ParTec AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans Kilger, steps down to be appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company
Munich, July 25, 2023 - ParTec AG announces that the Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, Hans Kilger, will step down from his position effective from the end of the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2023. Iram Kamal, a lawyer at BT Bayerntreuhand GmbH Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, will be proposed as the new member of the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting. Ms. Kamal has extensive knowledge of the company through her long-standing advisory work.
The reason for stepping down from the Supervisory Board is the intended appointment of Hans Kilger, auditor and tax accountant, as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
About ParTec AG:
ParTec AG specializes in the development and provision of state-of-the-art Supercomputers and Quantum Computers as well as accompanying operating software. Its offering includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of advanced High Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC). Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of High Performance Computing and Quantum Computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.
25.07.2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ParTec AG
|Possartstr. 20
|81679 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@par-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.par-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5A34
|WKN:
|A3E5A3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1687009
