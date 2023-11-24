ParTec AG wins the IPO Award of the German Stock Exchange for the best small-cap IPO

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Munich, 24 November 2023 - ParTec AG, German developer and manufacturer of modular supercomputers and quantum computers, is one of the most successful newcomers on the Frankfurt trading floor with its IPO completed in July 2023 and yesterday received the IPO Award from Deutsche Börse Group and Weimar Media Group in the "Smallcap IPO" category at the Städel Museum. In front of around 100 invited guests, including high-ranking representatives from politics, business and society, the winners in four categories were honoured at a festive evening event in Frankfurt. The laudatory speech for ParTec AG was given by Dr Fabian Mehring, Minister of State for Digital Affairs in Bavaria.

"The IPO of ParTec AG was an extraordinary milestone in 2023, alongside the award of the contract for the construction of the first exascale computer JUPITER in Europe to a consortium of ParTec and Eviden. I am proud and grateful that our commitment has been so comprehensively recognised by the jury of renowned financial experts with this award," said Hugo Falter, Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer of ParTec AG, who accepted the award.

ParTec AG celebrated its stock market debut on 3 July 2023 with a direct listing in Frankfurt. The market capitalisation was around 900 million euros at the IPO.

The IPO Award was presented for the first time in 2023.

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its offering includes the sale of pioneering high-performance computers (HPC) and quantum computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) approach is a unique and successful feature of ParTec AG, which is particularly suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in AI. Further information about the company and ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

