PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : AMENDED NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
09/15/2022 | 03:50am EDT
Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel
September 7, 2022
And amended notice dated Septemper 14, 2022
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
AMENDEDNOTICE OF
EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
On September 7, 2022, Partner Communications Company Ltd. (the "Company", "Partner" or "we") announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to
Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of shareholders constituting an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (the "Company", "Partner" or "we") willbe held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 14:00 (Israel time), at our offices, 8 Ha'amal Street, Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel or at any adjournment thereof.
Due to a technical error, Item 3 on the agenda contained a proposed resolution to amend the Aricles of Association and cancel the provision with resect to rights and restrictions of the "Founding Shareholders" and the "Founding Israeli Shareholders", while the correct proposed resolution should refer solely to the rights and restrictions of the "Founding Israeli Shaeholders".
Therefore, the Company has amended the Notice of the Extraordinary Meeting the Proxy Statement for the Meeting and the deed of vote, to reflect the correct proposed resolution in Item 3 (no changes are made to Item 1 and Item 2 on the agenda.).
Accordingly,Iit is proposed at the EGM to adopt the following resolutions:
(1)
to approve the
amendment of the Company's Compensation Policy for Office
Holders;
(2)
to approve the
compensation terms to Mr. Shlomo Rodav, as the Company's
Chairman of the Board of Directors; and
In addition, the following resolution is presented to the EGM for its determination whether or not to adopt such resolution:
(3)To amend the Company's Articles of Association and cancel the provisions with respect to rights and restrictions of Founding Shareholders andFounding Israeli Shareholders' rights and restrictions.
It should be noted that the Board of Directors does not take a position on this matter, and the decision on the matter is left exclusively to the EGM.
The vote of the holders of a majority of the Ordinary Shares participating in the EGM and voting on the matter is required for the approval of items 1-2, provided, that one of the following conditions is fulfilled: (i) the majority of votes in favor of the matter shall include at least a majority of the votes of shareholders not constituting Controlling Parties (as stated in the Israeli Companies Law (1999), as amended (the "Israeli Companies Law"), including section 268 thereof, "Controlling Parties") in the Company, or those having a Personal Interest (as defined in the Israeli Companies Law, a "Personal Interest") in the approval of the pertinent item, participating in the vote; which votes shall not include abstaining votes; or (ii) the total number of objecting votes of the shareholders mentioned in clause (i) does not exceed 2% of the total voting rights in the Company.
However, to the extent permitted by law, if the General Meeting shall oppose approving the Compensation Policy, the Compensation Committee and Board of Directors shall be able to approve the Compensation Policy, after having held another discussion of the Compensation Policy and after having determined, on the basis of detailed reasoning, that, notwithstanding the opposition of the General Meeting, the adoption of the Compensation Policy is for the benefit of the Company.
The vote of the holders of a majority of at least three quarters (75%) of the votes of Ordinary Shares participating in the EGM and voting on the matter is required for the approval of item 3.
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2022 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to participate in and vote at the EGM, subject to the restrictions in the Company's Articles of Association, as set forth in the attached Proxy Statement. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the EGM in person.
The Israeli Companies Regulations (Deeds of Vote and Position Notices) (2005), as amended, state that shareholders who will not attend the EGM in person may vote with respect to items 1-3 on the agenda by completing the second part of the Hebrew form of the Deed of Vote (ktav hatzba'a). For the shareholders' convenience, an English convenience translation of the Deed of Vote is included. Under such regulations, the shareholders may also submit a position notice (hoda'at emda) to the Company's offices (envelope marked clearly as "position notice", to the Company Secretary, at the address stated above) in respect of items 1-3 on the agenda, no later than ten (10) days before the EGM meeting date (October 10, 2022). The deadline for submission of the Board of Directors' response to such position notices is October 15, 2022. Changes to the EGM agenda may be made after the filing of the Deed of Vote, including by adding an item to the agenda following a shareholder request (in accordance with Section 66(b) to the Israeli Companies Law) submitted to the Company no later than September 14 , 2022 (seven (7) days following the date of filing the attached Proxy Statement), all in accordance with an amendment to the
Israeli Companies Regulations (Notice and advertisement regarding a general meeting and a class meeting in a public company and the addition of an item to the agenda) (2000). In such case, the Company will file an amended agenda and an amended Deed of Vote no later than September 21, 2022. The filing of an amended agenda will not require the change of the Record Date as set forth above and in the attached Proxy Statement. The Hebrew form of the Deed of Vote, the amended agenda and the amended Deed of Vote (both, if any) and position notices are or will be available on the websites: www.magna.isa.gov.ilor www.maya.tase.co.il; and an English convenience translation of the documents is available on Form 6-K at the U.S.
Shareholders who will not attend the EGM in person are requested to complete, date and sign the aforementioned form of Deed of Vote distributed herewith (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any) (either the Hebrew or the English version) and to return it promptly (and in any event at least four (4) hours prior to the time of the EGM) to the Company at its address above or use the electronic voting system for shareholder meetings of publicly listed Israeli companies via its MAGNA system, following a registration process, no later than six (6) hours before the time fixed for the EGM. The shareholders are requested to vote only once, either by sending the Deed of Vote (the Hebrew version or the English version, but not both) or by electronic voting. If a shareholder votes both ways on any matter, the vote on that matter shall be disqualified.
The Company's Articles of Association also allow shareholders registered in the Company's Shareholders Register to appoint a proxy to vote in their stead (whether personally or by means of a Deed of Vote) at the EGM, by means of a Deed of Authorization in the form attached to this Proxy Statement, so long as the Deed of Authorization is delivered to the Company at least four (4) hours prior to the time of the EGM. Shareholders may revoke their Deeds of Authorization by a written notice received at the Company's offices prior to the commencement of the EGM, and vote their shares in person.
Two or more shareholders holding Ordinary Shares conferring in the aggregate at least one-third of our voting rights, present in person or by proxy at the EGM, or who have delivered to us a Deed of Vote, will constitute a lawful quorum at the EGM. Should no lawful quorum be present one half hour following the time set for the EGM, the EGM shall be adjourned to October 27, 2022 at the same time and place.
A shareholder is entitled to contact the Company directly and receive the text of the Deed of Vote (ktav hatzba'a) (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any) and the Position Notices (hodaot emda) (if any).
A shareholder, whose shares are registered with a member of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "Exchange"), is required to prove his share ownership to vote at the EGM. Such shareholder shall provide the Company with an ownership certificate (as of the Record Date) from that Exchange member and is entitled to receive the ownership certificate in the branch of the Exchange member or by mail to his address (in consideration of mailing fees only), if the shareholder so requested. Such a request will be made in advance for a particular securities account.
A shareholder, whose shares are registered with an Exchange member, is entitled to receive from the Exchange member who holds the share on the shareholder's behalf, by e-mail, for no charge, a link to the text of the Deed of Vote (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any) and to the Position Notices (if any) posted on the Israel Securities Authority website, unless the shareholder notified that he is not so interested; provided, that the notice was provided with respect to a particular securities account, prior to the Record Date.
Copies of the proposed resolutions are available at our offices, 8 Ha'amal Street, Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, every business day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Israel time), following prior coordination at telephone number +972-54-7814191.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Sarit Hecht, Adv.
Company Secretary
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
8 Ha'amal Street
Rosh Ha'ayin 4810302, Israel
AMENDEDPROXY STATEMENT
This Proxy Statement is furnished to the holders of Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), including holders of American Depositary Shares (each representing one Ordinary Share, the "ADSs") of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (the "Company", "Partner" or "we") in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of proxies for use at a general meeting of shareholders constituting an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"), to be held on Thursday October 20, 2022 commencing at 14:00 (Israel time), at our offices, 8 Ha'amal Street, Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, or at any adjournment thereof.
It is proposed at the EGM to adopt the following resolutions:
(1)
to approve the
amendment of the Company's Compensation Policy for Office
Holders;
(2)
to approve
the compensation terms to Mr. Shlomo Rodav, as the Company's
Chairman of the Board of Directors; and
In addition, the following resolution is presented to the EGM for its determination whether or not to adopt such resolution:
(3)To amend the Company's Articles of Association and cancel the provisions with respect to rights and restrictions of Founding Shareholders andFounding Israeli Shareholders' rights and restrictions.
It should be noted that the Board of Directors does not take a position on this matter, and the decision on the matter is left exclusively to the EGM.
A form of a Deed of Vote (Hebrew and English versions) for use at the EGM (either the Hebrew or the English version) is distributed herewith (or an amended Deed of Vote (if any) will be filed). With respect to Items 1-3 on the agenda, the Deed of Vote shall also be deemed as a Deed of Vote (Ktav Hatzba'a) under the Israeli Companies Law and Israeli Companies Regulations (Deeds of Vote and Position Notices) (2005), as amended. Shareholders may withdraw their Deed of Vote by contacting the Company at its address above and duly proving their identity, at least 24 hours prior to the EGM and vote their shares in person. Ordinary Shares represented by any Deed of Vote in the Hebrew or the English version distributed herewith (or the amended Deed of Vote, if any), if properly executed and delivered to the Company at the address above at least four (4) hours prior to the time of the EGM
