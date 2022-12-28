Advanced search
    PTNR   US70211M1099

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:45 2022-12-28 pm EST
7.000 USD   -2.37%
01:32pPartner Communications : ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Partner Communications Purchases Right of Use for 120,000 Fiber Optic Lines From Bezeq
MT
12/22Partner communications announces entering into an agreement with bezeq for the purchase of an indefeasible right of use of fiber-optic infrastructure lines
PR
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER
FORM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING THE
AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN
INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, December 28, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced that further to the Company's immediate report on December 22, 2022, on December 27, 2022 a letter was received by the Company from the Ministry of Communications, concerning the agreement which was executed between the Company and Bezeq- the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. ("Bezeq" and "the Agreement"), regarding the purchase of an indefeasible and irrevocable right of use (IRU) of non-specific fiber optic infrastructure lines in buildings connected to Bezeq's fiber-optic infrastructure ("theLetter").

The Letter states that from a preliminary examination of the Agreement, it appears to raise real competitive concerns. Therefore, and bearing in mind the various provisions of the Communications Law (Bezeq and Broadcasting), 1982, the characteristics of Bezeq and bearing in mind its license - the Ministry of Communications contacted Bezeq with a request to receive its position. The aforementioned- in light of the Agreement being adapted to the characteristics of a single authorized supplier (the Company) and therefore cannot be used as a relevant shelf offering for other authorized suppliers in the wholesale market.

The results of the discussion between the Ministry of Communications and Bezeq can affect the agreement in force with Bezeq and its implementation.

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Sigal Tzadok
Acting Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4958
Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

Attachments

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
