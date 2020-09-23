Parsons : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., September 23, 2020 - Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 11, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.