The real estate market has been changing rapidly in recent years trying to overcome its struggles over more than a decade. The two years of COVID-19 pandemic were an even greater chal- lenge. But the sector can now see a bright light at the end of a very long tunnel after the recently concluded financial year. The sector has shown resilience and is now poised for continued growth. There are some concerns about the broader macroeconomic situation, such as the slump in global GDP growth. Howev- er, the Indian economy's growth engines remain resilient, despite continued supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This creates a conducive environment for the real estate sector to continue its journey to recovery. The sector is expected to benefit from several factors, including the government's focus on infrastructure development, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing demand for housing. The sector is also becoming more organized and professional, which is helping to improve investor confidence.

The performance of the sector improved during FY22-23 across segments. Residential segment, which has been under a dark cloud for years, not only crossed the pre-pandemic levels, in terms of sales and new supply, the YOY growth during the year was unprecedented with 31% and 44% jump respectively, in the 8 major markets of the country. This helped the sector bring down its quarters to sell number to a record low of 7.2 at the end of the year. The trend towards premiumisation and the shift from rent to buy among the key demographic indicate that the future demand will remain robust. Similarly, in the office segment, the industry was able to close sale/leasing transactions for 30% more space during the year. The reversal of trend in favour of Work From Home during the pandemic is helping drive the demand as most corporates implement Return To Office policies. The Hybrid model is, however, here to stay as it offers the companies a tool to offer value to group of employees who need such support to balance their work and personal lives. This dynamic essentially favours more flexible and technologically integrated workplac- es. The return of shoppers to retail stores led to a major uptick in absorption of available Retail space offered by the Real Estate sector during the year. There were other emerging and growing segments such as Industrial, Logistics, Data Centres, Co-living, Hospitality, etc. that did well during the reported financial year and are likely to contribute significantly to the sector's growth in