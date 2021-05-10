Log in
PARSONS CORPORATION

Parsons to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021

05/10/2021 | 07:25am EDT
CENTREVILLE, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021. Carey Smith, President and COO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for 30 days.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt        
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 941 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 339 M 4 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Harrington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carey A. Smith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart Kippelman Chief Information Officer
James F. McGovern Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARSONS CORPORATION18.40%4 339
ACCENTURE PLC11.61%185 310
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.44%158 195
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.55%129 972
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.61%82 929
INFOSYS LIMITED7.70%78 382