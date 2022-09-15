PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : AMENDED NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Israeli Companies Regulations (Notice and advertisement regarding a general meeting and a class meeting in a public company and the addition of an item to the agenda) (2000). In such case, the Company will file an amended agenda and an amended Deed of Vote no later than September 21, 2022. The filing of an amended agenda will not require the change of the Record Date as set forth above and in the attached Proxy Statement. The Hebrew form of the Deed of Vote, the amended agenda and the amended Deed of Vote (both, if any) and position notices are or will be available on the websites: www.magna.isa.gov.ilor www.maya.tase.co.il; and an English convenience translation of the documents is available on Form 6-K at the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR System http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Shareholders who will not attend the EGM in person are requested to complete, date and sign the aforementioned form of Deed of Vote distributed herewith (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any) (either the Hebrew or the English version) and to return it promptly (and in any event at least four (4) hours prior to the time of the EGM) to the Company at its address above or use the electronic voting system for shareholder meetings of publicly listed Israeli companies via its MAGNA system, following a registration process, no later than six (6) hours before the time fixed for the EGM. The shareholders are requested to vote only once, either by sending the Deed of Vote (the Hebrew version or the English version, but not both) or by electronic voting. If a shareholder votes both ways on any matter, the vote on that matter shall be disqualified.

The Company's Articles of Association also allow shareholders registered in the Company's Shareholders Register to appoint a proxy to vote in their stead (whether personally or by means of a Deed of Vote) at the EGM, by means of a Deed of Authorization in the form attached to this Proxy Statement, so long as the Deed of Authorization is delivered to the Company at least four (4) hours prior to the time of the EGM. Shareholders may revoke their Deeds of Authorization by a written notice received at the Company's offices prior to the commencement of the EGM, and vote their shares in person.

Two or more shareholders holding Ordinary Shares conferring in the aggregate at least one-third of our voting rights, present in person or by proxy at the EGM, or who have delivered to us a Deed of Vote, will constitute a lawful quorum at the EGM. Should no lawful quorum be present one half hour following the time set for the EGM, the EGM shall be adjourned to October 27, 2022 at the same time and place.

A shareholder is entitled to contact the Company directly and receive the text of the Deed of Vote (ktav hatzba'a) (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any) and the Position Notices (hodaot emda) (if any).

A shareholder, whose shares are registered with a member of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "Exchange"), is required to prove his share ownership to vote at the EGM. Such shareholder shall provide the Company with an ownership certificate (as of the Record Date) from that Exchange member and is entitled to receive the ownership certificate in the branch of the Exchange member or by mail to his address (in consideration of mailing fees only), if the shareholder so requested. Such a request will be made in advance for a particular securities account.