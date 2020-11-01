Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:20am EST

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, October 29, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The AGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated August 20, 2020, that was sent in connection with the AGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

  1. Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, independent certified public accountants in Israel and a member of

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited group, as the Company's auditor for the period ending at the close of the next annual general meeting;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

  1. Discussion of the auditor's remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2019, as determined by the Audit Committee and by the Board of Directors, and the report of the Board of Directors with respect to the remuneration paid

to the auditor and its affiliates for the year ended December 31, 2019;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

  1. Discussion of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended
    December 31, 2019 and the report of the Board of Directors for such period;

1

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

  1. Approval of the re-election of the following directors to the Company's Board of Directors until the close of the next annual general meeting: Mr. Richard Hunter, Mr. Yehuda Saban, Mr. Yossi Shachak, Mr. Arie (Arik) Steinberg and

Mr. Ori Yaron;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

  1. Approval of the appointment of Mr. Shlomo Zohar as a new independent director (bilty taluy);

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

  1. Approval of the appointment of Ms. Roly Klinger as a new external director (Dahatz);

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

  1. Approval of the appointment of Ms. Michal Marom-Brikman as a new external

director (Dahatz) effective January 1, 2021;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

  1. Approval of amendments to the Company's Compensation Policy

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy

Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1316132/2/0or the report on

Form 6-K at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320002474/zk2024847.htm

2

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 10:19:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
05:20aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the annual general meeting of ..
PU
10/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting of ..
BU
10/04PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
09/30PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Israeli govt awards 5G licences to Hot Mobile, Pelephon..
AQ
09/21PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Reco..
BU
08/20PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/18PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results1
BU
08/13PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Results of Frequencies Tender Published by th..
BU
08/10PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces That S&P Maalot Has Reaffirmed the Company's ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 234 M 950 M 950 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
Net Debt 2019 1 546 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 456 M 721 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 745
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.0.00%721
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.92%55 064
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.87%31 712
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.54.08%31 255
SAFARICOM PLC-2.06%11 355
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-22.30%8 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group