESPACE AND GEOSPATIAL MISSLE DEFENSE AND C5ISRCONNECTED COMMUNITIES Growing Profitable MarketsMission Critical CustomersTechnology DifferentiationFinancial Performance Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y 1188 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION 10.0% 9.0% 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 2018 2019 2020 MARGIN EXPANSION LEVERS HIGHER TECHNOLOGY CONTENT Products and SolutionsPatents and PendingGlobal Trademarks CASH FLOW CONVERSION 0% 2018 2019 2020 ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITMENTS Cultivating A Responsible Enterprise ENVIRONMENT SOCIAL GOVERNANCE GHG Commitment Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Environmental Remediation "Parsons Gives Back" Integrity Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y 2244 DRIVING SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION Growing Revenue and Margins with Strong Free Cash Flow Conversion Investing in our People, Technology R&D and M&A Environmental Stewardship, Responsible Corporate Citizenship and Ethical Governance United in our quest to transcend. ZEUS DIRECTED ENERGY SYSTEM VIDEO GROWING THE BUSINESS Carey Smith KEY MESSAGES BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION STRONG POSITION IN GROWING MARKETSDIFFERENTIATION FAVORABLE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO MACROENVIRONMENT TRENDSFEDERAL SOLUTIONS TRANSFORMATION 2016 2020 2023 CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRANSFORMATION 2016 2020 2023 M&A SUPPORTS INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS STRATEGY Sparta Delcan Polaris AlphaOGSystemsQRC® TechnologiesBraxton Science & Technology Group 2011 2014 2018 2019 2020 Systems Engineering Missile Defense Cyber Intelligent Transportation Rail and TransitSpace Solutions Cyber AI/ML Command and Control Advanced Sensing Big Data Analytics Geospatial Intelligence Threat Analytics Radio Frequency Signals IntelligenceSpace Ground Systems Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y 3322 DIFFERENTIATED POSITION IN LARGE, GROWING MARKETS 2020 Revenue Addressable Market ($B) $110B 3-Year CAGR (%) 7.4% $30B $20B $23B $11B $12 B $14B 12.0% 11.8% Sources: Markets and Markets, Bloomberg CIT, U.S. budgets, B of A space analysis, BCC Research, Research Reports World, Research and Markets, Atlas VPN, Report Linker STRONG PIPELINE AND WIN RATES FEDERAL SOLUTIONS CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE $20B pipeline $19B pipeline 50 bids > $100M 31 bids > $100M 46% overall win rate 47% overall win rate 1.14x TTM book to bill 1.01x TTM book to bill ~14% on-contract growth and extensions ~40% on-contract growth and extensions Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y 3355 FEDERAL SOLUTIONS REVENUE $ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range 3.0 2.5 ORGANIC GROWTH 2.0 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.4 0.2 0.2 -0.5 0.3 0.2 1.5 Space Ground SystemsISR 1.0 Information WarfarePlatforms, Tools & Operations Resiliency System IntegrationCommand & Control SmallSatelliteGeospatial Threat AnalyticsLife Sciences Smart Infrastructure RemediationRenewable Energy 0 2020 Program Transitions/ Completions Win Rates: Plan 40% Versus Historical 46% Book-To-Bill: Plan 1.20x Versus Historical 1.14x High Growth Markets 1.45x in 2019-2020 C&IMD&CS&GSESBraxton 2023 Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl R/ PDrAopYr2ie0ta2r1y 36 36 FS PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS CYBER § Offensive and defensive cyber operations driven by high-rate data processing and intelligence data fusion

§ Information warfare critical to competitive edge

§ Cyber, radio frequency and electronic warfare convergence enable combined effects

§ Specialized mission critical work has high barriers to entry and limited competition SPACE § Space situational awareness critical to national security

§ Shift toward small satellites for lower cost and improved resiliency

§ Support 170+ spacecraft programs across 7 continents

§ Alternate positioning systems provide navigation in GPS-jammed environment INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE RECONNAISSANCE § PeARL® and PeARL® Flash on demand 3D imagery to pinpoint high value targets

§ AI/ML, big data analytics, command & control, and edge computing drive tactical advantage

§ Best-of-breed, agnostic integrator ensures optimal customer solution

§ Joint all-domain operations to share and transmit data enabling faster decisions Increased investment of 20x R&D since 2016 plus > $200M in OTAs FEDERAL SOLUTIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range 10.0% 9.0% 0.4% 8.8% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 9.5% 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0.0% 2020 BraxtonBid Higher Margins/Increase FP/T&MIncreased Product SalesOverhead Management 2023 CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE $ In Billions / 2020-2023 Revenue Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range 3.0 ORGANIC GROWTH 2.5 0.4 2.3 2.0 -0.7 2.0 1.5 0.6 Owner's Engineer 1.0 0.5 Environmental Remediation Smart, Sustainable InfrastructureSmart Mobility (Tolling, Vehicle Miles Traveled, Congestion Pricing) Vehicle Emissions Testing Rail and Transit Systems 0 2020 Program Transitions/ Completions Win Rates And Book-To-Bill: Consistent with historic average Program Transitions/ Completions: Consistent with historic average MS CC 2023 Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture. CI PORTFOLIO ALIGNED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS SMART MOBILITY § Improved traffic flow and safety driven by iNET® - the most globally deployed traffic management system

§ Raise funds leveraging contactless tolling systems and congestion pricing

§ Cyber, AI/ML, cloud-based capabilities for data management and resiliency ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION § Biden Administration priority

§ Eliminate environmental and climate hazards in abandoned mines, oil and gas wells and restore to a natural or economically usable state

§ Emerging contaminant (PFOS/PFAS) addressable market of > $700M per year

§ Climate change driving need for recycled water TRANSPORTATION § Aging infrastructure propelling investment in North America; Middle East growth in KSA

§ Modernizing and improving infrastructure resiliency and life span

§ Leveraging technology like digital twins to reduce cost and improve accuracy

§ Post-pandemic global reinvention of cities, airports and rail & transit systems Leverage Federal Solutions Technologies With Critical Infrastructure Domain Knowledge CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 2020-2023 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Walk At Mid-Point Of Target Range 10.0%9.1% 0.4% 0.0% 9.0% 8.7% 8.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0.0% 2020 Portfolio ManagementOther 2023 Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture. Sensitive / ConIfNidVeEnStiTaOl /RPDroApYri2e0ta2r1y 41 41 FEDERAL SOLUTIONS MARKET LEADERS PANEL Moderated by Carey Smith LIVE Q&A Moderated by Carey Smith United in our quest to transcend. BREAK VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY United in our quest to transcend. INTELLIGENT NETWORKS SMART MOBILITY PLATFORM VIDEO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LEADERS PANEL Moderated by Carey Smith LIVE Q&A Moderated by Carey Smith United in our quest to transcend. CLOUD-BASED COMMERCIAL SATELLITE AUGMENTATION SERVICE VIDEO FINANCIAL OVERVIEW George Ball Revenue Growth Revenue growth will accelerate in 2022 and 2023 § Potential US Infrastructure stimulus provides additional upside potential Adjusted EBITDA / Margin Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO § 2020 results represent record Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin Margin Expansion Margin expansion will continue § Supplement with additional margin accretive M&A Cash Flow Strong performance since our May 2019 IPO § Free Cash Flow Conversion will continue in excess of 100% of Adjusted Net Income Balance Sheet Capacity Substantial balance sheet capacity to fund future growth § Continued strong FCF Conversion

§ Significant borrowing capacity

§ Ongoing investment in organic growth

§ Target-rich M&A pipeline STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES REVENUE HISTORY 5,000 4,5004,000 3,955 3,919 3,561 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Solid historic growth CAGR 2018-2020 5% 2018 2019 2020 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. REVENUE TARGET 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 CAGR 2020-2023 High Mid-Point Low 2020 2023 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture. 7% 6% 5% ADJUSTED EBITDA HISTORY 500450400 350300246 325 343 Strong Adjusted EBITDA growth CAGR 2018-2020 250 18% 200 150 100 50 0 2018 2019 2020 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET 500 450 High 450433 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 CAGR 2020-2023 High Mid-Point Low 2020 2023 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture. 9% 8% 7% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN HISTORY 10.0% 9.0% 8.2% 8.7% 8.0%6.9% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0 2018 2019 Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years. 180bps margin expansion over the last two years Ave. Increase 2018-2020 90bps 2020 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Polaris Alpha® May 31, 2018, OGSystems® January 7, 2019, QRC® Technologies July 31, 2019, and Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TARGET 10.0% 9.0% 8.0% 9.4% High 8.7% 9.3% 9.2% Low Mid-Point 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0 2020 Average increase calculated as margin expansion over the stated period-of-time divided by number of years. Margin expansion will benefit from additional strategic M&A Ave. Increase 2020-2023 High Mid-Point Low 2023 Acquisitions impacting results shown above as follows: Braxton Science and Technology Group November 19, 2020. Target assumes Edmonton Light Rail as fully consolidated joint venture. 23bps 20bps 17bps FREE CASH FLOW HISTORY 350300255 255 250200153 150 100 50 0 FCF Conversion 2018 145% 2019 74% The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states. Average FCF Conversion exceeds 100% of Adjusted Net Income CAGR 2018-2020 0% 2020 120% FREE CASH FLOW TARGET 350 320 High 300 310 255 300 250 Mid-Point Low 200 150 100 50 FCF Conversion anticipated to be greater than 100% of Adjusted Net Income CAGR 2020-2023 High 8% Mid-Point Low 7% 6% 0 FCF Conversion 2020 120% 2023 112% NET DEBT LEVERAGE $ In Millions / Net Leverage 1.8x Significant balance sheet flexibility to drive shareholder value Pre-IPO 0.3x 0.3x 0.3x 2019 Avg 2020 Avg 2020 Pre-IPO Net Debt Leverage is computed by dividing pro forma debt minus pro forma cash by 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ($246M). Pre IPO pro forma debt ($690M) is computed by adding $261M of additional debt for acquisition of OGSystems® and the total debt balance of $429M as of 31-Dec-2018. Pre-IPO pro forma cash ($240M) is computed by subtracting $40M of cash used for acquisition of OGSystems® from the total cash balance of $280M as of 31-Dec-2018. 2019 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q2 2019, Q3 2019 and Q4 2019. 2019 Avg represents post-IPO reported periods. 2020 Avg is computed by averaging the Net Debt Leverage as of Q1 2020, Q2 2020, Q3 2020, and Q4 2020. 2020 is computed as of 31-Dec-2020. The company was an S-Corp during 2018 and a portion of 2019 and was not subject to US income taxes, including in most states. Post-IPO the highest Net Debt Leverage was 0.6x in Q1 2020 and the lowest Net Leverage ratio was (0.1x) in Q3 2020. Focus R&D on high Cross-sell services and Enhance margins through growth and high margin solutions to grow operational targeted technologies recurring revenue with enhancements and core customers portfolio shaping INVESTOR DAY 2021 Target high-growth Drive accretive Highest priority remains technology focused returns through a Federal Solutions segment, companies disciplined approach but open to targeted Critical Infrastructure opportunities INVESTOR DAY 2021 Robust balance sheet Committed to M&A remains and strong free maintaining Investment primary focus cash flow Grade profile United in our quest to transcend. ICS: INTEGRATED CELLULAR SURVEY VIDEO Moderated by Chuck Harrington EXECUTIVE Q&A United in our quest to transcend. THANK YOU United in our quest to transcend. Attachments Original document

