PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING LAWSUITS AND MOTIONS FOR THE RECOGNITION OF THESE LAWSUITS AS CLASS ACTIONS
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, November 8, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received 2 lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions (the "Motions"), filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-JaffaDistrict Court on November 2, 2020.
In the motions it was allegedly claimed that the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service in return for the payment.
The total amount claimed in each of the Motions was not stated by the applicants, but was estimated by the applicants in each of the Motions to be at least tens of millions of NIS.
Requests for recognition of lawsuits as class actions on similar grounds have been recently filed against other telecommunication companies.
Partner is reviewing the Motions and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuits or the range of potential exposure, if any.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television
services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
Contacts:
Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
תונעבותכ ןרשאל תושקבו תועיבת תלבק לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ
הדגנכ תויגוציי
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2020 רבמבונב 8 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
העיבת יבתכ 2 הלביק יכ העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ( :ןלהל( התולעבב תורבח דגנכו הדגנכ ושגוהש ,)"תושקבה" :ןלהל( תויגוציי תונעבותכ םרושיאל השקבו
.2020 רבמבונב 2 םויב ופי -ביבא לתב יזוחמ טפשמ תיבל ,)"תובישמה" טנרטניאה תשרל השיג קפס תוריש רובע םולשת תוחוקלהמ ובג תובישמהש ,רתיה ןיב ,ןעטנ תושקבב אל תובישמה םולשתה דגנכ רשאכו תרחא הרבחמ הז תוריש לבקל ולחה םהש רחאל )"תורישה" :ןלהל(
.תורישה תא וקפיס תחא לכב םישקבמה י"ע ךרעוה ךא ,םישקבמה ידי לע טרופ אל תושקבהמ תחא לכב העיבתה םוכס
.תוחפה לכל ח"ש ינוילימ תורשעב תושקבהמ תרושקת תורבח דגנכ םג הנורחאה הפוקתב ושגוה תומוד תונעטב תויגוצייכ תועיבת רושיאל תושקב
.תורחא תא ,תואדוו לש הדימ יהשוזיאב ,ךירעהל ידכ ,הז םדקומ בלשב ,הדיב ןיאו תושקבה תא תנחוב רנטרפ
.תמייקש לככ ,ןניגב תילאיצנטופה הפישחה ףקיה תא וא תועיבתה תחלצה ייוכיס
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה )"רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב
.)PTNR :TASE http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל :ףסונ עדימל
רמא רימת רמ
ישאר םיפסכ להנמ +972 (54) 781-4951:'לט
