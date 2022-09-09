Parsvnath Developers : Annual General Meeting 09/09/2022 | 03:30am EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE is hereby given that the 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") of the Members of PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LIMITED will be held on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. through VIDEO CONFERENCING ("VC") / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ("OAVM"), to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider and adopt: the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Report of the Auditors thereon. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain (DIN: 00333881), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. SPECIAL BUSINESS 3. Approval for Re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain as a Whole time Director designated as Chairman of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors and in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 200, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the applicable Rules made thereunder read with Schedule V to the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof, for the time being in force) and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and subject to approval of the Central Government, if required and subject to such other consent(s), approval(s) and permission(s) as may be necessary in this regard and subject to such conditions as may be imposed by any authority while granting such consent(s), permission(s) and approval(s) and as agreed by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as 'Board', which term shall unless repugnant to the context or meaning thereof, be deemed to include Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/ or any other Committee thereof or any person authorised by the Board in this behalf), the consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain (DIN:00333486) as a Whole-time Director designated as Chairman of the Company, for the period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, on the following remuneration and terms & conditions: Annual Report - 2021-22 1 A. REMUNERATION NIL Salary, Perquisites & Allowances B. SITTING FEE No sitting fess shall be payable for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors or any Committee thereof. C. TERMINATION The appointment, notwithstanding the tenure fixed from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, may be terminated by either party by giving six months' notice in writing. However, no compensation for the loss of office will be payable as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. During the tenure of his office, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain shall not be liable to retirement by rotation. D. OTHERS Gratuity at the end of the tenure shall be as per Company's rules. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution including but not limited to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment, including change in designation and remuneration, in such manner as may be mutually agreed." 4. APPROVAL FOR RE-APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MR. SANJEEV KUMAR JAIN AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR DESIGNATED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) OF THE COMPANY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors and in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 200, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the applicable Rules made thereunder read with Schedule V to the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof, for the time being in force) and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and subject to approval of the Central Government, if required and subject to such other consent(s), approval(s) and permission(s) as may be necessary in this regard and subject to such conditions as may be imposed by any authority while granting such consent(s), permission(s) and approval(s) and as agreed by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as 'Board', which term shall unless repugnant to the context or meaning thereof, be deemed to include Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/ or any other Committee thereof or any person authorised by the Board in this behalf), the consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain (DIN:00333881) as a Whole-time Director designated as Managing Director and CEO of the Company, for the period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, on the following remuneration and terms & conditions: A. REMUNERATION Salary, Perquisites NIL & Allowances B. SITTING FEE No sitting fess shall be payable for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors or any Committee thereof. C. TERMINATION The appointment, notwith- standing the tenure fixed from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, may be terminated by either party by giving six months'notice in writing. However, no compensation for the loss of office will be payable as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. During the tenure of his office, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain shall be liable to retirement by rotation. D. OTHERS Gratuity at the end of the tenure shall be as per Company's rules. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution including but not limited to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment, including change in designation and remuneration, in such manner as may be mutually agreed." 2 Annual Report - 2021-22 5. Approval for Re-appointment and remuneration of Dr. Rajeev Jain as a Whole time Director designated as Director (Marketing) of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors and in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 200, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the applicable Rules made thereunder read with Schedule V to the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof, for the time being in force) and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and subject to approval of the Central Government, if required and subject to such other consent(s), approval(s) and permission(s) as may be necessary in this regard and subject to such conditions as may be imposed by any authority while granting such consent(s), permission(s) and approval(s) and as agreed by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as 'Board', which term shall unless repugnant to the context or meaning thereof, be deemed to include Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/ or any other Committee or any person authorised by the Board in this behalf), the consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Dr. Rajeev Jain (DIN:00433463) as a Whole-time Director designated as Director (Marketing) of the Company, for the period of five years from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, on the following remuneration and terms & conditions: A. REMUNERATION Salary, NIL Perquisites & Allowances B. SITTING FEE No sitting fess shall be payable for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors or any Committee thereof. C. TERMINATION The appointment, notwith- standing the tenure fixed from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, may be terminated by either party by giving six months' notice in writing. However, no compensation for the loss of office will be payable as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. During the tenure of his office, Dr. Rajeev Jain shall be liable to retirement by rotation. D. OTHERS Gratuity at the end of the tenure shall be as per Company's rules. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution including but not limited to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment, including change in designation and remuneration, in such manner as may be mutually agreed." 6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. SUBHASH CHANDER SETIA AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment thereof for the time being in force), Mr. Subhash Chander Setia (DIN: 01883343) who has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2021 to hold office for a term of 18 months up to December 29, 2022 and who is eligible for reappointment and who meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with the rules made thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations and who has submitted a declaration to that effect and in respect of whom the Company has received a Notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Act proposing his Annual Report - 2021-22 3 candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby reappointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a second term of five years commencing with effect from December 30, 2022 up to December 29, 2027. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution." 7. RE-APPOINTMENT OF DR. RAKSHITA SHHARMA AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), Dr. Rakshita Shharma (DIN: 08579771) who has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2021 to hold office for a term of 18 months up to December 29, 2022 and who is eligible for re- appointment and who meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with the rules made thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations and who has submitted a declaration to that effect and in respect of whom the Company has received a Notice in writing from a Member under Section 160(1) of the Act proposing her candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a second term of five years commencing with effect from December 30, 2022 up to December 29, 2027. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper and expedient to give effect to this resolution." 8. Ratification of remuneration of M/s Chandra Wadhwa & Co., Cost Accountants, Cost Auditors of the Company, for the Financial Year 2022-23 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:- "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the remuneration of `3,25,000/-(Rupees Three Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand only) and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses, if any, plus applicable taxes, as approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to be paid to M/s Chandra Wadhwa & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000239), Cost Auditors of the Company, to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, be and is hereby ratified, confirmed and approved. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds , things and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." 9. Private placement of Non- Convertible Debentures To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following Resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 42, 71 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and subject to the provisions of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for making offer(s) or invitation(s) to subscribe to Secured/ Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCDs") on private placement basis, in one or 4 Annual Report - 2021-22 This is an excerpt of the original content. 