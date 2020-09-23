Log in
Parsons : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

09/23/2020 | 07:50am EDT
09-23-2020
Parsons to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., September 23, 2020 - Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 11, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit www.parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
Media

Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com
+1 703.851.4425

Investor Relations

Dave Spille
VP, Investor Relations
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com
+1 571.655.8264

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:49:01 UTC
