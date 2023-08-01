EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ParTec AG: Shares also tradable on Xetra as of today

Munich, August 1st, 2023 - The shares of ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), manufacturer and developer of innovative and worldwide leading dynamic modular supercomputers as well as quantum computers, are tradable on Xetra, the electronic trading platform of Deutsche Börse AG, as of today. By listing its shares on Xetra, ParTec is positioning itself even more broadly on the capital market and increasing its visibility among international investors. It is also intended to increase the overall liquidity of trading in ParTec shares. Since July 3rd 2023, ParTec AG shares have been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The free float of the share currently amounts to approx. 13 percent. ICF Bank AG acts as designated sponsor.

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG based in Munich: "With the listing on Xetra, ParTec takes another important step on its growth path. We are addressing an even larger group of investors on one of the most liquid stock exchanges in the world, making it even easier for investors to invest in ParTec and participate in our growth."

ParTec AG is a manufacturer of supercomputers and quantum computers and has more than 150 granted and pending patents in key industrial regions around the world. The order volume is currently in the three-digit million euro range. With its products and services as well as the innovative ParaStation Modulo software, ParTec is one of the leading companies in super and quantum computing and plays an active role in the sustainable reshaping of high-performance computing. Among other things, ParTec cooperates closely on various projects with the Jülich Research Centre, one of the leading research institutions in the field of supercomputers. These machines offer completely new capabilities for the integration of data analysis, artificial intelligence and simulation, for example for the detection of new materials, the optimisation of power supply or drug research. Such complex calculations are only possible if machines of the kind ParTec supplies are available.

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its offer includes the distribution of future-oriented High Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of development, construction and operation of these highly developed and sophisticated systems. The approach of modular supercomputing represents a unique selling point and success feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

