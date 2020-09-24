Log in
Parsons : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

09/24/2020 | 10:42am EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 11, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 6876155.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:




Media                                                      

Investor Relations

Bryce McDevitt                                         

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation                               

Parsons Corporation

+1 703.851.4425                                      

+1 571.655.8264

Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com                 

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

 

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-4-2020-301137630.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
