Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES RECEIVING LAWSUITS AND MOTIONS FOR THE RECOGNITION OF THESE LAWSUITS AS CLASS ACTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:06am EST

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING LAWSUITS AND MOTIONS FOR THE RECOGNITION OF THESE LAWSUITS AS CLASS ACTIONS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, November 8, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received 2 lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions (the "Motions"), filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-JaffaDistrict Court on November 2, 2020.

In the motions it was allegedly claimed that the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service in return for the payment.

The total amount claimed in each of the Motions was not stated by the applicants, but was estimated by the applicants in each of the Motions to be at least tens of millions of NIS.

Requests for recognition of lawsuits as class actions on similar grounds have been recently filed against other telecommunication companies.

Partner is reviewing the Motions and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuits or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television

1

services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

2

תונעבותכ ןרשאל תושקבו תועיבת תלבק לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

הדגנכ תויגוציי

)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2020 רבמבונב 8 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

העיבת יבתכ 2 הלביק יכ העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ( :ןלהל( התולעבב תורבח דגנכו הדגנכ ושגוהש ,)"תושקבה" :ןלהל( תויגוציי תונעבותכ םרושיאל השקבו

.2020 רבמבונב 2 םויב ופי -ביבא לתב יזוחמ טפשמ תיבל ,)"תובישמה" טנרטניאה תשרל השיג קפס תוריש רובע םולשת תוחוקלהמ ובג תובישמהש ,רתיה ןיב ,ןעטנ תושקבב אל תובישמה םולשתה דגנכ רשאכו תרחא הרבחמ הז תוריש לבקל ולחה םהש רחאל )"תורישה" :ןלהל(

.תורישה תא וקפיס תחא לכב םישקבמה י"ע ךרעוה ךא ,םישקבמה ידי לע טרופ אל תושקבהמ תחא לכב העיבתה םוכס

.תוחפה לכל ח"ש ינוילימ תורשעב תושקבהמ תרושקת תורבח דגנכ םג הנורחאה הפוקתב ושגוה תומוד תונעטב תויגוצייכ תועיבת רושיאל תושקב

.תורחא תא ,תואדוו לש הדימ יהשוזיאב ,ךירעהל ידכ ,הז םדקומ בלשב ,הדיב ןיאו תושקבה תא תנחוב רנטרפ

.תמייקש לככ ,ןניגב תילאיצנטופה הפישחה ףקיה תא וא תועיבתה תחלצה ייוכיס

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה )"רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב

.)PTNR :TASE http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל

רמא רימת רמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמ +972 (54) 781-4951:'לט

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 15:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
10:06aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces receiving lawsuits and motions for the recogn..
PU
01:51aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recogn..
BU
11/01PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the annual general meeting of ..
PU
10/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting of ..
BU
10/04PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
09/30PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Israeli govt awards 5G licences to Hot Mobile, Pelephon..
AQ
09/21PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Reco..
BU
08/20PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results1
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 234 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
Net Debt 2019 1 546 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 464 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 745
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-8.26%731
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.20%55 706
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.33%33 148
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.56.26%32 334
SAFARICOM PLC-0.63%11 516
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-21.27%8 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group