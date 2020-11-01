PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, October 29, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The AGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated August 20, 2020, that was sent in connection with the AGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, independent certified public accountants in Israel and a member of

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited group, as the Company's auditor for the period ending at the close of the next annual general meeting;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

Discussion of the auditor's remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2019, as determined by the Audit Committee and by the Board of Directors, and the report of the Board of Directors with respect to the remuneration paid

to the auditor and its affiliates for the year ended December 31, 2019;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

Discussion of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2019 and the report of the Board of Directors for such period;

